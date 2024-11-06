Faith Ordway’s age, height, boyfriend, net worth, boxing, full bio

Faith Ordway’s age has been a hot topic surrounding the social media sensation, with many looking to uncover juicy facts about her life. A typical Generation Z, she has created a lucrative online career from TikTok challenges and lifestyle content. What do you know about Ordway beyond the vlogs and workout videos?

Faith Ordway enjoying some outdoor activities. Photo: @faithordway on Instagram (modified by author)

With relatable content, social media has the potential to catapult one to stardom with a single viral moment. American TikTok, Instagram star, and fitness enthusiast Faith Ordway knows this far too well. While her lifestyle and workout routines have earned her millions of followers, there is so much more to her than meets the eye. Faith Ordway’s biography takes us on a trip down her life.

Faith Ordway’s profile summary

Full name Faith Ordway Gender Female Date of birth 23 May 2001 Age 23 years old (2024) Zodiac sign Gemini Birthplace Defiance, Ohio, USA Current residence Estero, Florida, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Alma mater Florida Gulf Coast University Height 5’8’’ (178 cm) Weight 56 kg (123 lbs) Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Green Body measurements 34-24-36 in (86-61-91 cm) Sexuality Straight Marital status Single Siblings Jessica Ordway Profession Fitness influencer, social media personality Net worth Between $1 million and $2 million Social media Instagram TikTok YouTube

Faith Ordway’s age and life

Faith Ordway (23 years old as of 2024) was born on 23 May 2001 in Defiance, Ohio, USA. In 2022, she took to Instagram to celebrate her birthday via a post that read:

21.

But beyond Ordway’s on-screen persona, fans are eager to learn more about the background that ultimately shaped her career. From her breathtaking Instagram shots to her fake marriage, here are interesting facts about Faith you may not have known.

Content creator Faith Ordway during a 2023 media workout at Crystal House, London. Photo: James Manning

A close relationship with her dad

Besides the fact that Faith has a sister named Jessica, scant information exists about her family. However, her dad, Mr. Ordway, appears several times in her TikTok videos. The duo’s October 2024 dancing video boasts over 40,000 likes and will most likely have you laughing on the ground.

Faith is a university graduate

According to Ordway’s LinkedIn profile, she is a Florida Gulf Coast University alumnus. From 2019 to 2023, she pursued a Bachelor of Arts degree in marketing from the institution.

TikTok debut in April 2019

Faith is widely recognised for her dance videos and fitness content on TikTok. As of 4 November 2024, she boasts 5.2 million followers and 227.8 million likes on the platform. In an April 2022 interview with Dexerto, Ordway narrated her journey to TikTok stardom, saying:

I did not view TikTok as somewhere I would grow. When I started, I would get zero views. But when I began posting thrifting and nature-exploring videos, I began to grow to where I am today. It is still crazy for me.

Nutrition, lifestyle and fitness-centred Instagram account

The internet sensation mainly posts her striking physique on Instagram, with 1.7 million followers. Her content mainly highlights her gym sessions.

Faith Ordway during a 2023 press conference at BOXPARK Wembley, London. Photo: James Manning

She has leveraged her popularity on the platform by inking several brand endorsement deals. Novashine and Youngla are some brands advertised on Faith Ordway’s Instagram.

Faith Ordway wears many hats

In January 2023, the TikTok star made headlines after she engaged in a celebrity boxing match with OnlyFans model Elle Brooke. Although she lost the game, many speculated this was the beginning of Faith Ordway’s boxing career.

During her interview with Dexerto, the internet personality revealed how her ex-boyfriend sparked her interest in the sport, stating:

From the beginning, my content was built around my physical appearance. Incorporating the training into something and showing my passion for boxing proves I am more than a pretty face; I am a force!

Faith Ordway’s net worth mirrors her successful social media career

According to Facty News, Faith is worth between $1 million and $2 million. Her income primarily stems from social media endeavours through ad revenue and brand endorsement deals.

TikTok star Faith Ordway during the 2023 screening of Mission: Impossible. Photo: Phillip Faraone

Alleged relationship with a renowned Twitch streamer

Rumour has it that American YouTube star Sketch is Faith Ordway’s boyfriend. In April 2024, she posted a YouTube video where they appear to exchange nuptials. But are Sketch and Faith Ordway married? According to Faith, their marriage was only for content purposes and was not real.

FAQs

Constant public scrutiny is the price to pay for celebrity status. Below are some frequently asked questions about the TikTok star:

Why is Faith Ordway famous?

The 23-year-old gained traction thanks to her workout and fitness videos on various social media platforms. At the time of this writing, she has 185k YouTube subscribers.

Does Faith Ordway go to college?

Ordway graduated from Florida Gulf Coast University in 2023. Nonetheless, she is a full-time content creator.

What is Faith Ordway’s height?

The Instagram model stands 5 feet 8 inches (173 cm) tall and weighs 56 kilograms (123 lbs). Her body measurements are 34-24-36 inches (86-61-91 cm). Faith has dark brown hair and a pair of green eyes.

Are Faith Ordway and Sketch dating?

The pair are not dating. Although the content creators have been romantically linked several times, they are both presumably single.

Faith Ordway posing for the camera. Photo: @faithordway on Instagram (modified by author)

Did Faith Ordway win her fight?

Faith Ordway’s fight against Elle Brooke gave her followers a different perception of her. While she did not win the match, a message was sent that she, behind the pretty face, is a fierce fighter.

Where does Faith Ordway live now?

The Defiance native currently lives with her family in Estero, Florida, USA. But despite her popularity, Faith remains tight-lipped about her family background.

No one could have predicted that at Faith Ordway's age of only 23, she would reach a fanbase with a combined total of over 7 million. She found a niche in the competitive and ever-evolving digital space and as such, her net worth increased.

