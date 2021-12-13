Jordan Ashley Aikman: age, biography, height, siblings, parents, net worth

Jordan Ashley Aikman is an American-based celebrity daughter. She is the first daughter of retired NFL quarterback Troy Aikman with his first spouse, Rhonda Worthey. This article highlights lesser-known facts about Jordan Ashley.

Troy played for the Dallas Cowboys his entire NFL career that lasted 12 seasons. Jordan’s mother, Rhonda, was also working at the Cowboys franchise as a public relations consultant, and that is how they met. However, they went their separate ways after about 11 years of marriage but remain great parents to Jordan Ashley and her sister Alexa.

Jordan Ashley Aikman’s profiles summary and bio

Full name: Jordan Ashley Aikman

Jordan Ashley Aikman Date of birth: 24th August 2001

24th August 2001 Jordan Ashley Aikman’s age: 20 years in 2021

20 years in 2021 Birth sign: Virgo

Virgo Place of birth: Plano, Texas, United States

Plano, Texas, United States Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: White

White Hair colour: Blonde

Blonde Eye colour: Brown

Brown Gender: Female

Female Relationship status: Not known

Not known Parents: Former NFL athlete Troy Aikman and publicist Rhonda Worthey

Former NFL athlete Troy Aikman and publicist Rhonda Worthey Jordan Ashley Aikman’s siblings: Sister Alexa Marie Aikman, half-sister Rachel Worthey

Sister Alexa Marie Aikman, half-sister Rachel Worthey Notable relatives: Aunts Terri Starns and Tammy Aikman-Powell

Aunts Terri Starns and Tammy Aikman-Powell Alma mater: Episcopal School of Dallas

Episcopal School of Dallas Instagram: @jordanaikmann

@jordanaikmann Facebook: @jordan.aikman.58

How old is Jordan Ashley Aikman?

The celebrity daughter was born on 24th August 2001 in Plano, Texas, United States. She celebrated her 20th birthday in August 2021.

Jordan Ashley Aikman’s height

The celebrity daughter has an athletic and beautiful body. She stands at 5 feet 6 inches (1.69 m). Her hair colour is blonde while her eyes are brown.

Education

Ashley graduated from Episcopal School of Dallas in 2020. She was an active member of the volleyball and lacrosse teams in high school. She is currently pursuing her university studies but is yet to reveal the name of the institution.

Jordan Ashley Aikman’s parents and siblings

She is the daughter of Troy Aikman and Rhonda Worthey. Troy is a retired National Football League athlete. He played in the NFL for 12 seasons as the Dallas Cowboys quarterback from 1989 to 2000. Troy is also the co-host of Thursday Night Football alongside sports broadcaster Joe Buck.

Her mother, Rhonda Worthey, used to work as the Dallas Cowboys public relations consultant. She met Troy while working here. At the moment, she works for Fox NFL as a commentator.

Ashley has two sisters, Alexa Marie Aikman, born in 2002, and half-sister Rachel Worthey from her mother’s side. Their parents divorced in 2011 after being together for about eleven years. Troy has since moved on and married fashion retailer Catherine Mooty in 2017.

Jordan Ashley Aikman’s net worth

Troy Aikman’s daughter is still pursuing her studies and is not involved in any known income-generating activities. Therefore, her net worth cannot be established at the moment. On the other hand, her father, Troy, has amassed a fortune of about $60 million in 2021.

The former NFL quarterback’s salary amounts to about $7.5 million annually. Her mother, Rhonda, has an estimated net worth of $10 million in 2021.

The above Jordan Ashley Aikman biography paints the picture of a disciplined girl. Despite being the daughter of wealthy celebrity parents, she is going through school like a normal kid. Although the world is yet to know where her passion lies, her future does look bright.

