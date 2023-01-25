Who is Sammy the Bull's wife, Debra Scibetta? All about her

Debra Scibetta is an American native who rose to popularity after being married to Sammy the Bull, a former mobster and underboss of the Gambino Mafia Family. Debra's marriage to the former mobster is the reason she was introduced to crime. However, this resulted in her facing a nine-year sentence for being involved in operating a narcotics enterprise. Here are some unknown facts about Debra.

A mug shot of Debra Gravano, the wife of Sammy The Bull. Gravano was arrested along with her family. Photo: Maricopa County Sheriff's Office, Jon Naso (Modified by author)

She had a brother named Nicholas Scibetta, whom her ex-husband, Sammy the Bull, was not fond of for suspected reasons that he knew about his alleged gay relationship. Scibetta's brother was also a part of the criminal world but had little success in the field. Following 25 years of marriage to 77-year-old Sammy Gravano, Debra called it quits.

Profile summary

Full name Debra Scibetta Gender Female Date of birth 1953 Age 70 years of age (as of 2023) Place of birth Bensonhurst, Brooklyn, United States of America Current residence Phoenix, Arizona, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Sexuality Straight Religion Christianity Height in feet 5'4" Height in centimetres 162 cm Weight in kilograms 75 kg Weight in pounds 165 Ibs Eye colour Brown Hair colour Blonde Children Karen Gravano and Gerad Gravano Marital status Divorced Occupation Former criminal and restaurateur Net worth Approximately $85,000

Who is Nick Scibetta?

Nicholas Scibetta was an American national and brother-in-law to Sammy the Bull. He grew up in Brooklyn, New York City and was an associate of the Gambino crime family. Nicholas never had much success in his crime career and often had to do multiple jobs to make ends meet. Sadly, he died in 1978.

Who was Sammy the Bull's ex wife?

Debra Scibetta is an ex-wife of Sammy the Bull, whom she started dating in the 1960s. Sammy and Debra got married in 1971 and became partners in crime. However, their marriage was not without challenges.

Seven years into the marriage, Debra lost her brother Nicholas Scibetta and did not know that her husband had a hand in Nicholas losing his life. After 25 years of being together, Debra filed for divorce and it has been assumed that her husband's alleged involvement in a gay relationship was the reason she filed for divorce.

How old is Sammy the Bull?

Salvatore "Sammy the Bull" Gravano, a former member of the Gambino family, prepares to testify about corruption in the sport of professional boxing. Photo: Steven Purcell

As of 2023, Sammy the Bull is 77 years old. He was born on 12 March 1945 and celebrates his birthday every year on the 12th. His zodiac sign is Pisces.

Is Debra Gravano still alive?

Today Debra Scibetta resides with her family in Phoenix, Arizona, United States of America. Reports state that following her arrest, the restaurant she owned was taken over by someone else and it is thus unknown what she does for a living. Debra has also left behind the world of illegal activities introduced to her by her ex-husband.

Is there a film with Sammy the Bull?

Sammy has been featured in his short film called The Salvatore, which is about his realization of being born into crime and how he tried to fight the world of criminality after decades of imprisonment but found this impossible.

Another one with the same theme, titled Witness to the Mob, was produced in 1998. However, he was not a part of the cast. In this film, Nicholas Turturro, an American actor well-known for his roles in Blue Bloods and NYPD Blue, played the lead character of Sammy the Bull.

What happened to Sammy the Bull's family?

He betrayed the Gambino crime family, of whom he was the most trusted hitman by being a double agent and informing the police about his family's dealings. With his assistance, Sammy helped the police arrest about 39 members of this family.

Debra Gravano leaves Superior Court following bail reduction hearing for her ex-husband Salvatore Gravano "Sammy the Bull" in Phoenix, Arizona. Photo: Jon Naso (Modified by author)

Does Sammy the Bull have kids?

Sammy has two children from her marriage with Debra. His daughter Karen Gravano rose to popularity due to her family's involvement in illegal activities. She has been featured in Mob Wives, a reality television show about women whose families were involved in crime and, as a result, got arrested.

Karen has had to work hard in her career not to have her light dimmed by her family's history. Despite this, she has received public criticism.

His son Gerad Gravano was among the people arrested in the 2000s for running a narcotics ring in Arizona. He thus pleaded guilty to unlawfully conducting an enterprise and for the transportation of illegal substances.

Gerad Gravano is the only child who followed in his father's footsteps. After serving his nine-year sentence, he decided to lead a clean life and is now a father of four and a husband to Amy Gravano, whom he runs a company with.

Debra Scibetta's life is evidence that a life revolving around criminal activities always ends in regret that often dents one's future for good. Sources have stated that she has left that life behind, but it remains unknown whether this news is true.

