Who is Pilar Sanders? Age, children, husband, darting, career, net worth

Who is Pilar Sanders? Pilar is an American fitness trainer, model, actor, and producer. Her life has been in the limelight due to her fantastic work. Besides, she is famous for being the ex-wife of Deion Sanders. Deion is a celebrated American athlete, sports analyst, and football coach. This article has more info about Pilar's family, net worth, career, and other exciting details that you would love to know. So, where is Pilar Sanders now? Keep reading more to find out!

How old is Pilar Sanders? She was born on October 10, 1974. Therefore, Pilar Sanders's age is 47 years as of 2021. Her rise to fame was a fascinating love story before the many controversies that hit her life. The celebrated actress and model's popularity rose after news emerged that she was dating Deion Sanders. Things later turned sour following a divorce and custody saga. So where is Pilar Sanders today? This article has that and much more!

Early life

She was born in Elmia, New York. Pilar Sanders's parents are Dan Biggers and Jeanette. She grew up alongside her two siblings Scottie, her brother, and Kandie, her sister. While young, she always had an interest in acting. She had supportive parents who encouraged her to pursue her dreams.

Pilar Sanders dating and marriage

It was in the mid-1990s when she met Deion Sanders. At first glance, the two fell in love, dated for a few years, and tied the knot in 1999. The couple was blessed with three children. The family was the talk of the town and even went ahead to feature as the subject of the TV reality show, Deion and Pilar: Prime Time Love, that aired in 2008.

Pilar Sanders children are Shilo, Shedeur, a beautiful daughter named Shelomi, born in 2004.

Divorce

After being in marriage for 13 years, the couple decided to end their union in 2012. Nevertheless, it was not a smooth sail as the divorce was messy and involved a lot of legal battles. But despite all, their divorce was finalized in June 2013.

After the divorce, she connected with gorgeous James Prince, aka J. Prince, the CEO of Rap-a-Lot Records. Unfortunately, even though speculations about Pilar Sanders and J Prince have surfaced, nothing can be stated about their wedding.

Husband

Pilar Sanders husband, Deion Luwynn Sanders, is an athlete, sports analyst, and football coach from the United States. Currently, he is the head coach at Jackson State University and is frequently regarded as one of the most talented NFL players of all time.

He appears in the books of history as the only athlete in history to hit a home run and score a touchdown in the same seven-day span. He achieved this while playing for the New York Yankees and Falcons in the 1989 NFL draft.

Body measurements

She has a beautiful and appealing appearance as a model. Her well-built and curvy physique is the reason for her several business ventures. Her chest is around 35 inches, waist roughly 24 inches, and hips 35 inches, approximately.

She is tall, standing at 5 feet and 9 inches. Also, she has stunning black hair and dark eyes that compliment her looks.

Pilar Sanders career

She started acting at a tender age. However, when she was in her final year in high school, she became a successful model sponsored by Irene Marie and Ford Models fashion agencies. After that, however, she decided to focus on the acting career.

She started professional acting in her twenties, where she appeared in popular TV series such as Walker, Texas Ranger, Veronica's Closet and In Da House.

Besides her engaging career as a model, actress, and fitness expert, she co-founded Prime Time Achievers, a summer boot camp for kids. Also, she founded Essence of Beshalom, a foundation that assists in building the confidence of young girls.

What is Pilar Sanders doing now? She is still focusing on building her career as an actress and model and taking it to the next level. Pilar resides in New York and lives a happy life with her lovely children.

Together with the kids, they have also appeared on the American Game Show, Celebrity Family Feud.

Movies

2014: Percentage

2009: Streets of Blood

1999: The Mod Squad

TV Shows

2010: Football Wives

2008: Deion and Pilar: Prime Time Love

1998: In Da House

1999: Veronica's Closet

1997: Walker, Texas Ranger

Pilar Sanders net worth

Following Pillar's successful career as a model, actress, and fitness expert, she accumulated vast wealth over the years. Her net worth is estimated at $5 million. She derives her wealth primarily from her acting and model career.

Above is every detail you would love to know about Pilar Sanders. Apart from her role as a mother, she has devoted her time and efforts towards making the best of her life. She does this by dedicating quality time to her modelling and acting career. Briefly.co.za wishes her and the family the very best in their lives.

