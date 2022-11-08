What happened to Baby Smoove? Here is everything you need to know

Baby Smoove, real name Jaelin Parker, is an American recording artist and rapper from Detroit, Michigan. He began singing when he was only seven years old, but it was until 2012 that he started posting his music on online platforms. The hip-hop star gained recognition after releasing his hit single Akorn in 2019 and Tings from the album Purple Hearts.

Baby Smoove is an American rapper. Photo: @BabySmoove_ on Twitter (modified by author)

American hip-hop has grown over the years as more people listen to the music genre. Baby Smoove's lyrical prowess and sound choice have been influenced by some of the industry's greatest rappers, including Eminem, Lil Wayne, and Gucci Mane.

Baby Smoove's profiles summary and bio

Real name Jaelin Parker Other names Bandcrew Smoove, Baby Smoove Date of birth 3rd December 1996 Age 25 years in 2022 Birth sign Sagittarius Place of birth Detroit, Michigan, United States Nationality American Gender Male Sexual orientation Not known Relationship status Not known Education Michigan State University Profession Rapper, singer Genres Trap, hip-hop Instruments Vocals Social media profiles Twitter Instagram YouTube SoundCloud AppleMusic

Baby Smoove's age

The hip-hop artist was born on 3rd December 1996. He is 25 years old in 2022, and his zodiac sign is Sagittarius.

Is Baby Smoove from Detroit?

The rapper is a native of Detroit, Michigan, United States. He grew up in the town's poorer neighbourhood.

Baby Smoove is from Detroit, Michigan. Photo: @duirp on Twitter (modified by author)

Baby Smoove's girlfriend

The artist has not shared his relationship status with the public. It is not known if he is dating or is still single.

Did Baby Smoove graduate high school?

The hip-hop artist graduated from high school. However, it has not been revealed where he went to study. He later got his college degree from Michigan State University.

Baby Smoove's rap career

The rapper started singing when he was only seven but began recording in 2012 under the name Bandcrew Smoove. His first track was Supersonic. Later in 2016, he changed his stage name to Baby Smoove. He gained recognition in the hip-hop industry in 2019 after releasing the hit single Akorn and followed it with Tings from the Purple Heart album. He has since released several songs, EPs, and albums.

Baby Smoove's songs

Song Year Album/EP Losing My Mind 2020 Im Still Perfect Overtime 2020 Hardwood Classic Akorn 2019 La Vibes Bape 2019 Flowless On the Floor Flo 2019 Mr Perfect Losing My Mind 2018 Im Still Serious Tings 2019 Purple Heart Dirty Faygo 2020 Im Still Perfect Load Management 2020 Hardwood Classic How Did We Know? 2019 Mr Perfect Tim & Ginobili 2022 Im Still Serious 2 Prada Me 2020 Hardwood Classic Hustler Muzic 2022 Im Still Serious 2 Diary of a Mad Man 2018 Im Still Serious Freestyle 2020 Hardwood Classic Animal Control 2022 Im Still Serious 2 Sixty 2019 Flawless Lethal Weapon 2022 Im Still Serious 2 Marathon 2022 Im Still Serious 2 Hall of Fame 2020 Hardwood Classic Instagram 2019 Mr Perfect The New Smoove 2020 Im Still Perfect Forever Franchise 2022 Im Still Perfect 2 Raw Sippa 2022 Single I Dare You 2022 Im Still Perfect 2 I Can't Believe It But Its True 2020 Im Still Perfect Pink Monty 2019 Baby Free Game 2019 Flawless Settle Down 2020 Im Still Perfect

Baby Smoove's albums

As of 2022, the rapper has released 10 albums, including;

Im Still Serious 2 (2022)

(2022) Hardwood Classic (2020)

(2020) Im Still Perfect (2020)

(2020) Baby (2019)

(2019) Purple Heart (2019)

(2019) Mr Perfect (2019)

(2019) Flawless (2019)

(2019) Im Still Serious (2018)

(2018) Why so Serious (2018)

(2018) Riding With the Goat (2017)

Baby Smoove's merch

The upcoming rapper sells his merchandise on the Merchbar website. His merch includes vinyl, shirts, sweatshirts, décor, hats, and kids' wear.

Baby Smoove has been rapping since he was seven. Photo: @alrcrc on Twitter (modified by author)

Baby Smoove's net worth

The rapper's exact net worth is not known, but various sources estimate it between $100,000 and $1 million. His primary source of income is hip-hop music.

Does Baby Smoove have an Instagram account?

The rapper has an Instagram account and has over 384,000 followers on the platform as of November 2022, although he rarely uploads posts.

What happened to Baby Smoove?

In early 2022, the rapper was trending on Twitter after his mugshots went viral on the platform. It was alleged that the artist was arrested and charged with hiding guns. However, no formal communication has been made regarding the matter.

Baby Smoove has had a slow but steady rise in the hip-hop industry. Rap fans should expect to listen to great lyrics from the upcoming artist.

