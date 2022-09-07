Heartwarming Afrikaans love songs and music videos: top 15 list

The Afrikaans singers have played a key role in releasing heartwarming Afrikaans love songs and music videos over the past few decades. From rock to electro and gospel, the mesmerizing hits have undoubtedly given the world a fair dose of sweet and lovely songs. This article details the top 15 best Afrikaans songs of all time.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

The mesmerizing Afrikaans hits have given the world a fair dose of sweet and lovely songs. Photo: @juanitaduplessis (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

The romance thrives across Africa and is well depicted by the top Afrikaans love songs and music videos released over the years. In recent times, there have been more collaborations and the willingness to appreciate and acknowledge good music despite the language in which it is rendered.

15 top Afrikaans songs of all time

Music is highly placed in African life as it is an integral part of African culture. Below is a list of the best Afrikaans love songs in 2022 that you should add to your playlist as you celebrate love.

1. Groen Trui

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Jan Blohm's hit song Groen Tui was released in 2017. Jan Blohm (1978- ) is a South African songwriter and rock and blues singer. He is a great admirer of Breyten Breytenbach (Jan Blom is a pseudonym of Breytenbach) and gives a poetic quality to his music.

2. Toe vind ek jou

The song Toe vind ek jou by the famous Afrikaans singers Karen Zoid and Francois van Coke was an immediate hit the moment it was released in 2015. It has gained over 13 million views on YouTube as of September 2022.

3. Mal Oor Jou

The hit song is found in Tarryn Lamb's debut solo and was released in 2018. So far, the song has gained over 3.7M views on YouTube and won three Ghoema Music Awards. Tarryn is a Cape Town-born South African actor, pop singer, and songwriter. She is one of the most celebrated singer-songwriters in South Africa, with multiple award-winning hit singles.

4. Dans Dans Dans

This is a hit song by Jack Parow featuring the Fokofpolisiekar frontman Francois van Coke. The song, which translates to Dance, Dance, Dance, was released in 2010 and has garnered over 2.2M views on YouTube. It is one of South Africa's most popular songs.

5. De La Rey

This song by Bok Van Blerk was released in 2006 and currently stands at 2.4M views and still counting. It has been described as one of the most inspirational Afrikaans songs. Bok sang it to celebrate his Afrikaans heritage and a stand against historic guilt.

6. Toe Stop My Hart

This song by Lianie May featured Jay and was released in 2009. So far, it has gained over 40K views on YouTube. May's music career began in 2007 with the release of her debut album Vergeet My Nie (Forgot Me Not).

7. Kaptein

This is a hit song by Kurt Darren and was released in 2008. The pop song boasts over 1.2M views on YouTube and has enjoyed fair airplay across South African FM stations. Kurt has released other hit songs such as Meisie and Hemel Op Tafelberg.

8. Redgebed

This Afrikaans hit song by Steve Hofmeyr was released in 2017 and has garnered over 1.3M views on YouTube. Besides singing, Steve has shown himself as a powerful actor and prolific vocalist since his humble beginnings as an actor in the popular TV drama Agter Elke Man. In addition, he is arguably one of South Africa's most successful musicians.

9. Marilyn Monroe

This song by Elizma Theron was released in 2018. It has over 256K views on YouTube. Apart from singing Afrikaans songs, Elizma also doubles up as a well-known actress. The song continues to receive much airplay across South Africa's radios and TV stations.

10. Dames

The song is by Biggy and is one of the best Afrikaans songs and music videos for several reasons. Biggy is a clean-cut rapper who came into the limelight after his song- Dames went viral. The song is captivating for its catchy rap verse and has gone on to inspire many interesting memes and gifs. It currently boasts over 9 million views on YouTube.

11. Ben Ten

This is a song by Early B and was released in 2018. Fans love the artist for his relevance and for being true to himself. The song that went viral after its release has more than 3.8 million views on YouTube.

12. Roep Sy Naam (Call His Name)

This song is by Jonathan Rubain and was released in 2018. Jonathan is a talented musician who has captured the attention of both Gospel and Jazz audiences. The hit is one of his most powerful songs, with 2.3 million views on YouTube.

13. Lekker Smakie (Sweet Taste)

This song by Charisma Hanekam was released in 2013. Charisma is a celebrated composer, singer and vocalist born in Cape Town, South Africa. The song was written in several South African languages, such as English, Sotho, Zulu and Afrikaans. The hit has over 1.7 million views on YouTube and still counting.

14. Lief Vir Jou

The love song by Juanita du Plessis was released in 2015. There is a lot about the song, with over 889K views from the beautiful lyrics, synergy, and voice. Juanita is a famous South African singer born in Windhoek, South West Africa.

15. My Lief

This is one of the famous Afrikaans songs by Janie Bay featuring Majozi & Early B. It was released in 2021 and currently has over 518K YouTube views. The song addresses relationships and encourages people that with true partnership and commitment, one can go through thick and thin and still come out strong.

Above are the top 15 heartwarming Afrikaans love songs and music videos. It is no doubt that South Africa has embraced diversity in the music industry, thanks to their Afrikaans hits songs of all times.

READ ALSO: All top trending Mshoza songs

Briefly.co.za reported about all the top trending Mshoza songs. Who is she? Mshoza was one of the highly gifted artists whose songs have gone viral in South Africa.

Besides her music career, she is well known for being equivocal over different cosmetic procedures and short-lived romances, among others. So what are these trending songs? What caused her death?

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News