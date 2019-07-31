Top 10 famous Afrikaans female singers: where are they today?
Ada Forrest and Annie Visser were the first female singers to release Afrikaans hit songs in 1908. Since then, Afrikaans female singers have increased and honed their craft. As a result, the Afrikaans music scene has been growing by the day. Here is a list of popular Afrikaans female singers today.
Songs of most South African Afrikaans female singers are available on Spotify, Apple Music and YouTube. Old and new Afrikaans female singers are active social media users. You can always follow them and listen to their songs online.
Top 10 famous Afrikaans female singers in South Africa
White South African female singers dominate Afrikaans music. This article contains the top Afrikaans singers' names and highlights interesting facts about their lives, including their ages and places of birth.
1. Lianie May
- Full name: Lianie Oosthuizen
- Born: 2 August 1976
- Age: 46 years (as of December 2022)
- Birthplace: Sasolburg, South Africa
- Spouse: Barry Lubbe
- YouTube: @lianiemay4619
Singer Lianie May is a prominent Afrikaans female singer in South Africa. She launched her music career in 2007 with the debut album Vergeet My Nie (Forget Me Not). Some of her songs are in English. One of Lianie's most popular songs is My Nie Meer Nie (Don't Kiss Me Anymore). Besides singing, she is also an actress. Lianie married her manager, Barry Lube, in September 2017, after almost ten years of engagement.
2. Laurika Rauch
- Full name: Laurika Rauch, OIB
- Born: 1 November 1950
- Age: 72 years (as of December 2022)
- Birthplace: Cape Town, South Africa
- Spouse: Christopher Torr
- Children: Simon and Nina
- YouTube: @laurikarauch2696
Laurika is one of the greatest South African female singers. She revived Afrikaans music in the late 1980s. Rauch performs in English as well. She studied drama at the University of Stellenbosch and has performed in Belgium, Frankfurt Czech Republic, and London. Laurika married Christopher Torr in 1984 when he was an economics lecturer. Their children are Simon and Nina. Christopher has composed some of his wife's greatest hits.
3. Amanda Strydom
- Full name: Amanda Strydom
- Born: 23 July 1956
- Age: 66 years (as of December 2022)
- Birthplace: Port Elizabeth, Eastern Cape, South Africa
- Spouse: John Henry Vincent Engelbrecht
- Children: 1
Amanda is another famous South African female artist. She is a theatre performer, playwriter, songwriter, and film actress. Amanda never had formal/ professional singing training. She studied drama at the University of Pretoria and graduated in 1978. Some of her notable works include the compilation album she released Ek Loop die pad, 20 jaar in 2000. Amanda married John Henry Vincent Engelbrecht in 1990. They had one child.
4. Karen Zoid
- Full name: Karen Louise Greeff
- Born: 10 August 1978
- Age: 44 years (as of December 2022)
- Birthplace: Brussels, Belgium
- Spouse: Don Reinecke (2004 – 2010)
- Children: Ben Francis Reinecke
- YouTube: @missbrainwave
Karen is a rock singer, songwriter and guitarist. She was born in Belgium but grew up in Johannesburg. Her father was a South African diplomat. Karen's top English and Afrikaans tracks have earned her these titles from fans; 'South Africa's Queen of Rock' and the 'Zoid Generation.' Her current music band comprises musicians Schalk van der Merwe, Henry Steel Jnr, and Tim Rankin. Karen Zoid was also one of the judges on The Voice South Africa singing show.
5. Yolandi Visser
- Full name: Anri du Toit
- Stage name: Yolandi Visser
- Born: 1 December 1984
- Age: 37 years (as of December 2022)
- Birthplace: Port Alfred, South Africa
- Children: Sixteen Jones, Tokkie Jones
- YouTube: @ZEFRECORDZ
Yolandi Visser is a rapper, songwriter and actress. She is among the richest musicians in SA. The lady is part of the Die Antwood rap group and the Zef Recordz label with male singer Ninja. Yolandi Visser has two children. Some of her group's famous songs include Baby's On Fire, Pitbull Terrier, and Alien.
6. Nádine Hoffeldt
- Full name: Nádine Hoffeldt
- Born: 28 February 1982
- Age: 40 years (as of December 2022)
- Birthplace: Durban, South Africa
- YouTube: @NadinesTV
Nádine started her music career in 1997 while still a teenager. The lady is also a TV presenter. Kaapse Draai is one of her most famous songs. Two of Nádine's albums were certified platinum, and four were certified gold. To further solidify her stance as a great musician, she performed with the Spice Girls and Billy Ocean in 1997, where Nelson Mandela and Prince Charles were in the audience. Nádine and Derick Hougaard (former Springbok rugby player) broke up after over four years of dating.
