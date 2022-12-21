Thabo Mkhabela (Leshole from Skeem Saam)'s age, bio, family, TV shows, net worth

Thabo Mkhabela has made a name for himself as an actor, and most South Africans know him as Leshole from Skeem Saam. The role has made most fans have a preconceived mind about who he is. Moreover, most of them have been concerned about knowing who he is when cameras are not rolling.

Thabo plays Leshole, a guy with a troubled history who is always down on his luck in life. Photo: mkhabelathabo (modified by author)

Thabo Mkhabela's biography takes you on a trip as it unpacks the intricate details of the actor's life. Where is he from? Has he been featured in other TV shows besides Skeem Saam? What are the prospects for his acting career? How much is he worth? Go through these details for answers to these questions.

Thabo Mkhabela's profile summary and bio

Full name Thabo Mkhabela Nickname Mpha ena Gender Male Year of birth 1992 Age 30 years (as of 2022) Place of birth Bushbuckridge, Mpumalanga Nationality South African Ethnicity Black Sexual orientation Straight Religion Christianity Occupation Actor, director TV role Leshole Mabitsela in Skeem Saam Alma mater University of Limpopo Education BA in Performing Arts Relationship status Dating Partner Amanda Siyo Children 2 Social media Instagram Twitter

Thabo Mkhabela's age

Thabo is 30 years old as of December 2022. He was born in September 1992, although he has not disclosed information about his birthdate. According to speculations, he was born and raised in Bushbuckridge, Mpumalanga, by his mother.

Thabo Mkhabela's real father

Thabo has a tight relationship with his mother. His father was absent in his life, and there are no credible details to confirm he has any siblings.

Thabo Mkhabela's qualifications

Mkhabela admitted that he gets so much attention for his role as Leshole. Photo: mkhabelathabo (modified by author)

Mkabela's mother accorded him a quality education as he holds a BA in Performing Arts from the University of Limpopo. In a 2018 interview, he hinted at going back to school to study law, claiming that is what he has always wanted to do.

Thabo Mkhabela's TV shows

Thabo made his debut in acting in 2016. He has been featured as Leshola Mabitsela in Skeem Saam and has grown to become one of the show's favourite characters since then. In Skeem Saam, Leshola hails from an impoverished family, and his dreams to make it in life feel unattainable. He eventually has a twist of fate, and things start aligning when he gets an invitation to join the South African Air Force. He holds on to his dream of becoming a pilot. However, he seems to have a dark cloud hanging over his head. Thabo left the show briefly in July 2021 and returned in July 2022.

Besides acting, Mkhabela is also a director and has directed several Skeem Saam episodes. He attributed his absence from the job to the new task as the show's director.

Thabo Mkhabela's wife

Thabo is not officially married yet, although he is in a relationship with Amanda Siyo, and they share an adorable baby girl.

Thabo Mkhabela's children

Thabo has fathered two kids.

Thabo Mkhabela's social media

Despite his acting career's fame, Mkhabela is not active on social media. He is on Instagram, where he enjoys an audience of more than 17,500 followers as of December 2022. He is also on Twitter and has so garnered 133 followers.

Thabo Mkhabela's net worth

Thabo earns from his career as an actor and director. According to a 2020 publication, his net worth is estimated to be $120,000, although he has not confirmed this figure. Nonetheless, unlike his character on Skeem Saam, he is doing well in real life.

Most people know Thabo Mkhabela as Leshole from Skeem Saam. However, his biography reveals that there is more to his life than the character he portrays in the show. Even though Skeem Saam highlights his plight as he transitions into manhood, he is a father and boyfriend in real life.

