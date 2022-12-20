Who said celebrity marriages do not stand the test of time? There is a notion that most celebrity marriages are short-lived and only result in divorce. However, this is not the case for Patty Gardell and her husband, Billy Gardell, who have been happily married for over two decades. Their love seems to grow strong each day, and there are no signs that their marriage is falling apart.

Patty rose to prominence as the wife of Billy Gardell, an actor and stand-up comedian. Billy grabbed people's attention when he played Chicago police officer Mike Biggs on Mike & Molly. He has also made an appearance in several television shows and movies. These movies include Bob Hearts Abishola, Monopoly Millionaires' Club, Once Upon a Time in Venice, and many more. Over the years, Patty has been a great source of inspiration for Billy's success. Here is glimpse of her exciting biography.

Patty Gardell's profile summary

Patty Gardell's biography

Due to her association with Billy, most people are bound to wonder, what is Patty Gardell's age? Patty was born in 1980 but has yet to disclose her exact birth date. As of 2022, she is 42 years old. She holds American nationality and is of Caucasian ethnicity. Patty's zodiac sign is Aries.

Her height is 1.65 m. She enrolled at Augusta State University after finishing her high school education at Vidalia High School. Later, she enrolled at Augusta State University.

Who is Billy Gardell's wife in real life?

Patty and Billy have been married for 21 years. Their wedding ceremony took place in Los Angeles, California. The couple had been dating for several years before they finally decided to exchange their vows. They have a 19-year-old son together. The couple's love seems to grow with each passing day. Unlike most celebrity couples, they have not been in any news or rumours about being involved in extramarital affairs.

Patty Gardell's children

The couple has one son named William Gardell. William was born in 2003, two years after their wedding. The couple was spotted with their son in Niagara Falls, ON, Canada, in 2013. William currently lives in Studio City, California. He prefers and maintains a very private life.

Patty Gardell's occupation

Information about Patty's occupation has yet to be disclosed to the public. She is a stay-at-home mum who dedicates most of her time to caring for her family. Although she graduated with a bachelor's degree, she did not put this to professional use.

Patty Gardell's net worth

Having come from a wealthy family background, she is estimated at $3 million. On the other hand, her husband is rich and estimated at $10 million. She probably has a good share in her husband's fortune that he has made from his successful acting career.

Patty Gardell's weight loss

Patty weighs 55 kgs or 121 lbs as of 2022. No records exist of her weight loss journey, and it is safe to assume that her body weight is natural. However, her husband has been fighting obesity for quite some time now.

He embarked on a weight loss journey in 2011 and lost approximately 45 pounds. Billy still works out and maintains a healthy diet, openly expressing that he intends to lose more pounds.

Patty Gardell's and Billy Gardell's marriage inspires many celebrity couples as they have managed to stay in love and away from controversy 21 years after marriage. Over the years, Patty Gardell has played a significant role in her husband's successful career. The saying "behind every successful man is a woman" finds meaning when you look at the couple's marriage.

