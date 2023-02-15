Meet Laura Char Carson, Sofia Carson's mother: Her untold story

Sofia Carson has taken the world by storm with her leading role in Purple Hearts, but she has been in the industry for quite some time before her 2022 breakout role. Besides her career trajectory on the constant uprise, fans are also curious about her private life, including what role her mother, Laura Char Carson, plays in her life. In this article, we discuss her full biography.

The American actress's mother reportedly comes from a highly influential Colombian family, but little is known about the family background or what her mother does as an occupation. Here is the limited information we have on Laura in summary before we go into more details.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Laura Char Carson Date of birth 8 April 1968 Age 54 years of age (2023) Zodiac sign Aries Birthplace Barranquilla, Colombia Romantic orientation Heterosexual Current nationality Colombian Marital status Married to José F. Daccarett Ethnicity Multi-racial Gender Female Hair colour Dark blonde Eye colour Blue Parents Lauraine Carson (mother), father unknown Children Paulina Char and Sofia Carson Native language Spanish, English Net worth Between $1 million and $5 million (most widely reported) Social media profiles Instagram Twitter (unconfirmed)

Much about her life remains unknown, including her occupation and family life growing up. We also do not know how long she and her partner, Jose Daccarett, have been together. But here are the most widely reported facts surrounding the actress' mother.

How did Sofia Carson get famous?

First, let us discuss what we know about the young actress herself. Sofia first appeared in the Disney franchise, Descendants, in 2015. She has been in the following two franchise instalments and various other productions besides her most notable appearance in Purple Hearts.

How old is Sofia Carson?

She is 29 years of age at the time of publishing.

Who are Sofia Carson's parents?

As mentioned earlier, her mother is Laura Char Carson, and her father is José Daccarett.

Does Sofia Carson have a sister?

Laura Char Carson’s children include Sofia and Paulina Char, Sofia's younger sister.

What does Paulina Char do?

According to online reports, she works within the beauty industry and is an executive at Tower 28 Beauty.

Laura Char Carson’s age

She is 54 years of age as of 2023.

Laura Char Carson’s ethnicity

As mentioned earlier, she is from Colombia, making her Latina. But, sources state she is multi-racial.

Laura Char Carson’s parents

Her mother is Lauraine Carson, but it is unknown who her father is.

Laura Char Carson’s movies

She is not credited as being in any movies, and her occupation remains to be discovered.

Laura Char Carson’s social media

According to most reports, Laura's Instagram page is @lauracharcarson, with 20.8 thousand followers. Her Twitter is most widely reported as @Lauracharcarson, with 573 followers, but this has yet to be confirmed.

Sofia's Instagram page is @sofiacarson, with 20.3 million followers, and her sister's Instagram is @paudachar, with 242 thousand followers.

Not much is known about Laura Char Carson, but she seems happy to support her family from behind the scenes and remains largely out of the public eye.

