Southern Charm cast net worths revealed: who is the wealthiest?
The Southern Charm cast's net worths reveal a fascinating glimpse into the wealth behind Charleston's elite social circle. Since its 10th season premiere on December 5, 2024, the show has showcased new and returning cast members alongside their relationships, careers, and personal lives.
Key takeaways
- Many cast members' net worths reflect a combination of reality TV income, family wealth, entrepreneurial ventures, and brand endorsements.
- Cast members typically receive about $25,000 per episode and earn additional bonuses during reunion shows.
- Southern Charm concluded its tenth season in early April 2025, which included a reunion, aired on April 3, 2025.
Explore the Southern Charm cast's net worths and income sources
The Southern Charm cast's net worth reveals fascinating insights into their luxurious lifestyles and success. Each cast member's financial journey reflects their unique charm and business ventures. They include:
|Cast member
|Estimated net worth
|Patricia Altschul
|$100 million
|Whitney Sudler-Smith
|$12 million
|Shep Rose
|$5 million
|Leva Bonaparte
|$3 million
|Taylor Ann Green
|$1 million - $5 million
|Jarrett "JT" Thomas
|$1 million - $5 million
|Madison LeCroy
|$1.5 million
|Rodrigo Reyes
|$1 million
|Austen Kroll
|$1 million
|Salley Carson
|$1 million
|Craig Conover
|$1 million
|Venita Aspen
|$500,000
|Molly O'Connell
|Unspecified
|Ryan Albert
|Unspecified
14. Ryan Albert
- Full name: Ryan Albert
- Date of birth: March 10, 1991
- Age: 34 years old (as of 2025)
- Social media: Instagram
Ryan Albert, a friend of Patricia Altschul, joined the elite social circle of Charleston in season 10 of Southern Charm. Ryan is a stay-at-home husband who sometimes likes to volunteer with Organisations like Big Brothers Big Sisters. Details about his net worth are not publicly available.
13. Molly O'Connell
- Full name: Molly O'Connell
- Date of birth: January 16, 1988
- Age: 37 years old (as of 2025)
- Profession: Actress, model, and
- Social media: Instagram
Molly's net worth is yet to be established. However, she debuted the show on its tenth season.
She has established a career in the entertainment scene as an actress, having appeared in over six films. She was also a runner-up for season 16 of America's Next Top Model in 2011.
12. Venita Aspen
- Full name: Venita Aspen
- Date of birth: October 16, 1993
- Age: 31 years old (as of June 2025)
- Profession: Influencer
- Social media: Instagram
Debuting on Southern Charm in its eighth season, Venita Aspen has a net worth estimated at $500,000. She mainly earns her income through lucrative brand endorsements.
11. Craig Conover
- Full name: Craig Conover
- Date of birth: February 9, 1989
- Age: 36 years old (as of 2025)
- Profession: Lawyer, entrepreneur, and author
- Social media: Instagram
Conover joined Southern Charm as a main cast member in the first season, which premiered on March 3, 2014. His net worth is estimated at $1 million.
The wealth of Craig Conover primarily stems from his pillow sewing business, Sewing Down South. He also co-owns two restaurants alongside fellow co-star Austen Kroll.
10. Salley Carson
- Full name: Salley Carson
- Date of birth: January 21, 1995
- Age: 30 years old (as of 2025)
- Profession: Spine surgery robot operator
- Social media: Instagram
Salley Carson's net worth is estimated at $1 million. According to her LinkedIn profile, she works as a spine surgery robot operator at Medtronic Spine & Biologics.
9. Austen Kroll
- Full name: Austen Kroll
- Date of birth: June 16, 1986
- Age: 37 years old (as of June 2025)
- Profession: TV personality & Entrepreneur
- Social media: Instagram
Austen Kroll, who joined Southern Charm in season 4, has a net worth estimated at $1 million. His wealth stems from his TV personality career and his beer brand, Trop Hop. He also co-owns two restaurants, Carriage House in New York and By the Way in Charleston, with Craig Conover.
8. Rodrigo Reyes
- Full name: Rodrigo Reyes
- Date of birth: July 22, 1983
- Age: 41 years old (as of June 2025)
- Profession: Interior designer
- Social media: Instagram
Rodrigo Reyes joined Southern Charm in season 9 and has a net worth estimated at $1 million. He has made his fortune through his stint as an interior and floral designer. He owns RAR Designs, an interior design business.
7. Madison LeCroy
- Full name: Madison LeCroy
- Date of birth: October 6, 1990
- Age: 34 years old (as of June 2025)
- Profession: Influencer, entrepreneur, and fashion designer
- Social media: Instagram
Madison Lecroy joined Southern Charm in season 6 and has a net worth estimated at $1.5 million. Her wealth primarily stems from her career as a hair stylist and her business, Maven Salon. She also earns income through endorsement gigs for brands such as Amazon and Victoria's Secret.
6. Jarrett "JT" Thomas
- Full name: Jarrett "JT" Thomas
- Age: 38 years old (as of 2025)
- Profession: Realtor
- Social media: Instagram
Jarrett from Southern Charm has a net worth estimated between $1 million and $5 million. He is a talented real estate agent earning most of his income through The Inns Clubhouse, a company that rents out Airbnb in Charleston. The company also helps restore historic buildings in the town.
