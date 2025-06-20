Southern Charm cast net worths revealed: who is the wealthiest?

The Southern Charm cast's net worths reveal a fascinating glimpse into the wealth behind Charleston's elite social circle. Since its 10th season premiere on December 5, 2024, the show has showcased new and returning cast members alongside their relationships, careers, and personal lives.

Southern Charm cast on August 3, 2023. Photo: @bestofbravo on Instagram (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Many cast members' net worths reflect a combination of reality TV income, family wealth, entrepreneurial ventures, and brand endorsements.

Cast members typically receive about $25,000 per episode and earn additional bonuses during reunion shows.

and earn additional bonuses during reunion shows. Southern Charm concluded its tenth season in early April 2025, which included a reunion, aired on April 3, 2025.

Explore the Southern Charm cast's net worths and income sources

The Southern Charm cast's net worth reveals fascinating insights into their luxurious lifestyles and success. Each cast member's financial journey reflects their unique charm and business ventures. They include:

Cast member Estimated net worth Patricia Altschul $100 million Whitney Sudler-Smith $12 million Shep Rose $5 million Leva Bonaparte $3 million Taylor Ann Green $1 million - $5 million Jarrett "JT" Thomas $1 million - $5 million Madison LeCroy $1.5 million Rodrigo Reyes $1 million Austen Kroll $1 million Salley Carson $1 million Craig Conover $1 million Venita Aspen $500,000 Molly O'Connell Unspecified Ryan Albert Unspecified

14. Ryan Albert

Ryan in Beverly Hills, California on December 12, 2024 (L). Albert in Charleston, South Carolina, on January 30, 2025. Photo: @ryanalbert on Instagram (modified by author)

Full name: Ryan Albert

Ryan Albert Date of birth: March 10, 1991

March 10, 1991 Age: 34 years old (as of 2025)

34 years old (as of 2025) Social media: Instagram

Ryan Albert, a friend of Patricia Altschul, joined the elite social circle of Charleston in season 10 of Southern Charm. Ryan is a stay-at-home husband who sometimes likes to volunteer with Organisations like Big Brothers Big Sisters. Details about his net worth are not publicly available.

13. Molly O'Connell

Molly O'Connell during the Southern Charm Season 10 Premiere Party. Photo by Astrid Stawiarz (modified by author)

Full name: Molly O'Connell

Molly O'Connell Date of birth : January 16, 1988

: January 16, 1988 Age: 37 years old (as of 2025)

37 years old (as of 2025) Profession : Actress, model, and

: Actress, model, and Social media: Instagram

Molly's net worth is yet to be established. However, she debuted the show on its tenth season.

She has established a career in the entertainment scene as an actress, having appeared in over six films. She was also a runner-up for season 16 of America's Next Top Model in 2011.

12. Venita Aspen

Venita Aspen at Caesars Forum in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, November 4, 2023. Photo by Rich Polk (modified by author)

Full name : Venita Aspen

: Venita Aspen Date of birth: October 16, 1993

October 16, 1993 Age: 31 years old (as of June 2025)

31 years old (as of June 2025) Profession: Influencer

Influencer Social media: Instagram

Debuting on Southern Charm in its eighth season, Venita Aspen has a net worth estimated at $500,000. She mainly earns her income through lucrative brand endorsements.

11. Craig Conover

Craig Conover at Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. Photo by Charles Sykes (modified by author)

Full name: Craig Conover

Craig Conover Date of birth: February 9, 1989

February 9, 1989 Age: 36 years old (as of 2025)

36 years old (as of 2025) Profession : Lawyer, entrepreneur, and author

: Lawyer, entrepreneur, and author Social media: Instagram

Conover joined Southern Charm as a main cast member in the first season, which premiered on March 3, 2014. His net worth is estimated at $1 million.

The wealth of Craig Conover primarily stems from his pillow sewing business, Sewing Down South. He also co-owns two restaurants alongside fellow co-star Austen Kroll.

10. Salley Carson

Salley Carson during an episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. Photo by Charles Sykes (modified by author)

Full name: Salley Carson

Salley Carson Date of birth : January 21, 1995

: January 21, 1995 Age : 30 years old (as of 2025)

: 30 years old (as of 2025) Profession: Spine surgery robot operator

Spine surgery robot operator Social media: Instagram

Salley Carson's net worth is estimated at $1 million. According to her LinkedIn profile, she works as a spine surgery robot operator at Medtronic Spine & Biologics.

9. Austen Kroll

Austen Kroll during an episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. Photo by Charles Sykes (modified by author)

Full name: Austen Kroll

Austen Kroll Date of birth : June 16, 1986

: June 16, 1986 Age: 37 years old (as of June 2025)

37 years old (as of June 2025) Profession: TV personality & Entrepreneur

TV personality & Entrepreneur Social media: Instagram

Austen Kroll, who joined Southern Charm in season 4, has a net worth estimated at $1 million. His wealth stems from his TV personality career and his beer brand, Trop Hop. He also co-owns two restaurants, Carriage House in New York and By the Way in Charleston, with Craig Conover.

