How old was América Guinart when she met Alejandro Fernández?

When you're the spouse of a celebrity, it is hard to get an ounce of privacy. However, the ex-spouses of most famous personalities have managed to sneak out the back door without anyone noticing. América Guinart is a case in point. Since she divorced the renowned Mexican singer Alejandro Fernández, there is little to report home about her as she leads a private lifestyle.

Alejandro Fernández, Guinart's ex-husband, performs Mexican folk music and Latin pop. With more than 30 million records sold worldwide, he is one of the best-selling Latin music artists in history. Due to his popularity, fans are curious to know more about Fernández's ex-wife. So, here is a glimpse of América Guinart's exciting biography.

América Guinart’s profile summary and bio

América Guinart's age

Guinart was born on December 22nd, 1970. As of 2023, she is 53 years old. Unfortunately, no details about her parents or siblings are in the spotlight, and she leads a private life away from public scrutiny.

América Guinart's nationality

The talented architect holds Latino nationality and is of mixed ancestry.

Is América Guinart’s married?

Guinart and her ex-husband, Alejandro Fernández, met in the 1990s as young teenagers because their parents were close friends. When they were 15, they started dating as a couple and married in 1992. At this time, America was pregnant with their first son, Alex. Unfortunately, their love story ended in 1998, and they separated.

The pair attempted to fix their marriage multiple times, but Alejandro Fernández did not want to continue with the relationship. In 2002, they finalized their divorce process, citing immaturity as the cause of their separation.

América Guinart's children

From her previous marriage to Alejandro Fernández, the famous planner has three children, Alex, Camila, and America Fernández.

Her firstborn son, Alex, is a singer who often performs together with his father. Camila is a vocalist, also following in the footsteps of his father and grandfather. She has a beautiful baby girl named Cayetana. America, on the other hand, studied design in a prestigious school.

Who is América Guinart’s current partner?

The architect has been rumoured to be in a romantic affair with Alvaro Favier, a Mexican businessman, for the past eight years. However, she prefers to keep details about her love life under the carpet. Therefore, it still needs to be made clear whether the affair rumour is true.

Occupation

Alejandro Fernández's ex-wife, América Guinart, is an architect by profession. Her natural talent is evident in the work she does for her clients.

América Guinart's net worth

From her successful career as an architect, she has amassed a bulk of wealth estimated at $4-6 million as of 2023. On the other hand, her ex-husband's net worth is estimated at $20 million.

América Guinart's profiles

Despite extensive searching across several social media platforms, including Twitter, Facebook, and others, América social handles remain unknown. However, in our search, a few of her pictures surfaced online.

You now know everything you need to know about América Guinart. Although she went through a tumultuous marriage that culminated in divorce, she seems to lead a happy and fulfilled life. Currently, she prefers to maintain a private lifestyle, keeping details about her personal life under wraps.

