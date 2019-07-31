Top 10 famous Afrikaans female singers: where are they today?

Ada Forrest and Annie Visser were the first female singers to release Afrikaans hit songs in 1908. Since then, Afrikaans female singers have increased and honed their craft. As a result, the Afrikaans music scene has been growing by the day. Here is a list of popular Afrikaans female singers today.

Images of famous Afrikaans female singers. Photo: @lianie_may, @adiemusic, @nadinenet, @caferouxCapeTown, @missmandy64, @juanita_du_plessis, @karlienvanjaarsveld, @LaurikaRauch (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Songs of most South African Afrikaans female singers are available on Spotify, Apple Music and YouTube. Old and new Afrikaans female singers are active social media users. You can always follow them and listen to their songs online.

Top 10 famous Afrikaans female singers in South Africa

White South African female singers dominate Afrikaans music. This article contains the top Afrikaans singers' names and highlights interesting facts about their lives, including their ages and places of birth.

1. Lianie May

Cute images of Liane May with blonde wavy hair. Photo: @lianie_may (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name: Lianie Oosthuizen

Lianie Oosthuizen Born: 2 August 1976

2 August 1976 Age: 46 years (as of December 2022)

46 years (as of December 2022) Birthplace: Sasolburg, South Africa

Sasolburg, South Africa Spouse: Barry Lubbe

Barry Lubbe YouTube: @lianiemay4619

Singer Lianie May is a prominent Afrikaans female singer in South Africa. She launched her music career in 2007 with the debut album Vergeet My Nie (Forget Me Not). Some of her songs are in English. One of Lianie's most popular songs is My Nie Meer Nie (Don't Kiss Me Anymore). Besides singing, she is also an actress. Lianie married her manager, Barry Lube, in September 2017, after almost ten years of engagement.

2. Laurika Rauch

Laurika Rauch wearing purple and black attires. Photo: @LaurikaRauch (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name: Laurika Rauch, OIB

Laurika Rauch, OIB Born: 1 November 1950

1 November 1950 Age: 72 years (as of December 2022)

72 years (as of December 2022) Birthplace: Cape Town, South Africa

Cape Town, South Africa Spouse: Christopher Torr

Christopher Torr Children: Simon and Nina

Simon and Nina YouTube: @laurikarauch2696

Laurika is one of the greatest South African female singers. She revived Afrikaans music in the late 1980s. Rauch performs in English as well. She studied drama at the University of Stellenbosch and has performed in Belgium, Frankfurt Czech Republic, and London. Laurika married Christopher Torr in 1984 when he was an economics lecturer. Their children are Simon and Nina. Christopher has composed some of his wife's greatest hits.

3. Amanda Strydom

An old and latest photo of Amanda Strydom. Photo: @HelderbergFM93.6, @missmandy64 (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name: Amanda Strydom

Amanda Strydom Born: 23 July 1956

23 July 1956 Age: 66 years (as of December 2022)

66 years (as of December 2022) Birthplace: Port Elizabeth, Eastern Cape, South Africa

Port Elizabeth, Eastern Cape, South Africa Spouse: John Henry Vincent Engelbrecht

John Henry Vincent Engelbrecht Children: 1

Amanda is another famous South African female artist. She is a theatre performer, playwriter, songwriter, and film actress. Amanda never had formal/ professional singing training. She studied drama at the University of Pretoria and graduated in 1978. Some of her notable works include the compilation album she released Ek Loop die pad, 20 jaar in 2000. Amanda married John Henry Vincent Engelbrecht in 1990. They had one child.

4. Karen Zoid

Karen Zoid looking good with blonde hair. Photo: @karenzoidofficial, @caferouxCapeTown (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name: Karen Louise Greeff

Karen Louise Greeff Born: 10 August 1978

10 August 1978 Age: 44 years (as of December 2022)

44 years (as of December 2022) Birthplace: Brussels, Belgium

Brussels, Belgium Spouse: Don Reinecke (2004 – 2010)

Don Reinecke (2004 – 2010) Children: Ben Francis Reinecke

Ben Francis Reinecke YouTube: @missbrainwave

Karen is a rock singer, songwriter and guitarist. She was born in Belgium but grew up in Johannesburg. Her father was a South African diplomat. Karen's top English and Afrikaans tracks have earned her these titles from fans; 'South Africa's Queen of Rock' and the 'Zoid Generation.' Her current music band comprises musicians Schalk van der Merwe, Henry Steel Jnr, and Tim Rankin. Karen Zoid was also one of the judges on The Voice South Africa singing show.

5. Yolandi Visser

The Die Antwoord duo, Yolandi Visser (female) and Ninja (male). Photo: @dieantwoord, @ludikagdl, @soundvenue (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name: Anri du Toit

Anri du Toit Stage name: Yolandi Visser

Yolandi Visser Born: 1 December 1984

1 December 1984 Age: 37 years (as of December 2022)

37 years (as of December 2022) Birthplace: Port Alfred, South Africa

Port Alfred, South Africa Children: Sixteen Jones, Tokkie Jones

Sixteen Jones, Tokkie Jones YouTube: @ZEFRECORDZ

Yolandi Visser is a rapper, songwriter and actress. She is among the richest musicians in SA. The lady is part of the Die Antwood rap group and the Zef Recordz label with male singer Ninja. Yolandi Visser has two children. Some of her group's famous songs include Baby's On Fire, Pitbull Terrier, and Alien.

