Suge Knight’s wife: Everything to know about Sharitha Knight

Sharitha Knight is a former American music producer and promoter. She is one of the ex-wives of Suge Knight, now incarcerated former music executive who co-founded Death Row Records. Knight’s wife was part of the controversy surrounding the death of famous rapper Tupac Amaru Shakur, popularly known as 2pac.

Sharitha was the first wife of Suge Knight, and she had a strong presence in Suge’s life. Photo: @Knight (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Sharitha Knight is a popular American music producer who gained fame for being the wife of rap music management mogul Suge Knight. Even though they are now divorced, she is believed to have been married several times as her surname has changed a number of times over the years.

Sharitha Knight's bio and profile summary

Name Sharitha Lee Golden Age 54 years (2022) Date of birth January 24, 1968 Birthplace Los Angeles, California, US Marital status Married Ex-husband Suge Knight Husband Golden Daughter Arion Children 3 Nationality American Occupation Music producer Education University of Nevada, Las Vegas Ethnicity African-American Sexuality Straight Religion Christian Eye colour Black Hair colour Black Net worth $200,000

How old is Suge Knight’s wife?

Sharitha Knight (aged 54 in 2022) was born in Los Angeles on January 24, 1968. She grew up in Los Angeles, and she attended George Washington Preparatory in Los Angeles. She later proceeded to the University of Nevada to further her studies.

Sharitha is one of the ex-wives of Suge Knight, now incarcerated former music executive who co-founded Death Row Records. Photo: @Knight (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Sharitha Knight’s marriage

The two met in the 1980s at a party, and they started dating. Along the way, Suge assaulted her, and he was charged with assault. Eventually, they settled the matter and got married in 1989. The couple had a daughter named Arion. After the divorce, she married Golden and gave birth to two children. Details about Sharitha Knight’s children are not public.

Sharitha was the first wife of Suge Knight, and she had a strong presence in Suge’s life. However, in 2017, Suge alleged that Sharitha, along with the former Death Row Records security chief, had attempted to kill him, but in the process ended up killing rapper 2pac. In one of Sharitha Knight’s interviews, she denied the allegations.

Where is Suge Knight's wife?

After the divorce, Sharitha married Golden, and they have two children together. As of 2022, they all live in California.

Sharitha Knight's career

Sharitha served as a producer alongside her husband at Death Row Records. She was also managing Snoop Dogg and helped Tupac Shakur.

Sharitha Knight’s husband

Suge Knight was born Marion Hugh Knight Jr. on April 16, 1965, in Compton, California. He was inspired by music by the legendary musician Bobby Brown. In 1989, Suge established his music-publishing company and that exposed him to a great fortune in music.

He founded Death Row Records, one of the first mega-successful music labels in the rap industry. The label collaborated with top rappers such as Tupac Shakur, Snoop Dogg, and Outlawz.

Suge was a football star at Lynwood high school and went on to play at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. Photo by Jesse Grant

Source: Getty Images

Where is Suge Knight right now?

Suge Knight is serving his sentence at the Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility, a California state prison near San Diego, and will be eligible for parole in 2034.

How much is Suge Knight worth right now?

Suge has a net worth estimated at $200,000. He is best known for being the co-founder of Death Row Records, a music label that experienced enormous success in 19902 thanks to artists such as Dr. Dre, Tupac, and Snoop Dogg.

How much was Suge Knight worth at his highest?

Knight was worth over $100 million at his peak. His net worth started dropping due to poor financial management.

What is Sharitha Knight's net worth?

Sharitha has an estimated net worth of $200,000. She has derived her income from her profession as a music producer.

Is Suge Knight a Blood?

Suge was a football star at Lynwood high school and went on to play at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas before being released by the Los Angeles Rams while at training camp. He was also affiliated with the Bloods street gang, which was feuding with the Crips while he was growing up.

Suge founded Death Row Records, one of the first mega-successful music labels in the rap industry. Photo by Frederick M. Brown

Source: Getty Images

What happened with Suge Knight?

He was with Shakur the night he was gunned down in Las Vegas in 1996. Knight served five years in prison for assault and federal weapons violations, and after his release in 2001, spent another 10 months behind bars for violating parole by hitting a Hollywood nightclub valet.

Above is everything you need to know about Sharitha Knight, popularly known as Suge Knight’s wife. She is known best as someone who was part of the music company Death Row Records. Sharitha also became part of the controversy surrounding the death of famous rapper Tupac Shakur in 1996.

READ ALSO: Rachel Kolisi’s bio: age, maiden name, children, husband, wedding

Briefly.co.za recently published an article about Rachel Kolisi's bio. Who is she? Rachel Kolisi is a South African fitness instructor and social media influencer. She is also a former marketing executive and event manager.

Why is Rachel Kolisi famous? To most people, Rachel is known as the wife of Siyamthanda ‘Siya’ Kolisi, one of the most prolific rugby players in South Africa and the current captain of the national rugby team.

Source: Briefly News