Jonathan Knight's net worth: how rich is the New Kids on the Block star?

Jonathan Knight's net worth of $14 million, reflects a diverse career spanning music, real estate and television. His transformation from a pop star to a home renovator has boosted both his visibility and financial success, making him among the richest New Kids on the Block star.

Jonathan Knight performs on stage during the iHeart80s Party 2017 (L) and attends the Build Series on March 08, 2019 in New York City. Photo: Steve Jennings, Dominik Bindl (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Jonathan Knight has an estimated net worth of $14 million as of 2025.

as of 2025. His HGTV show Farmhouse Fixer draws over 15 million viewers , with earnings per episode estimated near industry standards.

, with earnings per episode estimated near industry standards. Knight owns a 20-acre Essex farmhouse and renovated a 12-acre New Hampshire camp property.

and renovated a property. He married Harley Rodriguez in 2022 after a 14-year relationship.

Profile summary

Full name Jonathan Rashleigh Knight-Rodriguez Date of birth 29 November 1968 Age 56 years old (as of July 2025) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth Worcester, Massachusetts, USA Current residence Essex County, Massachusetts, USA Nationality American-Canadian Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Gay Height 5 feet 11 inches (180 cm) Weight 165 lbs (75 kg) Hair colour Brown Eye colour Blue Father Allan Knight Mother Marlene Putnam Siblings 5 Marital status Married Husband Harley Rodriguez Children None Profession Singer, TV host, real estate developer Social media Instagram

Jonathan Knight's net worth: from pop star to property mogul

Jonathan Knight’s net worth is currently estimated at $14 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. This fortune stems from his enduring presence in music, real estate, and television. He rose to fame with NKOTB in the late 1980s, selling over 70 million records worldwide.

As per IMDb, he left the group in 1994 due to health challenges.

Suffering from an anxiety and panic disorder, he no longer felt that he could continue performing.

After the group’s hiatus, Knight turned to real estate development, restoring old properties across Massachusetts. He returned to the spotlight with HGTV’s Farmhouse Fixer, where he showcases his restoration expertise.

Jonathan Knight of New Kids on the Block attends AOL Build Speaker Series at AOL Studios In New York on June 9, 2016 in New York City. Photo: Laura Cavanaugh/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

Jonathan Knight’s salary explained

Knight earns a significant income from Farmhouse Fixer, which premiered in 2021. Although HGTV has not confirmed official figures, estimates suggest that Jonathan Knight’s salary may be around $40,000 per episode as per Foyr Neo. With multiple episodes per season, this generates a steady stream of income.

Additionally, NKOTB continues to tour regularly. Their 2022 Mixtape Tour reportedly earned over $50 million, according to Billboard. Knight’s share of tour revenue adds to his overall financial stability.

Jonathan Knight’s house and property portfolio

Jonathan Knight’s house, located in Essex County, Massachusetts, reflects his passion for traditional architecture. His primary residence is a restored 1700s farmhouse featured on Farmhouse Fixer. The HGTV profile describes it as “rustic, historic and beautifully personalised.”

Jonathan Knight’s Farmhouse Fixer poster alongside a scenic view of his farmhouse with his dog relaxing outside. Photo: @jonathanrknight (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Beyond his main home, Knight owns a private lakeside retreat. He bought the camp in New Hampshire, and the location is prominently featured in Camp Revamp, a spinoff of his HGTV series.

When asked where he purchased the property, Knight told Boston,

We found the camp in Southern New Hampshire. It was a dream come true.

How much land does Jonathan Knight own?

According to TV Shows Ace, he owns a total of 12 acres of land. Knight’s farmhouse sits on 7 acres of scenic Massachusetts land, but his total real estate holdings span more.

His New Hampshire camp adds at least 5 more acres to his name. These rural properties not only provide him privacy, but also align with his historic restoration mission. He told ComingSoon in 2024,

There’s nothing more satisfying than giving old land and buildings a new purpose.

Who is suing Jonathan Knight?

In 2022, Knight faced legal issues with The Trustees of Reservations, a conservation group. The group alleged that Knight violated a conservation restriction on his Massachusetts land by installing a large equestrian arena.

Jonathan Knight performs during a stop of the Mixtape Tour at the Mandalay Bay Events Centre on May 25, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Ethan Miller

Source: Getty Images

Knight responded to the lawsuit via a public deposition and on X with a series of tweets (account has since been suspended), stating,

Today depositions start on my @thetrustees lawsuit. Still can’t make sense of why they are suing me for what they guided me on. If I lose, I get 4 structures…If I win I get 3. All I requested was 2 structures. I’m doing them a favor by keeping this suit alive!

He also added;

I have always respected the land. I never intended to break any terms.

The matter drew public attention but was later resolved privately.

Who is the richest NKOTB? Comparing NKOTB fortunes

Among the New Kids on the Block members, Knight Jonathan ranks mid-tier in wealth with his $14 million fortune. Donnie Wahlberg ($25 million) leads, followed by Jordan Knight ($20 million), Joey McIntyre ($18 million), and Danny Wood ($16 million).

Member of the band NKOTB (L-R) Jonathan Knight, Donnie Wahlberg, Jordan Knight, Joey McIntyre and Danny Wood perform at The Palace of Auburn Hills on June 29, 2017 in Auburn Hills. Photo: Scott Legato

Source: Getty Images

Knight’s decision to leave the band in 1994 (due to anxiety) and pivot to real estate impacted his earnings compared to peers who pursued solo music or acting. However, his diverse portfolio ensures financial stability.

FAQs

Who is Jonathan Knight’s life partner?

Jonathan Knight from Farmhouse Fixer is married to Harley Rodriguez, an actor and fitness instructor. The couple met in 2008 and married secretly in 2022 after a long engagement.

Rodriguez gained fame on The Amazing Race in 2015 and later left the fitness industry to focus on personal passions.

Is Jonathan Knight still touring with NKOTB?

The band continues to tour and release music. The band officially reunited in 2008 after disbanding in 1994.

Conclusion

Jonathan Knight’s net worth stands as a testament to his resilience and versatility. From pop stardom to home renovations, he has built a sustainable legacy through music, media, and smart property investments. As one of the wealthiest New Kids on the Block members, Knight continues to shape his career with purpose and passion.

READ MORE: How Ben and Erin Napier's net worth reflects their HGTV success

Briefly.co.za published an article about Ben and Erin Napier's net worth. The HGTV stars have built a flourishing brand through their hit show Home Town, furniture lines, and restoration projects across Laurel, Mississippi.

Their financial journey is a testament to turning creativity into a multimillion-dollar legacy. Find out how the Napiers transformed their passion for small-town charm into national success.

Source: Briefly News