What are the university application dates for the 2023 academic year? If you have just finished secondary school and are considering pursuing higher education, you need an update on the dates depending on the higher institution you look at. This, among other reasons, will help you plan and decide before you end up missing the date of your chosen institution. To help you out, all the important university application dates for 2023 are shown right here.

As a prospective student looking forward to enrolling in an institution of higher education, you must be aware of the application dates for the 2023 academic year. This is why you need to check out these university application dates for 2023 to find out whether there are institutions that can offer you a chance.

University application dates for 2023: South Africa

The list will provide insights into the 2023 university applications, including 2023 application dates. That way, you will be updated on when to apply for the 2023 academic year. It will also help you evaluate whether institutions accept late applications for 2023. Here are a few of the universities open for 2023 applications.

Nelson Mandela University (NMU)

Did you know that Nelson Mandela University (NMU) has opened the university 2023 application dates? The institution is one of the highly sought-after education facilities in South Africa.

The Nelson Mandela University application process for the 2023 intake for undergraduate and postgraduate courses opened in April 2022. Prospectus students are advised to apply online and ensure that they submit all their supporting documents online before the deadlines:

June 30 2022 - MBChB applications with the NBT (if applicable) to be written by no later than July 31 2022.

30th June 2022 - Bachelor of Radiography (BRad) applications.

August 4 2022 - Early applications (excluding MBChB & BRad).

30 September 2022 - Late applications (excluding MBChB & BRad).

September 30 2022 - International student applications.

September 30 2022 - ALL student housing applications.

University of Fort Hare (UFH)

UFH 2023 application cycle is active. The application open date was April 1, 2022. The deadline for the application for this institution will be as follows:

Application closing date - November 30, 2022

North-West University (NWU)

The North-West University application process 2023 is open from April 1 2022, for study admission into the institution. Here are the closing dates for submission of applications for the next academic year:

Prospective applicants seeking admission at NWU can begin to process their applications for enrollment

August 31 2022 – Non-selection courses, Engineering, Occupational Hygiene, Graphic Design, Urban and Regional planning

June 30 2022 – Pharmacy and all other selection courses

August 31 2022 – Music and Graphic Design

University of the Free State (UFS)

The application process is now open. Free State University application opening dates are:

May 31 2022 – MB ChB, Occupational Therapy, Optometry, Physiotherapy, and Radiation Sciences.

July 31 2022 – Architecture, Biokinetics, Dietetics, Nursing, Social Work, and Sports Coaching.

August 31 2022 – Students who are transferring from other tertiary institutions and all non-selection programs, All Access Programmes on the South Campus and the sub-regions, International undergraduate applications, All non-selection programmes, Community Development (Qwaqwa Campus only), Construction Economics and Management (Full-time), and Construction Management (Compact Learning).

September 30 2022 – Drama and Theatre Arts, Geology, Forensic Sciences, Actuarial Science, Fine Arts, Physics with Engineering Sciences, and Music.

University of South Africa (UNISA)

Those who wish to enrol in undergraduate courses should take note of the following dates.

August 11 to October 15 2022 - Unisa Undergraduate qualifications, i.e. (higher certificates, advanced certificates, diplomas, advanced diplomas & degrees).

August 11 to October 15 2022 - Unisa Honours degrees & postgraduate diplomas dates.

September 8 to November 12 2022 - Unisa Master's & doctoral qualifications dates.

Postgraduate applicants are advised to consult the relevant college because dates vary across Colleges and Schools.

Rhodes University

Rhodes University's 2023 application dates are already out. The deadline for applications from all new students for admission to the university will be on November 30 2022.

University of Johannesburg (UJ)

University of Johannesburg applications for the 2022 academic year are received from April 1 2021. The closing date is September 30 2022.

University of the Western Cape (UWC)

The applications for 2022 for the 2023 academic year are already open. The UWC application forms are expected to be submitted before September 30 2022. All required documents should be submitted as well.

Applications for Bachelor of Dentistry and Oral Health and School of Government postgraduate degrees close on August 31 2022.

