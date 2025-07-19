Leah McSweeney's net worth explained: how rich is the RHONY star?

Leah McSweeney's net worth in 2025 is estimated to be $3.5 million, reflecting her multifaceted career. She built a strong financial foundation from reality TV stardom on RHONY to launching her clothing brand. Her earnings also come from writing columns and savvy business ventures.

Key takeaways

Leah is the founder and CEO of Married To The Mob , a women's streetwear brand launched in 2004.

, a women's streetwear brand launched in 2004. Leah reportedly received a $75,000 compensation after winning a lawsuit against the New York State after an NYPD officer physically assaulted her.

compensation after winning a lawsuit against the New York State after an NYPD officer physically assaulted her. She reportedly got a salary raise from $3,000 to $10,000 per episode for her second season at The Real Housewives of New York City.

Leah McSweeney's profile summary

Full name Leah Christine McSweeney Gender Female Date of birth August 27, 1982 Age 42 years old (as of July 2025) Place of birth New York City, United States Current residence Manhattan, New York City, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Height 5 feet 6 inches Father Bryan Mother Bernadette "Bunny" McSweeney Siblings Sarah and Daniel McSweeney Relationship status Single Children Kier Marie Education Convent of the Sacred Heart Profession Entrepreneur, reality TV star Social media Instagram TikTok Facebook

Exploring Leah McSweeney's net worth and career earnings

According to StyleCaster, Leah McSweeney's net worth is estimated at $3.5 million. Her wealth primarily stems from her fashion business and reality TV appearances.

How much did Leah make on RHONY?

For her first season appearance at RHONY, Leah reportedly received $3,000 per episode, totalling $60,000. However, after negotiations, McSweeney's salary was raised to $10,000 per episode for her appearance on Season 13 of Real Housewives of New York.

A look at Leah McSweeney's apartment

During the RHONY season 13 premiere, Leah gave viewers a tour of her new apartment, showing her pink-themed bedroom and living room, among other areas. However, she revealed that she did not prepare the house for the tour. She said,

I didn't really straighten up for you guys, because I just wanted to show you how I actually really am. Which is messy, even though I'm a Virgo.

How did Leah McSweeney make her money?

Leah McSweeney made her money through multiple ventures. These include:

Reality TV career

Leah gained significant attention in 2020 for joining the cast of The Real Housewives of New York. She immediately became a prominent figure on the reality TV show with her outspoken and fearless personality.

However, she only appeared on the show's 12th and 13th seasons before appearing on its spinoff series, The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip. She has also appeared on other shows like Project Runway, Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, and Bravo's Chat Room.

Entrepreneurial ventures

Before making reality TV appearances, Leah had forged a successful career in business. She launched her fashion line, Married To The Mob, in the summer of 2004.

The fashion line produces street-inspired clothes for women. It sells various products, including sweatpants, t-shirts, hoodies, and bucket hats.

Columnist

Leah McSweeney is known for writing an advice column for Penthouse magazine, sharing candid perspectives on lifestyle, relationships, and culture. Her column work includes provocative pieces, such as a 2018 Penthouse article titled Can We Talk About Toxic Femininity?

Beyond print, she co-hosted the podcast Improper Etiquette, offering advice and discussions on current issues from a female perspective. McSweeney also launched The Leah McSweeney Show podcast in 2023.

A look at Leah McSweeney's lawsuits

Leah from RHONY has been involved in multiple lawsuits, including an early 2000s case against the New York Police Department. She was reportedly beaten up by an NYPD officer and lost several of her front teeth. She won the case and was compensated $75,000 by New York State.

Additionally, she engaged in a high-profile lawsuit against Bravo, Andy Cohen, and other associated parties related to her time on The Real Housewives of New York City. The lawsuit, filed in 2024, alleges that Bravo's producers created a hostile and toxic work environment that exploited her struggles with alcohol addiction.

Who is the wealthiest New York housewife?

The richest RHONY star is Bethenny Frankel, with a net worth estimated at $80 million. Her fortune primarily stems from her savvy entrepreneurial skills and reality TV appearances. Tinsley Mortimer and LuAnn de Lesseps take the second and third place with estimated fortunes of $35 million and $25 million, respectively.

Leah's estimated fortune of $3.5 million places her in the middle-tier range of wealthiest RHONY stars. The self-made entrepreneur is significantly below the top earners like Bethenny Frankel, Luann de Lesseps, and Ramona Singer, but above others like Ubah Hassan, Brynn Whitfield, and Jessel Tank.

What is Sonja Morgan's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Sonja has a net worth of $8 million. Her wealth primarily stems from her career as an entrepreneur, former model, film producer, and reality personality.

Trivia

McSweeney, whose full name is Leah Christine McSweeney (age 42 as of July 2025), was born in New York, New York, United States, on August 27, 1982.

Leah is a mother to one daughter, Kier, whom she welcomed alongside her former boyfriend, Rob Cristofaro.

Leah was recommended for RHONY by Bethenny Frankel, though she was not originally intended as a replacement.

In conclusion

Leah McSweeney's net worth, estimated at $3.5 million, highlights her success beyond reality television fame. Her entrepreneurial spirit and media presence continue to grow her wealth steadily. With multiple income sources, Leah proves she's more than just a TV star.

