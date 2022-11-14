Thapelo Molomo biography: age, wife, songs, job, performance, profile, net worth

Thapelo Molomo is a registered South African psychologist working with the South African Police Service. Besides his exceptional counselling capabilities as a warrant officer, he is also a talented musician. He delivered a spectacular performance throughout Idols SA season 18. He beat Nozi Sibiya to take home the crown.

Thapelo Molomo's biography is inspiring to many across South Africa. He worked hard to ensure his Idols performance stood out. After being crowned, the singer revealed that he had no doubt about winning the competition and promised to continue serving Mzansi as a warrant officer as he pursues his musical journey.

Thapelo Molomo's profile summary and bio

Full name Thapelo Molomo Date of birth 18th January 1993 Age 29 years in 2022 Birth sign Capricon Place of birth Dipetsaneng village near Mokopane in Limpopo, South Africa Nationality South African Gender Male Marital status Not known Children One daughter Education B.A (Hons) Psychology Profession Registered counsellor and psychologist in the SAPS, upcoming singer Place of work Brits police station in North West Music genre Gospel and Afro-soul music Known for Winner of Idols SA 2022 season 18 Social media profiles Instagram Twitter Facebook YouTube

Who is Thapelo from Idols?

Thapelo is a South African registered psychologist working with the South African Police Service. He is also a talented and upcoming musician who gained fame after joining Idols SA 2022 season 18. He wowed the judges and the audience throughout the hotly contested season and was eventually crowned Idols SA season 18 winner.

Thapelo Molomo's age

The Idols SA season 18 winner was born on 18th January 1993. He is 29 years old in 2022, and his zodiac sign is Capricorn.

Where is Thapelo Molomo from?

The talented singer was born and raised in Dipetsaneng village near Mokopane in Limpopo, South Africa.

Thapelo Molomo's wife and children

The SAPS warrant officer has a young daughter. However, details about the child's mother are not known.

Thapelo Molomo's job

The talented singer is a Bachelor of Arts (Hons) Psychology graduate and a registered counsellor attached to the Employee Health and Wellness of the South African Police Service (SAPS). He is currently stationed at the Brits police station in North West. His main responsibilities are to offer counselling and psychological interventions to police officers and their loved ones as a way to improve mental health in the force. He joined the SAPS in April 2021 as an intern at the facility's Psychological Services Section and was later promoted to trauma counsellor.

Thapelo Molomo's performance on Idols

The Limpopo native was crowned Idols SA season 18 winner at a finale held at Tshwane's Heartfelt Arena on 13th November 2022. He performed Master KG and Makhadzi's Di Boya Limpopo during the finale ceremony. He also joined first runner-up Nozi Sibiya to perform a duet of Rihanna's Lift Me Up with the eliminated top 8 contestants as backup singers.

Thapelo had one of the best performances on Idols SA 2022 from the auditioning period until he finally got the crown. His spectacular singing talent wowed the judges and viewers throughout the season. Music has been his passion for a long time. In 2012 he joined the Spirit of Praise gospel choir as a backing vocalist. He also tried to enter the music industry as a recording artist but failed to find a platform to showcase his talent to the world.

Idols SA gave him the biggest opportunity, and he made good use of it. He likes soul music and draws inspiration from veteran musician Michael Bolton. After his win, the South African Police Service congratulated him. Minister of Police General Bheki Cele also attended the finale held at the Heartfelt Arena.

Thapelo Molomo's songs

The upcoming artist released his debut single, Phanda, on 11th November 2022. Phanda is a perfect mix of RnB, amapiano, and Afro-house. After winning Idols SA season 18, he promised to continue recording, and fans should expect more music from him.

Thapelo Molomo's Instagram

The psychologist is active on Instagram, where he has over 17,000 followers as of November 2022. His Facebook has over 45,000 followers, while his Twitter account has over 4,000 followers.

Idols South Africa

South African Idols provides a platform for young and talented singers to showcase their talent. The Mzansi Magic television show debuted in 2002 and is currently in its 18th season.

Who is the winner of Idols SA 2022?

SAPS warrant officer Thapelo Molomo is the winner of Idols SA 2022. He took the crown in a finale held on 13th November at the Heartfelt Arena in Tshwane. The season 18 runner-up was Nozi Sibiya.

Who was the first person to win SA Idols?

Heinz Winckler was the first person to win Idols South Africa in season one, held in 2002. He was born on 22nd March 1978 in Stellenbosch, South Africa. He continues to sing and is also an actor.

Who owns Idols in South Africa?

The singing reality show is owned by M-Net and MultiChoice, who bought the rights from Fremantle in 2002. Recording artist and presenter ProVerb is the show's executive producer.

Thapelo Molomo is undeniably a talented singer, and fans hope his post-Idols SA journey will be successful musically. With about R85,000 worth of musical equipment from Yamaha and a recording contract from Kalawa Jazmee Records after his Idols SA win, Molomo's career as an artist is headed in the right direction.

