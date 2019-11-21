Updated matric pass requirements for 2022: All you need to know

So many theories have been going around the Matric pass requirements. These theories need to be set straight since they play a significant role in determining the academic levels that an individual qualifies for. Therefore, you should know more transparent details, especially if you are planning to acquire your certificate.

The Department of Basic Education, through its spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga, has made it clear that one has to meet the set matric pass requirements for one to be awarded the National Senior Certificate. In that case, it is prudent for one to ensure that they meet the minimum demands.

What are matric requirements?

The course a student wants to study determines the required point they must have before they can be considered. This is because the Department of Basic Education has made a couple of amendments regarding the matric pass, which birthed the basic pass requirements for the different courses. According to the Basic Education Minister, Angie Motshekga, she said:

All that needs to be said is that 30% is not a pass mark in this country. If a candidate gets an aggregate of 30% in all subjects written, the candidate will surely fail. There are myths, which are being repeated year after year, almost by the same people on this matter, and it is unfortunate and disappointing.

Because of this, what are the basic pass requirements? The requirements for each level are listed below:

Requirements for bachelor pass

What are the requirements for a bachelor's pass in matric? These are the set of demands that you ought to fulfil, including the following:

A score of at least 40% in your Home Language. This is a basic but compulsory demand;

A score of not less than 50% in four other subjects apart from Life Orientation;

A score of not less than 30% in the Language of Learning and Teaching if you wish to join a tertiary institution;

A minimum score of 30% in one subject;

Passing six out of the seven subjects.

So, how do you get a bachelor's pass in matric? To do so, a candidate must fulfil all the abovementioned requirements.

Diploma pass requirements

For one to qualify for this level, one is expected to have the following diploma pass marks:

A score of not less than 40% in your Home Language;

A score of not less than 40% in three other subjects apart from Life Orientation;

A score of not less than 30% in the Language of Learning and Teaching if you wish to join a tertiary institution;

Ensuring that you have passed six out of the seven subjects.

If you meet all the above demands, you qualify to apply for a diploma course.

Higher certificate pass requirements

If you wish to pursue a higher certificate course, you ought to fulfil the following set of demands:

A score of not less than 40% in your Home Language;

A score of not less than 40% in four other subjects;

A score of not less than 40% in two other subjects;

Ensuring that you have passed at least six out of seven subjects.

NSC pass requirements

For you to attain your National Senior Certificate, you ought to have fulfilled the following demands:

A score of not less than 40% in your Home Language;

A score of not less than 40% in two other subjects;

A score of not less than 30% in six other subjects;

Not less than six passes;

An average score of not less than 33⅓%.

These are the minimum requirements that one should attain to qualify for a certificate. The Matric points for university entrance should be at least twenty-three for a Bachelor's degree pass. If you are looking forward to joining the University of Technology for a diploma course, you should attain a minimum of nineteen points.

Matric pass symbols and levels

A student must know the different matric certificate symbols for the different levels. This is what each one of them means:

Bachelor's degree pass

With this level, one qualifies to pursue a degree at a university of technology, a TVET college or an accredited Higher Learning Institution. If one has a matric exemption, they also qualify to apply to the university of their choice.

So, how many 50s do I need to get a bachelor's? A candidate needs to have 50% compulsorily and above in four other subjects that are not Life Orientation.

Diploma Pass

This level allows one to pursue a course at a university of technology or a TVET college to pursue a diploma course.

Higher Certificate Pass

This level qualifies one to apply to a college for a certificate course.

Nevertheless, in the scoring pattern, here are what you should note about the pass symbols:

Code 7 (A): 80-100% (Outstanding)

Code 6 (B): 70-79% (Meritorious)

Code 5 (C): 60-69% (Substantial)

Code 4 (D): 50-59% (Moderate)

Code 3 (E): 40-49% (Adequate)

Code 2 (F): 30-39% (Elementary)

Code 1 (FF): 0-29% (Not achieved)

Matric subjects

Going through these requirements, "how do I pass matric?" You may ask. So, how many subjects do you need to pass matric? As a matric student, you will be required to undertake seven compulsory subjects, including these:

Mathematics or Mathematical Literacy;

Home Language;

Life Orientation;

First Additional Language;

One of your languages, either English or Afrikaans.

How are matric results calculated?

The exams determine the results of the Senior Certificate (Amended). The results for the National Senior Certificate (NSC) are partitioned into 25% and 75% to make 100%. 25% of the budget is allocated to school-based evaluations, such as tests, projects, and assignments, for each subject before the exam.

The final exam grade for each subject written is 75%, which is accounted for by the scores that one attains in the external exam. Life Orientation consists of internal assessments, and as a result, it is not accounted for in the 75%.

What can you pass matric with?

As noted by the Basic Education Minister, Angie Motshekga, the percentage score increased from 76.2% to 76.4%. This is a 0.2 percentage point improvement. As such, this means that an aspiring candidate must meet the minimum score in all the compulsory subjects to qualify for the selection stage.

The twelve years of toiling in one's studies are brought to the test when a student undertakes the Matric South Africa exam. Therefore, parents are urged to motivate their children to do their best!

