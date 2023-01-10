The truth about Carolyn Elizabeth Lore and Marc Lore's relationship

Carolyn Elizabeth Lore's marriage to Marc Lore thrust her to fame. Even though they went their separate ways, the public has been curious to know what transpired, how they met and what she has been up to. These details not only break down their relationship timelines but address other aspects of her life the public did not know about.

Carolyn Elizabeth Lore was catapulted to fame for marrying Marc Lore. Photo: @elizabethlore (modified by author)

Carolyn Elizabeth Lore was born in 1972 in the United States of America and is of Caucasian descent. There is a paucity of information regarding her family, upbringing, educational background and life before she met Marc Lore. Even though she prefers to keep her life private, this breakdown of her relationship with Marc Lore lets you into her life.

Carolyn Elizabeth Lore's profile summary

Full name Carolyn Elizabeth Lore Gender Female Year of birth 1972 Age 50 years (as of January 2023) Nationality American Ethnicity Caucasian Religion Christianity Sexual orientation Straight Height in cm 167 cm Height in feet 6'5" Weight in kg 65 kg Weight in pounds 143 lbs Hair colour Brown Eye colour Light brown Marital status Married Spouse Michal Hajkova Ex-husband Marc Lore Children 3 (Sierra, Sophia and Victor) Occupation Social media influencer Social media Instagram Blog

Carolyn Elizabeth Lore and Marc Lore

Marc Lore is an American billionaire, entrepreneur and investor famous for serving as the president and CEO of Walmart, the American eCommerce company, between 2016 and 2021. Amazon acquired Quidsi, Marc's first successful startup, for $545 million. He later launched jet.com, the eCommerce company that Walmart bought for $3.3 million.

Carolyn Elizabeth Lore and Marc Lore's relationship

Details about the genesis of the love story between Marc Lore and Carolyn Elizabeth Lore never made it to the limelight. According to speculations, they are said to have started dating in 1998.

Marc Lore's wife

Marc Lore and Carolyn Lore are said to have married in 2016, meaning they dated for 19 years. Interestingly, their wedding photos are nowhere to be traced on the internet, hinting at how much they value their privacy.

Marc Lore and Carolyn are parents to two teenage daughters. Photo: @elizabethlore (modified by author)

Carolyn and Marc Lore's family

Marc Lore and Carolyn are parents to two teenage daughters, Sierra Lore and Sophia Lore. The girls live with their mother and Carolyn's youngest child, Victor, whose paternity is not publicly known.

Marc Lore's divorce

Marc Lore and Carolyn might have been together for nearly two decades as unofficial partners, but their marriage turned out to be too much to handle. Unfortunately, they called it quits after just two years of being officially hitched. As expected, details about their divorce and what could have contributed to the marriage crumbling are not publicly available.

According to online reports, the two were still together as of June 2018, and speculations insinuate that things might have started spiralling from there. Carolyn took custody of Marc Lore's daughters since Marc was too busy to raise them adequately. Carolyne allegedly relocated from their New Jersey family home to a penthouse in Tribeca in New York.

Marc Lore confirmed the speculations about the divorce by saying he was living alone. He stated,

When I was married, my ex-wife stayed home with the kids and cooked meals.

His newly divorced status stirred his business acumen, inspiring him to start a food delivery business, Wonder Group. The brand rivals Uber Eats and DoorDash, the American food delivery services.

Carolyn Elizabeth More moved on and remarried

According to photos shared on her Instagram account, Carolyn found love again and remarried. The wedding was on 13th August 2022 and Carolyn was resplendent in an exquisite white gown with a plunging neckline, transparent sleeves with pearl details, and an elegant white veil complemented her ensemble. There is not much information about the groom apart from his name, Michal Hajkova. Victor, her son, was the ring bearer.

Carolyn Elizabeth Lore recently exchanged wedding vows with Michal Hajkova. Photo: @elizabethlore (modified by author)

Carolyn Moore's net worth

She is an Instagram influencer and enjoys a following of over 24,800 followers. Her content mainly consists of outdoor and vacation trips, and she is a lifestyle blogger. There are no public details about how much she makes annually, although sources allege she is worth approximately $500,000. Marc Lore, on the other hand, is worth roughly $4 billion.

These details about Carolyn Elizabeth and Marc Lore's relationship timelines highlight their love that faded after barely two years of marriage. Elizabeth is happily married to Michal and often shares her wedding photos on Instagram. Marc Lore, on the other hand, is focused on building his business portfolio since he is the new Minnesota Timberwolves owner.