7. Juanita du Plessis
- Full name: Juanita du Plessis
- Born: 26 April 1972
- Age: 50 years (as of December 2022)
- Birthplace: Windhoek, Namibia
- Spouse: Herman du Plessis
- Children: Franja du Plessis, Mario du Plessis, Ruan du Plessis
- YouTube: @JuanitaduPlessis
Juanita is a household name in the Afrikaans artists' community. Her career has been on a steady rise since it kicked off in 1998. Juanita's hit song Ska-Rumba won several awards. The Namibian Afrikaans country singer has won the most popular female artist award for seven consecutive years at the annual Huisgenoot Tempo Awards. Juanita du Plessis and Herman's first son, Ruan du Plessis, is a singer and a manager at Juanita Records. The other two children are twins Mario and Franja. Singer Franja (Juanita's only daughter) has won 2 Ghoema awards.
8. Karlien van Jaarsveld
- Full name: Karlien van Jaarsveld
- Born: 21 December 1985
- Age: 36 years (as of December 2022)
- Birthplace: Paarl, South Africa
- Spouse: Derick Hougaard (2013 – 2015)
- Children: Daniël Hougaard, Eliah Hougaard, Elah
- Partner: Joe Breytenbach (2017 – present)
- YouTube: @KarlienVanJaarsveld
Karlien comes from a musical family. Her brother Bobby van Jaarsveld is a famous Afrikaans musician. She got her big break in 2005 for being her brother's backup singer. After that, Karlien van Jaarsveld formed the Revolution rock band and left in 2008 to pursue a solo career. The thriving Afrikaans singer is also an actress. She has twins with ex-husband Daniël Hougaard (former rugby player) and two more children with Joe Breytenbach.
9. Nianell
- Full name: Sonia Aletta Nel
- Born: 25 September 1971
- Age: 51 years (as of December 2022)
- Birthplace: Omaruru, Namibia
- Spouse: Andrew Thompson (2000 – 2014)
- YouTube: @nianell
Sonia Aletta Nel is among famous Afrikaans singers. She is also a pianist, guitarist, and composer. Her younger sister, Riana Nel, is an acclaimed singer and songwriter. The sisters have performed together on several occasions.
10. Adrienne Camp
- Full name: Adrienne Liesching
- Born: 12 July 1981
- Age: 41 years (as of December 2022)
- Birthplace: Gqeberha, South Africa
- Spouse: Jeremy Camp
- Children: Bella Camp, Aerie Camp, Egan Thomas Camp
- YouTube: @JeremyCampMusic
Adrienn “Adie” Camp is a singer and songwriter. She is known as the Benjamin Gate lead singer. The Christian pop-rock band started in 1998 and disbanded in 2003. Jeremy Camp and Adrienne have been married for about nineteen years.
Who is the most famous Afrikaans singer?
The top five most female Afrikaans singers are:
- Lianie May
- Yolandi Visser
- Laurika Rauch
- Karen Zoid
- Nádine Hoffeldt
Who is the best female singer in South Africa?
The late Miriam Zenzile Makeba is among the most celebrated female singers from SA. She was also a civil rights activist. Her music combined jazz, gospel, traditional South African, and soul genres. Miriam Makeba's most famous song is Pata Pata.
Who is the best Afrikaans singer in South Africa?
Here are some popular female Afrikaans singers:
- Karlien van Jaarsveld
- Juanita du Plessis
- Amanda Strydom
- Adrienne Camp
- Nianell
Who is the most famous South African singer?
Brenda Nokuzola Fassie and Yvonne Chaka Chaka are among the world's famous South African female singers. Yvonne was also an actress, humanitarian, entrepreneur, and teacher. Fans called her the 'Princess of Africa.' Brenda Fassie was a songwriter, dancer and activist. People nicknamed her the 'Queen of African Pop' and the 'Black Madonna.'
This article summarizes essential information you need to know about famous Afrikaans female singers in South Africa. These artists are phenomenal in their own right. Mzansi celebrates them as they continue to inspire the young and old alike.
READ ALSO: Top 15 trending songs in South Africa to listen to in 2022
Briefly.co.za also shared a list of trending songs in South Africa that are worth listening to in 2022. The post will make you understand the kind of Mzansi music the world loves.
You will also know several best-performing singers from South Africa. SA's artists make all types of music genres that influence the world.
Source: Briefly News