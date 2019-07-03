Master KG's biography: wife, age, real name, songs, and net worth

Master KG is a South African producer and musician born in Tzaneen, Limpopo. He is undoubtedly one of the best house music musicians and producers in South Africa. This is seen in his 2018 Skeleton Move album, which bagged several nominations and awards.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Master KG poses during a photo session in Paris. Photo: Joel Saget

Source: Getty Images

His success in music creation and production can be attributed to his early introduction to music. Some of his popular songs include Master KG's Ngiyamthanda, Jerusalema and Shine Your Light.

Profile summary

Real name Kgaogelo Moagi Popularly known as Master KG Gender Male Date of birth 31 January 1996 Age 26 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Tzaneen, Limpopo, South Africa Current residence Johannesburg, South Africa Nationality South Africa Ethnicity African Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Relationship status Dating Partner Makhadzi Profession Singer, Songwriter, Producer Net worth $600,000 Instagram @masterkgsa Facebook @Master KG SA Music Twitter @MasterKGsa YouTube Master KG - Topic

Master KG's biography

Where is Master KG from? He was born in 1996 in Limpopo, South Africa. He started playing with beats at the tender age of 13. He did all this on a computer bought for him by his late uncle, who supported his talent.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

He then linked up with DJ Maebela, and together they started experimenting with music software and perfecting their art.

How old is Master KG?

The South African musician is 26 years as of 2022. He celebrates his birthday on 31 January every year. His zodiac sign is Aquarius.

Career

Growing up, Master KG was very passionate about music. He became famous for inventing the popular Bolobedu dance.

He got signed by Open Mic production, and in September 2018, he launched his debut album, Skeleton Move, which had several hit songs such as Waya Waya and Black Drum. This established him as a household name across South Africa, with many hit singles on the album.

Master KG's songs

Since his debut in the music industry, he has released several songs and two albums.

Year Song 2018 Ntlo Ea Swa 2018 Tshwarelela Pelo Yaka 2018 Situation 2018 Jesu Wa Makatsa 2018 Skeleton Move 2018 Waya Waya 2020 Party 2020 Polygamy 2020 Ng'zolova 2020 Nqaba Yam 2020 Ngwanaka 2020 Love You As You Are 2020 Superstar 2020 Tshikwama 2020 Ithemba Lam 2020 Qinisela 2020 Tshinada 2020 Di Boya Limpopo 2020 Jerusalema 2021 Ngiyamthanda 2021 Moya Uri Yes 2021 Inkanyezi 2021 Mosadi Wago Nrata 2021 Shine Your Light 2021 Uthando 2021 Dali Nguwe 2022 Ke Nosi 2022 Uthando Lwakho 2022 Ngisize Nami

Master KG's Dali Nguwe is one of his 2021 songs that have been listened to by over five million people on Spotify. His other chart-topping songs on the platform include Jerusalema featuring Nomcebo and Shine Your Light with David Guetta featuring Akon.

Master KG's Uthando Lwakho, Ke Nosi and Ngisize Nami are his current songs released in 2022.

Awards

The young musician has bagged several nominations and awards both locally and internationally. They include:

AFRIMMA

SABC Summer Song

Limpopo Music Awards

African Musik Magazine Awards

NRJ Music Awards

2020 African Entertainment Awards USA

MTV Europe Music Awards

African Muzik Magazine Awards

Vodafone Ghana Music Awards

SAMA 27

VN Awards

Global Music Awards Africa

How much is Master KG's net worth?

According to Zabels, his net worth is estimated at $600,000. He has accumulated wealth through his career as a musician and various live concert tours.

Master KG's house and cars

Despite being raised in a small town, he now resides in one of Johannesburg's affluent suburbs. His exceptional performance has earned him a large fortune, allowing him the luxury of acquiring good things in life.

How many cars does Master KG have? The singer owns a collection of high-end vehicles, including:

Audi A6 Avant

Volkswagen Golf 7R

Mercedes A-class

Ferrari FF

BMW 3 Series

Porsche 718 Boxster GTS

Who is Master KG's wife?

Master KG is not married, but he is in a relationship with Makhadzi, who is a South African singer. The couple dated for three years before going public about their relationship in 2020. Master KG and Makhadzi parted ways the same year; however, they got back together in early 2022.

Master KG plane crash

Master posted on Twitter about his terrifying experience on a Turkish Airlines flight. This was a video of the plane catching fire from its left engine. According to his post, he stated,

Damm, this BS Flight @TurkishAirlines left side engine just exploded just after we take off from Istanbul l! We had to round for 4hours So it can lower the fuel level so we can land back at the airport...for a minute I thought it was over! GOD is Amazing big up to the Pilots.

Where is Master KG now?

The musician is currently based in Limpopo, South Africa. He also performs live concerts and continues to release new singles.

Master KG's continuous dedication and passion for music have been his driving force in achieving a lot at a very tender age. This has enabled him to come up with various hits in the house music genre, such as Moya Uri Yes, Love You As You Are and Shine Your Light.

READ ALSO: Thapelo Molomo biography: age, wife, songs, job, performance, profile, net worth

Briefly.co.za recently published an article about Thapelo Molomo's biography. He is a South African psychologist who works for the South African Police Service.

He is a talented musician in addition to his exceptional counselling abilities as a warrant officer. He delivered a spectacular performance throughout Idols SA Season 18 and defeated Nozi Sibiya to win the title.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News