Rod Parsley: age, children, wife, church, prayer line, house, net worth

Technology has simplified evangelization by making the word of God reach millions located in different parts of the world. Rod Parsley is one pastor who is making maximum use of all available platforms, from print to television and the internet, to spread the Gospel. His focus is on enhancing the lives of people physically, spiritually, and emotionally.

World Harvest Church Pastor, Rodney.

Rod Parsley is a renowned American evangelist with multi-million followers all over the world. If you have not seen him on television, you may have come across his books and study guides or heard about him from a friend or colleague. Here is everything you need to know about him.

Rod Parsley's profile summary

Full name : Rodney Lee Parsley

: Rodney Lee Parsley Date of birth : January 13, 1957

: January 13, 1957 Place of birth : Cleveland, Ohio, United States

: Cleveland, Ohio, United States Zodiac sign : Capricorn

: Capricorn Rod Parsley age : 64 years old as of 2021

: 64 years old as of 2021 Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity : White

: White Religion : Christian

: Christian Parents : James G. (Clyde) and Ellen

: James G. (Clyde) and Ellen Schools attended : Ohio Christian University, Liberty University

: Ohio Christian University, Liberty University Sexual orientation : Straight

: Straight Relationship status : Married

: Married Partner : Joni Parsley

: Joni Parsley Children : 2

: 2 Height : 5′ 11″ (1.8 m)

: 5′ 11″ (1.8 m) Weight : 75 kilograms (165 lbs)

: 75 kilograms (165 lbs) Eye colour : Black

: Black Hair colour : Brown-white

: Brown-white Twitter : @RealRodParsley

: @RealRodParsley Instagram : @rodparsley

: @rodparsley Occupation : TV host, evangelist, educator, humanitarian, author and statesman

: TV host, evangelist, educator, humanitarian, author and statesman Website : www.rodparsley.com

: www.rodparsley.com Rod Parsley prayer line : (866) 241-4292

: (866) 241-4292 Famous for: His Christian ministry

Rod Parsley's biography

Pastor Rodney's hometown is Columbus, Ohio. His parents grew up in eastern Kentucky; therefore, they travelled back often to see their relatives. Rod's Kentucky accent is noticeable.

Lee grew up as a Free Will Baptist. His born-again experience was in the 1970s, at Christian Center Church in Gahanna, Ohio. His father died in 2013 at age 80, and his older sister, Debbie Sue, is also deceased.

Education

After high school, Lee worked in real estate and at a pet food factory. He then enrolled at Ohio Christian University in Circleville for his bachelors' studies. However, he dropped out after 2 years. Rodney holds a doctorate from Liberty University in Lynchburg, Va.

Rod Parsley's church

Pastor Rod Lee leading service.

Senior pastor at World Harvest Church, Rod Parsley was 19 years old when he first led a Bible study in his parents’ backyard. He established his growing church from the Bible study group members in 1977, naming it Sunset Chapel. The church was renamed to Word of Life Church before its current name, World Harvest Church.

Presently, the famous pastor Rodney shares God’s Word with his beloved World Harvest Church, a large Pentecostal church in Ohio. The church has a 5,200-seat sanctuary, children’s and youth wings, administrative offices, and Connect Centers. It registers a weekly attendance of about 10,000 congregants. Rodney's other ministries include:

Valor Christian College

Harvest Preparatory School

Bridge of Hope

The Center for Moral Clarity

Breakthrough media ministry

A national ministerial alliance

World Harvest Ministerial Alliance

The Women's Clinic of Columbus

Hispanic and urban-outreach ministries

Rod Parsley's TV

Lee owns RODPARSLEY.TV, a 24/7 online streaming channel. He also hosts “Breakthrough” and “Rod Parsley Now TV shows through Bridge of Hope. They air on the Word Network, Daystar, and 1,400 other local channels and cable outlets worldwide.

Other than the prayer line above, you may fill Rod Parsley prayer request form and submit it online. State the person you are praying for and the category of prayer.

Rod Parsley's books

Rod is a New York Times best-selling author of Culturally Incorrect: How Clashing Worldviews Affect Your Future (2007). He has written over 50 books and study guides such as:

2018- Grace: Uncovered, Unfiltered, Undeserved

2015- God's End-Time Calendar Revealing the Prophetic Meaning Behind Events Leading to the Dawn of Eternity

2015- Be Made Whole

2010- Living on Our Heads: Righting an Upside-Down Culture

2005- Still Silent No More

World Changer's Pastor Rod Lee.

Other than feeding his flocks spiritually, Rodney takes care of his people's other needs. For instance, he has successfully advocated for federal legislation (women's rights initiatives, prison re-entry legislation, and anti-poverty programs). He has also delivered hundreds of millions of pounds of food and medical supplies to poverty stricken areas globally.

Is Rod Parsley still married?

Yes. So, exactly who is Rod Parsley's wife? Rod Parsley's wife is called Joni. They married in 1986 and have been together ever since.

Does Rod Parsley have a son?

Yes, indeed. His name is Austin Chandler. The couple also has another child, a girl. Rod Parsley's daughter is called Ashton Blaire. The family lives near Pickerington, a suburb of Columbus.

What did Rod Parsley say?

We live in a great land. Let me shout it. It was founded by people just like you. Flawed people. But those framers framed the liberties that every one of us enjoy today. If you hate America, please give me your alternative. Don’t hate our founders, that’s a lie. Don’t discard their legacy.

The above statement was to urge people not to hate America’s slaveholding founding fathers as the national conversation was raging around the removal of confederate monuments. Instead, the pastor was condemned for sterilizing and minimizing racists. Also, Rod Parsley's tattoo stirred conversations on whether it was Biblical or not. Parsley and his daughter both have tattoos.

How much is Rod Parsley worth?

Rod Parsley's net worth is 4 million USD, according to Inspiration Feed. His income is from evangelization, writing, and TV hosting, among other ventures. Pictures of Rod Parsley house and cars, among other possessions, confirm that he is a wealthy man.

What happened to Rod Parsley?

In 2015, Rodney was treated for vocal cord cancer. Luckily, he recovered.

Rodney looks after his flocks' physical and mental needs in addition to spiritual nourishment.

Evangelist Rod Parsley is an admirable public figure for the role he is playing in society. Even though he has his flaws and has been condemned several times, he has positively impacted millions globally. We wish him all the best in his endeavours.

