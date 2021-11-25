Jerry Springer is an American television presenter of English descent. He is most recognized as the host of the tabloid talk show, The Jerry Springer Show. Apart from that, he has other sources of income that significantly impact his financial status. These details of Jerry Springer's net worth explore that and more about him.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Is Jerry Springer still alive? Photo: @The Jerry Springer Show

Source: Facebook

Jerry Springer's net worth is proof of a man who broke the odds to create a successful life and change the script. He had a tumultuous childhood but did not let it define how his future would pan out. At a tender age, he got into politics, served different leadership positions, and later capitalized on media, which accelerated his fame. These details explain the journey and what it took.

Jerry Springer's profile summary

Full name: Gerald Norman Springer

Gerald Norman Springer Stage name: Jerry Springer

Jerry Springer Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 13th February 1944

13th February 1944 Age: 77 as of 2021

77 as of 2021 Zodiac sign: Aquarius

Aquarius Place of birth: Highgate, London, England

Highgate, London, England Nationality: American

American Residence: Cincinnati, Ohio, USA, Sarasota, Florida, USA, Chicago, Illinois, USA

Cincinnati, Ohio, USA, Sarasota, Florida, USA, Chicago, Illinois, USA Political party: Democratic

Democratic Height in centimetres: 183 cm

183 cm Height in feet: 6 ft

6 ft Marital status: Divorced

Divorced Spouse: Micki Velton (m. 1973; div. 1994)

Micki Velton (m. 1973; div. 1994) Children: 1

1 Father: Richard

Richard Mother: Margot

Margot Alma mater: Tulane University (BA), Northwestern University (JD)

Tulane University (BA), Northwestern University (JD) Occupation: Broadcaster, actor, producer, musician, comedian

Broadcaster, actor, producer, musician, comedian Known for: The Jerry Springer Show

Net worth: $60 million

$60 million Facebook page: The Jerry Springer Show

The Jerry Springer Show Instagram account: thejerryspringershow

thejerryspringershow Website: jerryspringer.com

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Jerry Springer's biography

Gerald was born in the London Underground as people hid from German bombing during World War II. His parents hailed from Germany and had escaped the Nazis. Tragically, most of Jerry Springer's family members died in the concentration camps. At the age of four, his family emigrated to the USA and settled in Queens, where he grew up.

Jerry Springer's age

How old is Jerry Springer? Gerald Norman was born on 13th February 1944 in Highgate, London, England. As of November 2021, he is 77 years old.

Jerry Springer's education

Gerald graduated from Tulane University with a B.A degree in 1965. He majored in political science. In 1968, he graduated from Northwestern University with a J.D degree.

Springer made his debut in the political scene as a political campaign adviser to Robert F Kennedy. After Robert F Kennedy' assassination, he started practising law at the Cincinnati law firm of Frost & Jacobs, now Frost Brown Todd.

Between 1973 and 1985, he was a partner at the Grinker, Sudman & Springer law firm.

Political career

In 1970, Gerald ran for Congress, although he lost. In 1971, he was elected to the Cincinnati City Council. He resigned in 1974 after admitting to soliciting a prostitute. His honesty helped him win his seat back in 1975.

In 1977, he was selected to serve one year as the mayor by the City Council. He supported changing the local election system that districts would elect council members. In 1982, he sought the Democratic nomination for governor of Ohio. He failed to win the nomination and finished third. He put his political career on hold, and in the late 1980s, he was instrumental in saving the historic Cincinnati Union Terminal.

Journalism career

Is Jerry Springer an actual judge? Photo: @The Jerry Springer Show

Source: Facebook

Gerald began his broadcast career on WTUL New Orleans FM while pursuing his undergraduate at Tulane University. He continued his career on WEBN-FM while serving as the mayor of Cincinnati. The station featured commentaries by Jerry.

He was hired as a political commentator and reporter on WLWT, Cincinnati's NBC affiliate. He rose to become the station's managing editor and anchor, and the news program went from being a low-rated show to a number one news show in Cincinnati.

He became the best news anchor in the city and won ten local Emmy Awards.

The Jerry Springer Show

The talk show debuted on 30th September 1991. WLWT developed it to mimic the format of his fellow talk show host. It began as a politically oriented talk show, although it was a more extended version of Jerry's commentaries.

In 1994 he revamped the show's format to earn more ratings. By 1998, The Jerry Springer Show was beating The Oprah Winfrey Show.

In 2005, The Springer Show, a UK version of The Jerry Springer Show, aired on Britain's ITV network. The VH1 "celebreality" series The Springer Hustle made its debut in April 2007, and it took a look at how The Jerry Springer Show is produced.

What Channel is Jerry Springer Show on? The show aired its final episode after 27 seasons on 26th July 2018. However, its rerun episodes air on The CW.

In April 2015, the debut of The Jerry Springer Podcast was on his website. The podcast broadcasts in the UK on Talk radio.

Judge Jerry

Jerry Springer in 2021. Photo: @The Jerry Springer Show

Source: Facebook

On 29th September 2019, Gerald returned to the screens through his new courtroom show, Judge Jerry. The show has had most people asking, is Jerry Springer an actual judge now? He is not a judge, although he has a background in law.

He also hosted the second and third seasons of America's Got Talent.

Jerry Springer's movies

Apart from a lucrative career in media, Gerald is also an actor. These are some of the movies and TV shows he has featured in:

Ringmaster

The Defender

Days of Our Lives

Late Night with Conan O'Brien

Happy

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

Space Ghost Coast to Coast

Jerry Springer's wife

Gerald married Micki Velton in 1973. Their marriage of slightly over two decades ended in divorce in 1994. The talk show host keeps this aspect of his life under wraps.

Jerry Springer's children

Gerald and Micki Velton had their first and only child, Katie, in 1976. It is unclear whether he remarried or had other children apart from Katie.

Jerry Springer's net worth

His net worth is approximately $60 Million. At the peak of his career, Jerry Springer's salary was $8 million annually. Jerry Springer house's in Florida is a four-bedroom, five-bathroom home. It is worth slightly over $2 million.

Jerry Springer's net worth is a factor of how much effort he put into changing his life story. He found an opportunity in media and focused on it. Along the way, he faced several challenges but did not look back.

READ ALSO: Anele Mdoda's biography: age, boyfriend, husband, sister and net worth

Briefly.co.za recently published inspiring details about Anele Mdoda. She is a powerhouse and one of the most admired female celebrities in South Africa.

Anele Mdoda is a coveted radio and TV personality. She is also famous for her vivacious personality and incredible fashion sense. Is she married? Read on for more.

Source: Briefly.co.za