Meet Abigail Gowdy, the daughter of Trey and Terri Gowdy

Nowadays, many kids have gone viral because of their parents' celebrity status, and Abigail Gowdy is no exception. She is the daughter of Trey Gowdy, a former American federal prosecutor, congressman, journalist, lawyer, politician, and TV anchor. The youngster has ventured into the same profession as her father, giving rise to more public attention.

Former United States Representative Trey Gowdy attends FOX News Channel’s Democracy 2022: Election Night at Fox News Channel Studios. Photo: Roy Rochlin

Source: Getty Images

Abigail Gowdy is a 26-year-old American lawyer. She has followed in her father's footsteps by studying law to use her profession to assist people in her hometown. On the other hand, her father is well known as a one-time American House of Representatives member and a prosecutor of dreadful criminals. But interestingly, their political ideas differ as she supports a liberal view of politics.

Abigail Gowdy's profile summary

Full name Abigail Anderson Gowdy Gender Female Date of birth 18 February 1997 Age 26 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Spartanburg, South Carolina Nationality American Ethnicity White Caucasian Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'7" Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 57 Body measurement in inches 34-27-35 Body measurement in centimetres 80-68-88 Mother Terri Dillard Gowdy Father Trey Gowdy Sibling 1 Marital status Single School Anderson Mill Elementary School, Spartanburg University University of South Carolina Profession Lawyer Net worth $100,000

Background information

The celebrity child was born Abigail Anderson Gowdy on 18 February 1997 in Spartanburg, South Carolina. Abigail Gowdy's age is 26 years, and her zodiac sign is Aquarius. Likewise, she possesses an American nationality with white caucasian ethnicity.

Abigail Gowdy's college

The former US Congressman's daughter attended the same school her mother once taught, Anderson Mill Elementary School. Later, she acquired her diploma from a high school in Spartanburg and eventually studied law at the University of South Carolina.

In 2018, she acquired a bachelor's degree in art in criminal justice and criminology. Then, she furthered her career by pursuing her Juris Doctor Degree at the same university.

Abigail Gowdy's parents

Abigail's father is Harold Watson "Trey" Gowdy III, better known as Trey Gowdy. He was born on 22 August 1964. After studying and becoming a qualified lawyer in 1989, he practised as a private lawyer in the 90s but he went public in 2000. For nine years, the skilful lawyer served as an attorney for Cherokee and Spartanburg counties.

At the peak of his career, he had prosecuted criminals, including deadly ones who got capital punishment. Later, he took a bow and ventured into politics in 2009. In response to his new quest, he contested as a congressman to represent South Carolina's 4th district in the House of Representatives. Luckily, he won and ruled from 2011 to 2019 as a representative of the upstate of South Carolina, including Spartanburg and Greenville.

One of Gowdy's notable achievements was that he presided over the US House Select Committee investigating the deadly attack on the US diplomatic mission in Benghazi from 2014 to 2016. This was somewhat responsible for disclosing the existence of Hillary Clinton's email server.

Regardless, the one-time politician called it quit from election and politics in 2019. Afterwards, he returned to his law profession to help in his hometown, Spartanburg. Aside from this, his face is famous as an anchor on FOX News, MSNBC, and CSPAN.

On the other hand, Abigail's mother, Terri Dillard Gowdy, is a former beauty queen and teacher born on 11 September 1966. As a former model, she contested and won Miss Spartanburg. Likewise, she came out third in the Miss South Carolina beauty pageant as of then.

However, she changed her profession to become a grade school teacher. She started as a teaching assistant at Anderson Mill Elementary School, Spartanburg, before becoming a full teacher.

Former Rep. Trey Gowdy walks down the House steps after final votes of the week in the Capitol in 2018. Photo: Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call

Source: Getty Images

Trey and Terri met in a church youth group in the 80s before marrying in 1989. Their first child, born in 1983, is Watson. He is a lawyer and head supervisor in Wasta HR and Recruitment. Then, Abigail came in 1997.

Abigail Gowdy's Instagram

The upcoming lawyer keeps a private life; as such, much is unknown about her. Also, her Instagram page is private and not active. However, Abigail Gowdy's photos are on her father's verified Instagram page @tgowdysc, where he has over 132,000 followers. She is also reportedly single, as no news on her relationship or marriage has surfaced.

Net worth

Abigail has an alleged net worth of $100,000 from her parent's wealth and growing career, while her father has a net worth of $1 million.

Abigail Gowdy is an intelligent young woman who decides to pursue law despite being frightened at a young age by her father's career choice. Her father's exploits have inspired her, and many hope she will attain greater heights in her career.

