Meet Zali Nxabi, the actor who plays Sergeant Litha on Side Dish

Zali Nxabi is a South African actor, entrepreneur, motivational speaker, husband and father, and the last two titles are his most significant. He embodies the definition of starting from scratch and defying the odds to bring his dreams to fruition. Mzansi knows him best as Sergeant Litha on Side Dish. Did he always dream of being an actor?

Before he got into TV production, Zali Nxabi was always open to trying out new ventures. He has successfully built an advertising company, and his passion for talking about his journey has helped him carve a niche as a motivational speaker. Zali Nxabi's biography sheds more light on Sergeant Litha in real life.

Zali Nxabi's profile summary and bio

Zali Nxabi's age

He was born in 1985, although his date of birth is not publicly available, so as of January 2023, he is 37 years old.

Where is Zali Nxabi from?

He hails from Mohlakeng, South Africa; hence, he is a South African citizen living in Kempton Park, Gauteng.

Education

Zali attended primary and high school in West Rand and sat for his matric exams in 2002. Still, he could not join university immediately because he hailed from a financially incapacitated family. He later obtained his degree from the University of Johannesburg.

Zali Nxabi's career

Zali started his first business when he was 18, living in East Rand. He collaborated with a few friends to start a trampoline business, which they would hire at a fee. Later, he tried other projects and eventually ended up in IT.

Streetkidz Media

Zali is not your ordinary 8-5 guy; he is involved in several projects. He owns and runs a business, Streetkidz Media, which he started in 2016. The company is a strategist and media advertising business and looks forward to venturing into TV advertising. It has worked with brands like Aquafresh and MultiChoice, to mention a few.

Zali Nxabi's movies and TV shows

Zali believes his media career found him, granted he had been an IT engineer for nearly eight years. He made his TV debut in 2017 by featuring as a warden in Lockdown, the Mzansi Magic prison drama show, which premiered on 9th January 2017. His next acting role was guest starring in an episode of Ses'Top La, the SABC1 sitcom, as a debt collector. He appeared in the fourth season's sixth episode, which aired in February 2017.

Side Dish

In 2018, he had his first starring role as Sergeant Litha in the first and second season of Side Dish, the SABC1 miniseries. He also played Bentley Khoza in the third season of Thandeka's Daughter and the football scout in the first season of Vula Vala.

Zali Nxabi's wife

Nxabi met his wife, Thandi, eighteen years ago, months after starting his first business, while she was writing her matric exam. He paid her lobola when he was 22, and their daughter was born months later. They officially got married in November 2011.

Thandi is also in the corporate field and plays a significant role in her husband's success.

Zali Nxabi's children

Apart from his covetable career as an actor and entrepreneur, Nxabi is also a committed father to 4 kids, three daughters and a son. He strives to be a present father and to offer the emotional support he did not get from his father.

Zali Nxabi's facts

These top 3 facts highlight unknown details about Nxabi:

His parents separated when he was ten years old, even though he has a relationship with them. He passionately takes this stand on Christianity and how powerful prayer is. He survived a car accident in June 2019 and was in the ICU for two weeks.

Zali Nxabi finds a balance between being on screen playing Sergeant Lathi and being a successful businessman. He is deliberate about his journey and believes he is pursuing his purpose. He is also passionate about sharing his story, hopeful that the public will learn from him.

