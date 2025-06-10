Shedeur Sanders' net worth: How rich is the new Browns quarterback?

Shedeur Sanders' net worth of $4 million would have been higher if he had been among the first NFL draft picks, as predicted by his dad, football coach Deion Sanders. Although the athlete reportedly lost millions in salary after being selected in the fifth round, he remained optimistic.

I have to go in there with a positive mindset and lead the program in whatever role I am assigned until it is my time.

Shedeur Sanders at Folsom Field in 2025 (L). The sportsman at the CrossCountry Mortgage Campus in 2025 (R).

Key takeaways

Shedeur's NIL earnings purportedly topped $5 million .

. The Cleveland Browns selected Sanders with the 144th overall pick on the final day of the 2025 NFL draft.

on the final day of the 2025 NFL draft. His contract included a $447,380 signing bonus and an approximate $1,161,845 annual salary.

signing bonus and an approximate annual salary. Shedeur owns several luxurious cars, including a Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600.

Shedeur Sanders' profile summary

Full name Shedeur Deion Sanders Gender Male Date of birth 7 February 2002 Age 23 years old (2025) Zodiac sign Aquarius Birthplace Tyler, Texas, USA Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Alma mater Trinity Christian School Height 6'1" (185 cm) Weight 96 kg (212 lbs) Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Single Parents Pilar and Deion Sanders Siblings 4 Profession NFL player Social media Instagram X (Twitter)

According to Sporting News and Celebrity Net Worth, Sanders has an estimated net worth of $4 million. On 19 May 2025, he inked a four-year deal worth $4.6 million with the Browns.

Per Forbes, the sportsman reportedly lost over $30 million for failing to be selected in the first round. An anonymous coach said that Sanders' interview was the worst he had ever had, terming him "entitled".

Shedeur Sanders during the 2025 CFP National Championship Playoff Fan Central at Georgia World Congress Center.

He is the first player from a historically black college to win the Jerry Rice Award

Shedeur committed to play college football for Jackson State in 2021 after his father was named head coach. He was named the Southwestern Athletic Conference Freshman of the Year and second-team All-SWAC.

Sanders was ranked the most outstanding freshman in the NCAA Division 1 Football Championship Subdivision. During his time with the Tigers, he also ranked as the nation's top HBCU player, bagging the Deacon Jones Trophy.

Shedeur later transferred to the University of Colorado after his dad was named head coach. He led the Buffaloes to the 2024 Alamo Bowl. In addition, the athlete won the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award.

Sanders would probably have been earning more in the NIL era if he had not left college early

In 2021, Shedeur became the first football star to sign an NIL deal with Nike. He also worked with brands like Gatorade, KFC, Google, Smoothie King, AT&T, Beats by Dre, Oikos, Mercedes-Benz, Actively Black and Urban Outfitters.

NFL player Shedeur Sanders during a 2025 game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Denver Nuggets at American Airlines Center.

According to Sports Illustrated, On3 ranked Sanders as the highest-earning college NIL player, defeating the likes of Texas quarterback Arch Manning and then-gymnast Livvy Dunne.

His $6.5 million NIL valuation considered factors ranging from his roster value, endorsement deals and social media presence.

Shedeur's decision to declare eligibility for the NFL draft early was probably not a good financial move, considering veteran college football players earn between $3 million and $5 million through NIL deals.

Sanders boasts an impressive car collection that would make even NFL veterans double-take. From a Lamborghini Urus to a Tesla Cybertruck, here are the rides in his garage and their estimated prices, per Times of India.

Lamborghini Urus ($240,000)

Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 ($200,000)

Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat ($90,000

Tesla Cybertruck ($80,000)

Chevrolet Corvette Stingray ($60,000)

Mercedes EQB ($55,000)

Shedeur Sanders during the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center.

Shedeur Sanders lives on his dad's 5,000-acre ranch

The sportsman, his father, and his siblings reside in Canton, Texas, in the Country Prime Ranch. The house purportedly boasts a game room with pinball machines, a state-of-the-art gym, and a barbershop. As documented by the Daily Mail, the property was listed for sale in May 2025 for $5.5 million.

FAQs

How old is Shedeur Sanders?

The athlete (23 as of 2025) was born on 7 February 2002 in Tyler, Texas. His parents, Deion and Pilar Sanders, are divorced. He has four siblings: Shelomi, Shilo, Deion and Deiondra.

What medical condition does Deion Sanders have?

In 2022, the Deion Sanders had two of his toes amputated after doctors discovered three life-threatening blood clots in his legs. His mother later told him that their family had a history of blood clots.

Sportsman Shedeur Sanders during a 2024 game against the Cincinnati Bearcats at Folsom Field.

How much is a Shedeur Sanders' necklace worth?

Sanders' "Legendary" chain work at the 2025 NFL Draft is estimated to be worth $100,000, per Sports Illustrated. Designed by Tajia Diamonds, it features 71.7 carats of VVS diamonds.

Is Shedeur Sanders joining the NFL?

Although the Cleveland Browns drafted Shedeur, his contract money is only guaranteed if he completes his term with the NFL team. Considering that nearly 50% of the fifth-round picks fail to make the roster as rookies, he has to work hard to earn his place as an NFL star.

Shedeur Sanders' net worth is in the millions thanks to his illustrious sporting career. He would probably be wealthier if he were selected in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, as President Donald Trump expected. Nonetheless, Sanders' athletic prowess is undeniable.

