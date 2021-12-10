Dan Marino is an iconic American football quarterback. He played with the Miami Dolphins in the NFL's 17 seasons and went into broadcasting after retirement. Constantine was HBO's Inside the NFL show's studio analyst from 2002 to 2007, then landed a football analyst job on CBS's Sunday show, The NFL Today, in 2012. So what is Dan Marino's net worth?

In February 2014, CBS replaced him and Shannon Sharpe with Bart Scott and Tony Gonzalez. He later became Dolphins' special adviser on 24th August 2014. Photo: @Mike Marsland

In 2004, Constantine resigned from the Miami Dolphins' Senior VP of Operations because the job neither favoured nor his family. How many Super Bowls did Dan Marino go to? He 1985 Super Bowl, where the San Francisco 49ers beat the Miami Dolphins.

Dan Marino's biography

Who are Dan Marino's parents? Daniel (father) was Pittsburgh's Post-Gazette's newspaper delivery man, while Veronica (mum) was a school crossing guard. Constantine and his sisters, Debbie and Cindi, grew up in Oakland, Pittsburgh.

He comes from a humble family based in Pittsburgh and has two sisters. Photo: @Charles Eshelman

How old is Dan Marino? Dan Marino's age is 60 years old in 2021, for he was born on 15th September 1961 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA. Dan Marino's height and weight is 6 feet 4 inches (1.93 m) and 228 lb (103 kg).

The retired player attended St. Regis Catholic Elementary School, then joined Pittsburgh's Central Catholic High School. He later graduated from the University of Pittsburgh.

Career history

High school introduced him to football. Later, The Kansas City Royals signed him in the 4th round in 1979 after receiving Parade magazine's All-American honours.

The star represented his university in college football leagues from 1979 to 1982. He became its Panthers team's quarterback in 1980. Also, Dan Marino's college won the Super Bowl match in 1982.

News had it that drug abuse affected Constantine's performance on the pitch in his final year on campus. Photo: @Michael Reaves

However, he was not part of the Panthers squad that claimed the victory. His career ended with 7,905 passing yards, 64 interceptions, and 74 scores.

Dan Marino's NFL draft

The NFL eliminated him from its 1983 Draft, but the Miami Dolphins picked him in the 27th overall selection. Constantine became the club's best player and rejected The LA Express contract.

In his first year, Constantine was the NFL's Rookie of the Year and was mentioned as the NFL's Most Valuable Player in the second year. Unfortunately, the Dolphins lost to the San Francisco 49ers in SuperBowl XIX.

Later, Constantine was the NFL's Comeback Player of the Year in 1993 after a match against the New York Jets. He also recorded 4,137 yards and 30 scores in the 1995 AFC Championship game.

No quarterback has completed more passes in a career than him. However, Constantine is one of the most awarded footballers in American history. Photo: @Peter Brouillet

When did Dan Marino retire?

He declined Minnesota Vikings, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers' offers in 2000 and retired. Dan Marino's stats show his 17-year-career ended with an NFL record of 61,361 yards, 8,358 attempts, 4,967 completions, and 420 scores.

The retired quarterback's awards

Did Dan Marino win a Super Bowl? Constantine never won a super bowl despite breaking many records. Some of his awards include:

1979: Parade magazine's All-America honour

Parade magazine's All-America honour 1981: Sugar Bowl's Most Valuable Player

Sugar Bowl's Most Valuable Player 1983: Rookie of the Year

Rookie of the Year 1984: NFL's Most Valuable Player

NFL's Most Valuable Player 1984 to 1986: NFL All-Pro Team

NFL All-Pro Team 1988: A 20,000 yards record.

Dan Marino's jersey was number 13 while playing for the Miami Dolphins. Photo: @Dan Levine

1994 & 1995: AFC Pro Bowl team starting quarterback

AFC Pro Bowl team starting quarterback 1995: NFL record for most career complete passes with 3,687th pass

NFL record for most career complete passes with 3,687th pass 1996: The first quarterback in the NFL to pass over 50,000 yards in the year

The first quarterback in the NFL to pass over 50,000 yards in the year 1998: The first quarterback in the NFL to complete more than 400 scores

The first quarterback in the NFL to complete more than 400 scores 1999: NFL Man of the Year for his charitable work and NFL first quarterback to reach 60,000 yards

NFL Man of the Year for his charitable work and NFL first quarterback to reach 60,000 yards 2003: NCAA College Football Hall of Fame

NCAA College Football Hall of Fame 2005: Pro Football Hall of Fame and an honorary doctorate in broadcast journalism by his alma mater university.

Dan Marino's movies and TV shows

Constantine also lent his house to filmmakers besides featuring in films, music videos, and commercial TV adverts. Photo: @David Crotty

Constantine was in the 1995 Only Wanna Be With You music video and TV ads of brands like Maroone, Hooters, and NutriSystem. His movies include:

Holy Man and Bad Boys II

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective

Any Given Sunday

What is Dan Marino doing today?

Constantine and his wife established an NGO in 1992 after realizing their son Michael was autistic and a medical centre in partnership with the Miami Children Hospital in 1995.

He involves himself with various football-related and philanthropic activities. Constantine and his wife started a foundation for autistic kids because of their autistic son. Photo: @Larry Marano

Both organizations serve children with neurodevelopmental disabilities and fund medical research. In addition, the NBA rewarded his philanthropic efforts in 2005.

Is Dan Marino married?

After two NFL seasons, Constantine married Claire in 1985 at St. Regis Roman Catholic Church. The couple had four children and adopted Lia and Niki Lin from China.

In 2013, Constantine revealed he had a secret affair with CBS colleague Donna Savattere (a production assistant). The relationship led to Chloe Savattere's birth in June 2005.

He allegedly paid Donna millions of USD for the baby's maintenance, relocation from Texas, and to let him see the child sparingly in New York City. Donna later got married and changed her daughter's name legally.

He told his wife about his illegitimate child but not the public till 2013 when The New York Post published the story. Also, the celebrity adopted two daughters from China. Photo: @Gustavo Caballero

It is unknown whether Constantine and Chloe are close because her parents decided to focus on their marriages. Meanwhile, Claire and her hubby's 35th marriage anniversary happened last year.

Where does Dan Marino currently live?

They sold their Florida ranch estate for $7.2 million in 2005. The couple now lives in a 3,000-square-foot house in Weston, Florida. Dan Marino's children, from eldest to youngest, are:

Joseph Michael Charles Daniel Donald Joseph Alexandra Claire Lin Niki Lia Savattere Chloe

Online e-commerce sites like Amazon and eBay sell Dan Marino's signed football jersey, helmets, balls, cards, and other historical items linked to him. Photo: @Mark Alberti

Most of Dan Marino's net worth is from his football career. He published two books, and anyone can contact him via Neostar Football or his foundation for business purposes.