8. Rodrigo Reyes

Rodrigo Reyes at "Sanson And Me" premiere during the 2022 Tribeca Festival at Cinepolis Chelsea on June 12, 2022, in New York City. Photo by Jason Mendez (modified by author)

Full name : Rodrigo Reyes

: Rodrigo Reyes Date of birth : July 22, 1983

: July 22, 1983 Age: 41 years old (as of June 2025)

41 years old (as of June 2025) Profession: Interior designer

Interior designer Social media: Instagram

Rodrigo Reyes joined Southern Charm in season 9 and has a net worth estimated at $1 million. He has made his fortune through his stint as an interior and floral designer. He owns RAR Designs, an interior design business.

7. Madison LeCroy

Madison LeCroy at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at the Brooklyn Navy Yard on October 15, 2024, in New York, New York. Photo by John Nacion (modified by author)

Full name: Madison LeCroy

Madison LeCroy Date of birth: October 6, 1990

October 6, 1990 Age : 34 years old (as of June 2025)

: 34 years old (as of June 2025) Profession: Influencer, entrepreneur, and fashion designer

Influencer, entrepreneur, and fashion designer Social media: Instagram

Madison Lecroy joined Southern Charm in season 6 and has a net worth estimated at $1.5 million. Her wealth primarily stems from her career as a hair stylist and her business, Maven Salon. She also earns income through endorsement gigs for brands such as Amazon and Victoria's Secret.

6. Jarrett "JT" Thomas

Jarrett "JT" Thomas during an episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. Photo by Charles Sykes (modified by author)

Full name : Jarrett "JT" Thomas

: Jarrett "JT" Thomas Age: 38 years old (as of 2025)

38 years old (as of 2025) Profession : Realtor

: Realtor Social media: Instagram

Jarrett from Southern Charm has a net worth estimated between $1 million and $5 million. He is a talented real estate agent earning most of his income through The Inns Clubhouse, a company that rents out Airbnb in Charleston. The company also helps restore historic buildings in the town.

5. Taylor Ann Green

Taylor Ann Green during an episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. Photo by Charles Sykes (modified by author)

Full name : Taylor Ann Green

: Taylor Ann Green Date of birth : October 19, 1994

: October 19, 1994 Age: 30 years old (as of June 2025)

30 years old (as of June 2025) Profession : TV personality

: TV personality Social media: Instagram

Taylor Ann Green's net worth is estimated between $1 million and $5 million. Before featuring on the reality show, she worked a day job at an orthodontics office before quitting to become the rep of Day Chaser, a cocktail brand. Her boyfriend is Gaston Rojas.

4. Leva Bonaparte

Leva Bonaparte at Caesars Forum in Las Vegas, NV on Sunday, November 5, 2023. Photo by Greg Doherty (modified by author)

Full name : Leva Nowroozyani Bonaparte

: Leva Nowroozyani Bonaparte Date of birth : May 3, 1979

: May 3, 1979 Age: 46 years old (as of 2025)

46 years old (as of 2025) Profession : Restaurateur

: Restaurateur Social media: Instagram

Leva, the first person of colour to be cast on Bravo's Southern Charm, has a net worth estimated at $3 million. She owns Republic Garden & Lounge, and Bourbon and Bubbles alongside her husband, Lamar Bonaparte.

3. Shep Rose

Shep Rose during an episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. Photo by: Charles Sykes (modified by author)

Full name: William Shepard Rose III

William Shepard Rose III Date of birth: September 27, 1980

September 27, 1980 Age: 44 years old (as of June 2025)

44 years old (as of June 2025) Profession: Reality TV personality and entrepreneur

Reality TV personality and entrepreneur Social media: Instagram

Shep from Southern Charm has a net worth estimated at $5 million. In addition to earning money from reality shows, he also owns a clothing line, Shep Gear, and other investments. Shep also hails from a wealthy family.

2. Whitney Sudler-Smith

Whitney Sudler-Smith at the "Mrs. America" premiere during the 2025 Tribeca Festival at AMC 19th Street on June 08, 2025, in New York City. Photo by Mark Sagliocco

Full name: Whitney Sudler-Smith

Whitney Sudler-Smith Date of birth : June 2, 1968

: June 2, 1968 Age: 57 years old (as of 2025)

57 years old (as of 2025) Profession: Filmmaker, television director, and TV personality

Filmmaker, television director, and TV personality Social media: Instagram

Whitney Sudler-Smith's net worth is estimated at $12 million. His wealth primarily stems from his wealthy family; his mother married the late Arthur Altschul, a prominent Wall Street mogul. He has also earned part of his income through multiple filmmaking gigs, alongside appearing on Southern Charm.

