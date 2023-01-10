The truth about Freddie Freeman's children, Maximus Turner Freeman and siblings

Maximus Turner Freeman is the youngest son of the American-Canadian first baseman Freddie Freeman. His father plays for the Los Angeles Dodgers of Major League Baseball (MLB). He made his professional league debut in 2010 and is currently a six-time all-star.

Freddie Freeman has three sons. Photo: Icon Sportswire

Source: Getty Images

Freddie Freeman set a new Major League Baseball record in 2016 when he batted safely in his 499th consecutive game. Joe DiMaggio owned the previous record of 498 straight games hit safely. He joined the Los Angeles Dodgers in March 2022 on a $162 million six-year contract after playing for the Braves for 12 years.

Maximus Turner Freeman's profiles summary

Full name Maximus Turner Freeman Date of birth 14th February 2021 Age 1 year 11 months as of January 2023 Birth sign Aquarius Place of birth Atlanta, Georgia Current residence Atlanta, Georgia Nationality American Gender Male Parents Freddie Freeman and Chelsea Goff Siblings Brothers Brandon John and Frederick Charles Grandparents Rosemary and Fredrick

How many kids does Freddie Freeman have?

The first baseman has three sons with his wife, Chelsea. His firstborn is Frederick Charles Freeman II, born on 19th September 2016. The second son is Brandon John Freeman, born in December 2020. The couple's youngest son is Maximus Turner Freeman, born on 14th February 2021 via surrogacy.

What are the names of Freddie Freeman's twins?

Freddie's youngest sons, Maximus and Brandon, are dubbed twins, although they were born six weeks apart. Chelsea was afraid that she might be unable to conceive another child after her firstborn, Charles, was born via emergency C-section. She struggled to get pregnant again, and the couple decided to go the surrogate route. However, Chelsea discovered soon after that she was expecting.

Freddie Freeman's wife

The first baseman and Chelsea have been married since 2014. Photo: Michael Buckner

Source: Getty Images

The baseball player married Chelsea Goff in 2014. They met in 2011 when she was working as a model and studying at the University of Central Florida.

What does Chelsea Freeman do for a living?

Freddie Freeman's wife started modelling in 2010 to fund her college education at the University of Central Florida. She modelled for big brands, including Harley Davidson, Black Roberts Rum, and Ferrari.

After her marriage to Freddie, she became a registered real estate agent based in Atlanta, Georgia. Chelsea is also an entrepreneur. She established the Chelsea Freeman collection, a clothing and accessories line, in 2020. She previously appeared in season 8 of Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta.

Freddie Freeman's parents and siblings

The first baseman has two older brothers. Photo: Katharine Lotze

Source: Getty Images

The Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman was born in Fountain Valley, California, to Canadian parents. He currently holds both Canadian and American citizenship.

His father, Fredrick, is from Windsor, Ontario, Canada. Freddie Freeman's mom Rosemary was from Peterborough, Ontario. She lost the battle to skin cancer in June 2000 when the baseball player was 10 years old.

After his mother's passing, his father, Fredrick, quit his job as a certified public accountant to focus on his health and practice baseball with his sons. Freddie Freeman's brothers are Philip and Andrew, and he is the youngest sibling.

Why did Freeman fire his agent?

What happened with Freddie Freeman's agent? In June 2022, Freddie sacked his agency at Excel Sports Management, claiming he was dissatisfied with the outcome of his free-agent discussions. The lead agent Casey Close failed to disclose the Braves' final offer. He had spent the first 12 years of his professional career at the Braves before signing a six-year, $162 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers in March 2022.

Freddie previously played for the Braves. Photo: Lachlan Cunningham

Source: Getty Images

Maximus Turner Freeman and his siblings often accompany their dad to some of his games and red-carpet appearances. It is too early to say if they will follow in their father's footsteps.

Read also: Most home runs in a season by an MLB player: Top 10 all-time list

Briefly.co.za published a complete list of Major League Baseball players with the most home runs. In baseball, a home run is a hit where the batter scores by circling all the bases and reaching home plate in one play.

A player must have exceptional power-hitting skills to garner many career home runs. Barry Bonds is the current record holder with 762 home runs, followed by Hank Aaron, who has 755 home runs.

Source: Briefly News