Applications for BA Honours Sports Recreation and Exercise Science, BA Honours in Biokinetics and BSC Honours Biokinetics close on July 31 2022.

University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN)

Those who wish to enroll in UKZN's undergraduate courses should take note of the following dates. Application for the 2023 academic session will be available on April 1 2022, and close on September 30 2022.

University of Cape Town (UCT)

University of Cape Town applications for the 2023 academic year for all the undergraduate programmes are now open. The process will close on July 31 2022.

Prospectus students are advised to take advantage of this period to apply online to increase their chances of securing a chance in the institution. International students have until November 30 to send in their applications.

University of Pretoria

The institution has transitioned to a fully online application process; hence, prospectus students should note that. The University of Pretoria open applications for 2023 are already open. The closing date for all selection programmes is June 30, 2023.

The University of Pretoria application closing dates for the 2023 academic year are as follows:

June 30 2023– For the Faculty of Education (Higher Certificate in Sports Sciences), other programmes in the faculty that are non-selection will be closed as soon as the study spaces are filled. Faculty of Engineering, Built Environment and Information Technology. Faculty of Health Sciences. Faculty of Humanities (BA (Audiology), BA (Speech-Language Pathology), BA (Information Design) and the Faculty of Veterinary Science.

For non-selection programmes in the Faculty of Law, Faculty of Natural and Agricultural Sciences, Faculty of Theology and Religion, Faculty of Economic and Management Sciences, and other programmes in the Faculty of Humanities, applications will be closed as soon as study spaces for these programmes are filled.

University of Witwatersrand (Wits)

University of Witwatersrand applications for resident students are open from April 1st 2021, and close on the following dates:

30th June 2022 – Faculty of Health Sciences (all programmes); Bachelor of Architecture; Bachelor of Audiology, Bachelor of Speech-Language Pathology; BA Film and TV.

September 30 2022 – For the rest of the University of Witwatersrand courses and residence applications.

University of Limpopo (UL)

The institution is currently accepting applications for both graduate and undergraduate prospecting students since May 1, 2022. Take note of the following important deadlines.

MBChB Programme – July 29 2022

MA Clinical Psychology – June 30 2022

All other undergraduate courses – September 30 2022

University of Venda (UniVen)

The University of Venda application window for the 2022 intake is not active. Please keep checking the website to know when it will be open.

University of Mpumalanga (UMP)

Both University of Mpumalanga online and manual applications are not yet open. Keep checking their website for the deadline dates for all their courses.

University of Zululand (UniZulu)

The University of Zululand is currently not open for 2023 applications. However, keep checking their website for new information.

Stellenbosch University

Here are the Stellenbosch University application opening dates of 2023:

April 4 2022 – For all undergraduate programmes

June 15 2022 – For financial assistance at Stellenbosch University

July 31 2022 – For residence applications

Applications to Stellenbosch University close on the following dates:

July 31 2022 – For all undergraduate programmes

30th June 2022 – Residence applications close

November 30 2022 – For Stellenbosch University's financial assistance

December 15 2022 – For Diploma in Public Accountability (Telematic Education)

From this list, it is paramount to note that most institutions are currently accepting applications. Therefore, if you wish to join any of these institutions of higher learning, you can begin the process early enough to avoid being caught up in the last-minute rush.

Sefako Makgatho University

The SMU application process for 2023 officially opened from April 25 2022, and the closing dates are as follows:

July 29 2022 – For all undergraduate programmes

September 30 2022 – For all postgraduate programmes

Central University of Technology, Free State (CUT)

The application window for the 2023 intake is now open, and you can apply to your course of choice at the Central University of Technology. Take note of the following deadlines.

Prospective students – September 30 2022

Tshwane University of Technology

The Tshwane University of Technology opened its application window. The last day to make submissions is September 30 2022.

By now, you must have seen the pattern in the important dates for most of the institutions in South Africa. The above-detailed list of University application dates for 2023 will help you make your application on time. If you are persistent in pursuing your studies in 2023, you should consider the institutions whose deadline is not due. It is important to note that the university application dates are keenly followed and that most institutions do not accept late entries.