1. Patricia Altschul

Patricia Altschul during an episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. Photo by Charles Sykes (modified by author)

Full name : Patricia Altschul

: Patricia Altschul Date of birth : April 16, 1941

: April 16, 1941 Age: 84 years old (as of 2024)

84 years old (as of 2024) Profession: Socialite, art collector, and TV personality

Socialite, art collector, and TV personality Social media: Instagram

Patricia Altschul joined Southern Charm in its first season in 2014. She has a net worth estimated at $100 million, making her the wealthiest person on Southern Charm.

Her fortune primarily stems from her career as an art collector and socialite, and her appearance on the reality show. She also recently launched a luxury home decor brand and co-authored a book, The Art of Southern Charm.

Southern Charm cast members who left the show

The American reality television show premiered on Bravo on March 3, 2014, and some of the cast have left for various reasons. Some of these include:

1. Olivia Flowers

Olivia Flowers at DirecTV's Christmas at Kathy's at the Hiltons' private residence on December 10, 2024, in Los Angeles, California. Photo by JC Olivera (modified by author)

Full name : Olivia Flowers

: Olivia Flowers Date of birth: April 27, 1992

April 27, 1992 Age: 33 years old (as of 2025)

33 years old (as of 2025) Profession : TV personality and actress

: TV personality and actress Social media: Instagram

Olivia Flowers' net worth is around $500,000. She starred on Bravo's Southern Charm for two seasons.

2. Naomie Olindo

Naomie Olindo during an episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. Photo by Charles Sykes (modified by author)

Full name : Naomie Olindo

: Naomie Olindo Date of birth: 1993

1993 Age: 32 years old (as of 2025)

32 years old (as of 2025) Profession : TV personality

: TV personality Social media: Instagram

Naomie Olindo appeared in seasons 3, 4, 5, 6, and 8 of Southern Charm. Her net worth is estimated at $500,000. Her fortune primarily stems from her career as a reality TV star, brand endorser, and social media personality.

3. Kathryn Dennis

Kathryn Dennis during an episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. Photo by Charles Sykes (modified by author)

Full name : Kathryn Dennis

: Kathryn Dennis Date of birth : August 6, 1991

: August 6, 1991 Age: 33 years old (as of June 2025)

33 years old (as of June 2025) Profession : TV personality

: TV personality Social media: Instagram

Kathryn Dennis was an original Southern Charm cast member but exited after its eighth season. Her net worth is estimated at $800,000. Most of her wealth comes from her inheritance, which she has spent most of on luxury goods and court battles with her ex, Thomas Ravenel.

4. John Pringle

John Pringle at Rose's Mojito & Rachel Ray's Feedback: The B-Side Party Showcase as part of SXSW 2009 at Maggie Mae's on March 21, 2009, in Austin, Texas. Photo by Roger Kisby (modified by author)

Full name : John Pringle

: John Pringle Date of birth: July 6, 1975

July 6, 1975 Age: 49 years old (as of June 2025)

49 years old (as of June 2025) Profession : TV personality

: TV personality Social media: Instagram

Although he is not part of the wealthy Pringle Chip Empire, John Pringle's net worth is estimated at $1.5 million. Following his departure from the show after season 8, John focused on his music career and raising his two sons.

5. Landon Clements

Landon Clements at Bravo's "Below Deck" Premiere at The IAC Building on April 27, 2016, in New York City. Photo by Laura Cavanaugh (modified by author)

Full name : Landon Clements

: Landon Clements Date of birth : April 23, 1983

: April 23, 1983 Age: 43 years old (as of 2025)

43 years old (as of 2025) Profession: Designer and TV personality

Designer and TV personality Social media: Instagram

Landon Clements' net worth is estimated at $3 million. Her wealth stems from her reality TV career despite leaving the show after the fourth season to focus on other things.

6. Thomas Ravenel

Thomas Ravenel during an episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. Photo by Charles Sykes (modified by author)

Full name : Thomas Jonathan Jackson Ravenel

: Thomas Jonathan Jackson Ravenel Date of birth: August 11, 1962

August 11, 1962 Age: 62 years old (as of 2025)

62 years old (as of 2025) Profession: Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Social media: Instagram

Thomas Ravenel appeared on Southern Charm's first five seasons. His net worth is estimated at $6 million. He comes from an influential family, as his father, Arthur Ravenel Jr., was a former senator and descendant of French Huguenots. However, he was kicked out of the reality show after the 5th season, after he was arrested for assault and battery.

How much do the Southern Charm cast members get paid?

The Southern Charm cast reportedly earns $25,000 per episode. This roughly translates to $425,000 per season if they film about 17 episodes.

Venita Aspen (L), Madison LeCroy (C), and Craig Conover (R) during a Southern Charm cast reunion. Photo by: Clifton Prescod (modified by author)

Trivia

Besides featuring on the show, Whitney Sudler is the creator and executive producer of Southern Charm .

. The show first premiered on Bravo on March 3, 2014, and has since become one of the network's longest-running reality series.

Southern Charm cast's net worths showcase the wealth behind the on-screen personalities fans adore. The show's popularity boosts their income, making them some of reality TV's richest stars. Each member's net worth tells a story of ambition, charm, and savvy investments.

