What happened to Baby Smoove? Here is everything you need to know
Baby Smoove, real name Jaelin Parker, is an American recording artist and rapper from Detroit, Michigan. He began singing when he was only seven years old, but it was until 2012 that he started posting his music on online platforms. The hip-hop star gained recognition after releasing his hit single Akorn in 2019 and Tings from the album Purple Hearts.
American hip-hop has grown over the years as more people listen to the music genre. Baby Smoove's lyrical prowess and sound choice have been influenced by some of the industry's greatest rappers, including Eminem, Lil Wayne, and Gucci Mane.
Baby Smoove's profiles summary and bio
|Real name
|Jaelin Parker
|Other names
|Bandcrew Smoove, Baby Smoove
|Date of birth
|3rd December 1996
|Age
|25 years in 2022
|Birth sign
|Sagittarius
|Place of birth
|Detroit, Michigan, United States
|Nationality
|American
|Gender
|Male
|Sexual orientation
|Not known
|Relationship status
|Not known
|Education
|Michigan State University
|Profession
|Rapper, singer
|Genres
|Trap, hip-hop
|Instruments
|Vocals
|Social media profiles
|TwitterInstagramYouTubeSoundCloudAppleMusic
Baby Smoove's age
The hip-hop artist was born on 3rd December 1996. He is 25 years old in 2022, and his zodiac sign is Sagittarius.
Is Baby Smoove from Detroit?
The rapper is a native of Detroit, Michigan, United States. He grew up in the town's poorer neighbourhood.
Baby Smoove's girlfriend
The artist has not shared his relationship status with the public. It is not known if he is dating or is still single.
Did Baby Smoove graduate high school?
The hip-hop artist graduated from high school. However, it has not been revealed where he went to study. He later got his college degree from Michigan State University.
Baby Smoove's rap career
The rapper started singing when he was only seven but began recording in 2012 under the name Bandcrew Smoove. His first track was Supersonic. Later in 2016, he changed his stage name to Baby Smoove. He gained recognition in the hip-hop industry in 2019 after releasing the hit single Akorn and followed it with Tings from the Purple Heart album. He has since released several songs, EPs, and albums.
Baby Smoove's songs
|Song
|Year
|Album/EP
|Losing My Mind
|2020
|Im Still Perfect
|Overtime
|2020
|Hardwood Classic
|Akorn
|2019
|La Vibes
|Bape
|2019
|Flowless
|On the Floor Flo
|2019
|Mr Perfect
|Losing My Mind
|2018
|Im Still Serious
|Tings
|2019
|Purple Heart
|Dirty Faygo
|2020
|Im Still Perfect
|Load Management
|2020
|Hardwood Classic
|How Did We Know?
|2019
|Mr Perfect
|Tim & Ginobili
|2022
|Im Still Serious 2
|Prada Me
|2020
|Hardwood Classic
|Hustler Muzic
|2022
|Im Still Serious 2
|Diary of a Mad Man
|2018
|Im Still Serious
|Freestyle
|2020
|Hardwood Classic
|Animal Control
|2022
|Im Still Serious 2
|Sixty
|2019
|Flawless
|Lethal Weapon
|2022
|Im Still Serious 2
|Marathon
|2022
|Im Still Serious 2
|Hall of Fame
|2020
|Hardwood Classic
|2019
|Mr Perfect
|The New Smoove
|2020
|Im Still Perfect
|Forever Franchise
|2022
|Im Still Perfect 2
|Raw Sippa
|2022
|Single
|I Dare You
|2022
|Im Still Perfect 2
|I Can't Believe It But Its True
|2020
|Im Still Perfect
|Pink Monty
|2019
|Baby
|Free Game
|2019
|Flawless
|Settle Down
|2020
|Im Still Perfect
Baby Smoove's albums
As of 2022, the rapper has released 10 albums, including;
- Im Still Serious 2 (2022)
- Hardwood Classic (2020)
- Im Still Perfect (2020)
- Baby (2019)
- Purple Heart (2019)
- Mr Perfect (2019)
- Flawless (2019)
- Im Still Serious (2018)
- Why so Serious (2018)
- Riding With the Goat (2017)
Baby Smoove's merch
The upcoming rapper sells his merchandise on the Merchbar website. His merch includes vinyl, shirts, sweatshirts, décor, hats, and kids' wear.
Baby Smoove's net worth
The rapper's exact net worth is not known, but various sources estimate it between $100,000 and $1 million. His primary source of income is hip-hop music.
Does Baby Smoove have an Instagram account?
The rapper has an Instagram account and has over 384,000 followers on the platform as of November 2022, although he rarely uploads posts.
What happened to Baby Smoove?
In early 2022, the rapper was trending on Twitter after his mugshots went viral on the platform. It was alleged that the artist was arrested and charged with hiding guns. However, no formal communication has been made regarding the matter.
Baby Smoove has had a slow but steady rise in the hip-hop industry. Rap fans should expect to listen to great lyrics from the upcoming artist.