5. Taylor Ann Green
- Full name: Taylor Ann Green
- Date of birth: October 19, 1994
- Age: 30 years old (as of June 2025)
- Profession: TV personality
- Social media: Instagram
Taylor Ann Green's net worth is estimated between $1 million and $5 million. Before featuring on the reality show, she worked a day job at an orthodontics office before quitting to become the rep of Day Chaser, a cocktail brand. Her boyfriend is Gaston Rojas.
4. Leva Bonaparte
- Full name: Leva Nowroozyani Bonaparte
- Date of birth: May 3, 1979
- Age: 46 years old (as of 2025)
- Profession: Restaurateur
- Social media: Instagram
Leva, the first person of colour to be cast on Bravo's Southern Charm, has a net worth estimated at $3 million. She owns Republic Garden & Lounge, and Bourbon and Bubbles alongside her husband, Lamar Bonaparte.
3. Shep Rose
- Full name: William Shepard Rose III
- Date of birth: September 27, 1980
- Age: 44 years old (as of June 2025)
- Profession: Reality TV personality and entrepreneur
- Social media: Instagram
Shep from Southern Charm has a net worth estimated at $5 million. In addition to earning money from reality shows, he also owns a clothing line, Shep Gear, and other investments. Shep also hails from a wealthy family.
2. Whitney Sudler-Smith
- Full name: Whitney Sudler-Smith
- Date of birth: June 2, 1968
- Age: 57 years old (as of 2025)
- Profession: Filmmaker, television director, and TV personality
- Social media: Instagram
Whitney Sudler-Smith's net worth is estimated at $12 million. His wealth primarily stems from his wealthy family; his mother married the late Arthur Altschul, a prominent Wall Street mogul. He has also earned part of his income through multiple filmmaking gigs, alongside appearing on Southern Charm.
1. Patricia Altschul
- Full name: Patricia Altschul
- Date of birth: April 16, 1941
- Age: 84 years old (as of 2024)
- Profession: Socialite, art collector, and TV personality
- Social media: Instagram
Patricia Altschul joined Southern Charm in its first season in 2014. She has a net worth estimated at $100 million, making her the wealthiest person on Southern Charm.
Her fortune primarily stems from her career as an art collector and socialite, and her appearance on the reality show. She also recently launched a luxury home decor brand and co-authored a book, The Art of Southern Charm.
Southern Charm cast members who left the show
The American reality television show premiered on Bravo on March 3, 2014, and some of the cast have left for various reasons. Some of these include:
1. Olivia Flowers
- Full name: Olivia Flowers
- Date of birth: April 27, 1992
- Age: 33 years old (as of 2025)
- Profession: TV personality and actress
- Social media: Instagram
Olivia Flowers' net worth is around $500,000. She starred on Bravo's Southern Charm for two seasons.
2. Naomie Olindo
- Full name: Naomie Olindo
- Date of birth: 1993
- Age: 32 years old (as of 2025)
- Profession: TV personality
- Social media: Instagram
Naomie Olindo appeared in seasons 3, 4, 5, 6, and 8 of Southern Charm. Her net worth is estimated at $500,000. Her fortune primarily stems from her career as a reality TV star, brand endorser, and social media personality.
3. Kathryn Dennis
- Full name: Kathryn Dennis
- Date of birth: August 6, 1991
- Age: 33 years old (as of June 2025)
- Profession: TV personality
- Social media: Instagram
Kathryn Dennis was an original Southern Charm cast member but exited after its eighth season. Her net worth is estimated at $800,000. Most of her wealth comes from her inheritance, which she has spent most of on luxury goods and court battles with her ex, Thomas Ravenel.
4. John Pringle
- Full name: John Pringle
- Date of birth: July 6, 1975
- Age: 49 years old (as of June 2025)
- Profession: TV personality
- Social media: Instagram
Although he is not part of the wealthy Pringle Chip Empire, John Pringle's net worth is estimated at $1.5 million. Following his departure from the show after season 8, John focused on his music career and raising his two sons.
5. Landon Clements
- Full name: Landon Clements
- Date of birth: April 23, 1983
- Age: 43 years old (as of 2025)
- Profession: Designer and TV personality
- Social media: Instagram
Landon Clements' net worth is estimated at $3 million. Her wealth stems from her reality TV career despite leaving the show after the fourth season to focus on other things.
6. Thomas Ravenel
- Full name: Thomas Jonathan Jackson Ravenel
- Date of birth: August 11, 1962
- Age: 62 years old (as of 2025)
- Profession: Entrepreneur
- Social media: Instagram
Thomas Ravenel appeared on Southern Charm's first five seasons. His net worth is estimated at $6 million. He comes from an influential family, as his father, Arthur Ravenel Jr., was a former senator and descendant of French Huguenots. However, he was kicked out of the reality show after the 5th season, after he was arrested for assault and battery.
How much do the Southern Charm cast members get paid?
The Southern Charm cast reportedly earns $25,000 per episode. This roughly translates to $425,000 per season if they film about 17 episodes.
Trivia
- Besides featuring on the show, Whitney Sudler is the creator and executive producer of Southern Charm.
- The show first premiered on Bravo on March 3, 2014, and has since become one of the network's longest-running reality series.
Southern Charm cast's net worths showcase the wealth behind the on-screen personalities fans adore. The show's popularity boosts their income, making them some of reality TV's richest stars. Each member's net worth tells a story of ambition, charm, and savvy investments.
