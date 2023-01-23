Little known facts about Franklin Thomas Fox, Megan Fox's father

Megan Fox is one of the most recognisable faces in Hollywood, most notably for her femme fatale roles in films like Jennifer's Body and, more recently, her high-profile relationship with rapper Machine Gun Kelly. She rarely speaks out about her private life, including her father, Franklin Thomas Fox. However, there are some widely-reported facts. Here we detail his full biography and more.

Megan chose a career path vastly different from her father's, a former American parole officer. In comparison, her family seems to shy away from the limelight, with little information on her father and the rest of her family. Here is his profile summary before we further detail her life and other facts we know about her father.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Franklin Thomas Fox Date of birth January 7 1951 Age 72 years of age (2023) Zodiac sign Capricorn Birthplace Tennessee, USA Romantic orientation Heterosexual Current nationality American Marital status Divorced (last public update) Ethnicity Caucasian Gender Male Hair colour Light brown Eye colour Blue Parents Ewell T. Foxx and Vivian Vier (most commonly reported) Profession Retired parole officer Native language English

As mentioned earlier, Megan Fox’s father tends to shy away from the public eye, especially regarding social media and any public discussion of his private life. Therefore, not much is known about him besides basic background information.

Who are Megan Fox's mom and dad?

Megan Fox’s parents are Gloria Darlene Fox and, as already established, Franklin Thomas Fox. Her parents are no longer together and divorced when she was three years old. Despite this, both parents seemed to have stayed active in her life growing up.

Who is Megan Fox's husband?

The actress is divorced, having finalised her divorce from ex-partner Brian Austin Green on February 8, 2022, two years after the couple announced their separation. The couple was married for almost 10 years and had an on-off relationship that spanned over 16 years before they called it quits for the final time.

The former couple met on the set of Hope & Faith while she was just 18 years old at the time, causing significant controversy around the couple's age gap and overall relationship. But, they did not seem to mind the backlash and did not let it affect their relationship.

She is currently engaged to American musician Colson Baker, better known by his professional moniker, Machine Gun Kelly.

Megan Fox’s siblings

The actress has one older sibling, a sister named Kristi Branim Fox. According to reports, Kristi is a school guidance counsellor.

Does Megan Fox have a child?

She shares three sons with her ex-husband, Journey River Green, Noah Shannon Green, and Bodhi Ransom Green. The couple has joint custody of the children.

Franklin Thomas Fox remains a reclusive figure for the public, with little information surrounding his life and relationship with his famous daughter today. But, one can assume they enjoy family time outside the public eye.