6. Nádine Hoffeldt

Nádine Hoffeldt's cute pictures. Photo: @nadinenet (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name: Nádine Hoffeldt

Nádine Hoffeldt Born: 28 February 1982

28 February 1982 Age: 40 years (as of December 2022)

40 years (as of December 2022) Birthplace: Durban, South Africa

Durban, South Africa YouTube: @NadinesTV

Nádine started her music career in 1997 while still a teenager. The lady is also a TV presenter. Kaapse Draai is one of her most famous songs. Two of Nádine's albums were certified platinum, and four were certified gold. To further solidify her stance as a great musician, she performed with the Spice Girls and Billy Ocean in 1997, where Nelson Mandela and Prince Charles were in the audience. Nádine and Derick Hougaard (former Springbok rugby player) broke up after over four years of dating.

7. Juanita du Plessis

Juanita du Plessis' pictures. Photo: @juanita_du_plessis (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name: Juanita du Plessis

Juanita du Plessis Born: 26 April 1972

26 April 1972 Age: 50 years (as of December 2022)

50 years (as of December 2022) Birthplace: Windhoek, Namibia

Windhoek, Namibia Spouse: Herman du Plessis

Herman du Plessis Children: Franja du Plessis, Mario du Plessis, Ruan du Plessis

Franja du Plessis, Mario du Plessis, Ruan du Plessis YouTube: @JuanitaduPlessis

Juanita is a household name in the Afrikaans artists' community. Her career has been on a steady rise since it kicked off in 1998. Juanita's hit song Ska-Rumba won several awards. The Namibian Afrikaans country singer has won the most popular female artist award for seven consecutive years at the annual Huisgenoot Tempo Awards. Juanita du Plessis and Herman's first son, Ruan du Plessis, is a singer and a manager at Juanita Records. The other two children are twins Mario and Franja. Singer Franja (Juanita's only daughter) has won 2 Ghoema awards.

8. Karlien van Jaarsveld

Karlien's beautiful images. Photo: @karlienvanjaarsveld (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name: Karlien van Jaarsveld

Karlien van Jaarsveld Born: 21 December 1985

21 December 1985 Age: 36 years (as of December 2022)

36 years (as of December 2022) Birthplace: Paarl, South Africa

Paarl, South Africa Spouse: Derick Hougaard (2013 – 2015)

Derick Hougaard (2013 – 2015) Children: Daniël Hougaard, Eliah Hougaard, Elah

Daniël Hougaard, Eliah Hougaard, Elah Partner: Joe Breytenbach (2017 – present)

Joe Breytenbach (2017 – present) YouTube: @KarlienVanJaarsveld

Karlien comes from a musical family. Her brother Bobby van Jaarsveld is a famous Afrikaans musician. She got her big break in 2005 for being her brother's backup singer. After that, Karlien van Jaarsveld formed the Revolution rock band and left in 2008 to pursue a solo career. The thriving Afrikaans singer is also an actress. She has twins with ex-husband Daniël Hougaard (former rugby player) and two more children with Joe Breytenbach.

9. Nianell

Nianell's images. Photo: @nianellmusic (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name: Sonia Aletta Nel

Sonia Aletta Nel Born: 25 September 1971

25 September 1971 Age: 51 years (as of December 2022)

51 years (as of December 2022) Birthplace: Omaruru, Namibia

Omaruru, Namibia Spouse: Andrew Thompson (2000 – 2014)

Andrew Thompson (2000 – 2014) YouTube: @nianell

Sonia Aletta Nel is among famous Afrikaans singers. She is also a pianist, guitarist, and composer. Her younger sister, Riana Nel, is an acclaimed singer and songwriter. The sisters have performed together on several occasions.

10. Adrienne Camp

Pictures of Adrienne Camp. Photo: @adiemusic (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name: Adrienne Liesching

Adrienne Liesching Born: 12 July 1981

12 July 1981 Age: 41 years (as of December 2022)

41 years (as of December 2022) Birthplace: Gqeberha, South Africa

Gqeberha, South Africa Spouse: Jeremy Camp

Jeremy Camp Children: Bella Camp, Aerie Camp, Egan Thomas Camp

Bella Camp, Aerie Camp, Egan Thomas Camp YouTube: @JeremyCampMusic

Adrienn “Adie” Camp is a singer and songwriter. She is known as the Benjamin Gate lead singer. The Christian pop-rock band started in 1998 and disbanded in 2003. Jeremy Camp and Adrienne have been married for about nineteen years.

Who is the most famous Afrikaans singer?

The top five most female Afrikaans singers are:

Lianie May

Yolandi Visser

Laurika Rauch

Karen Zoid

Nádine Hoffeldt

Who is the best female singer in South Africa?

The late Miriam Zenzile Makeba is among the most celebrated female singers from SA. She was also a civil rights activist. Her music combined jazz, gospel, traditional South African, and soul genres. Miriam Makeba's most famous song is Pata Pata.

Who is the best Afrikaans singer in South Africa?

Here are some popular female Afrikaans singers:

Karlien van Jaarsveld

Juanita du Plessis

Amanda Strydom

Adrienne Camp

Nianell

Who is the most famous South African singer?

Brenda Nokuzola Fassie and Yvonne Chaka Chaka are among the world's famous South African female singers. Yvonne was also an actress, humanitarian, entrepreneur, and teacher. Fans called her the 'Princess of Africa.' Brenda Fassie was a songwriter, dancer and activist. People nicknamed her the 'Queen of African Pop' and the 'Black Madonna.'

This article summarizes essential information you need to know about famous Afrikaans female singers in South Africa. These artists are phenomenal in their own right. Mzansi celebrates them as they continue to inspire the young and old alike.

READ ALSO: Top 15 trending songs in South Africa to listen to in 2022

Briefly.co.za also shared a list of trending songs in South Africa that are worth listening to in 2022. The post will make you understand the kind of Mzansi music the world loves.

You will also know several best-performing singers from South Africa. SA's artists make all types of music genres that influence the world.

Source: Briefly News