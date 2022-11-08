Global site navigation

What happened to Baby Smoove? Here is everything you need to know
What happened to Baby Smoove? Here is everything you need to know

by  Eunice Njoki

Baby Smoove, real name Jaelin Parker, is an American recording artist and rapper from Detroit, Michigan. He began singing when he was only seven years old, but it was until 2012 that he started posting his music on online platforms. The hip-hop star gained recognition after releasing his hit single Akorn in 2019 and Tings from the album Purple Hearts.

Baby Smoove is an American rapper. Photo: @BabySmoove_ on Twitter (modified by author)
American hip-hop has grown over the years as more people listen to the music genre. Baby Smoove's lyrical prowess and sound choice have been influenced by some of the industry's greatest rappers, including Eminem, Lil Wayne, and Gucci Mane.

Baby Smoove's profiles summary and bio

Real nameJaelin Parker
Other namesBandcrew Smoove, Baby Smoove
Date of birth3rd December 1996
Age25 years in 2022
Birth signSagittarius
Place of birthDetroit, Michigan, United States
NationalityAmerican
GenderMale
Sexual orientationNot known
Relationship statusNot known
EducationMichigan State University
ProfessionRapper, singer
GenresTrap, hip-hop
InstrumentsVocals
Social media profilesTwitterInstagramYouTubeSoundCloudAppleMusic

Baby Smoove's age

The hip-hop artist was born on 3rd December 1996. He is 25 years old in 2022, and his zodiac sign is Sagittarius.

Is Baby Smoove from Detroit?

The rapper is a native of Detroit, Michigan, United States. He grew up in the town's poorer neighbourhood.

Baby Smoove is from Detroit, Michigan. Photo: @duirp on Twitter (modified by author)
Baby Smoove's girlfriend

The artist has not shared his relationship status with the public. It is not known if he is dating or is still single.

Did Baby Smoove graduate high school?

The hip-hop artist graduated from high school. However, it has not been revealed where he went to study. He later got his college degree from Michigan State University.

Baby Smoove's rap career

The rapper started singing when he was only seven but began recording in 2012 under the name Bandcrew Smoove. His first track was Supersonic. Later in 2016, he changed his stage name to Baby Smoove. He gained recognition in the hip-hop industry in 2019 after releasing the hit single Akorn and followed it with Tings from the Purple Heart album. He has since released several songs, EPs, and albums.

Baby Smoove's songs

SongYearAlbum/EP
Losing My Mind2020Im Still Perfect
Overtime2020Hardwood Classic
Akorn2019La Vibes
Bape2019Flowless
On the Floor Flo2019Mr Perfect
Losing My Mind2018Im Still Serious
Tings2019Purple Heart
Dirty Faygo2020Im Still Perfect
Load Management2020Hardwood Classic
How Did We Know?2019Mr Perfect
Tim & Ginobili2022Im Still Serious 2
Prada Me2020Hardwood Classic
Hustler Muzic2022Im Still Serious 2
Diary of a Mad Man2018Im Still Serious
Freestyle2020Hardwood Classic
Animal Control2022Im Still Serious 2
Sixty2019Flawless
Lethal Weapon2022Im Still Serious 2
Marathon2022Im Still Serious 2
Hall of Fame2020Hardwood Classic
Instagram2019Mr Perfect
The New Smoove2020Im Still Perfect
Forever Franchise2022Im Still Perfect 2
Raw Sippa2022Single
I Dare You2022Im Still Perfect 2
I Can't Believe It But Its True2020Im Still Perfect
Pink Monty2019Baby
Free Game2019Flawless
Settle Down2020Im Still Perfect

Baby Smoove's albums

As of 2022, the rapper has released 10 albums, including;

  • Im Still Serious 2 (2022)
  • Hardwood Classic (2020)
  • Im Still Perfect (2020)
  • Baby (2019)
  • Purple Heart (2019)
  • Mr Perfect (2019)
  • Flawless (2019)
  • Im Still Serious (2018)
  • Why so Serious (2018)
  • Riding With the Goat (2017)

Baby Smoove's merch

The upcoming rapper sells his merchandise on the Merchbar website. His merch includes vinyl, shirts, sweatshirts, décor, hats, and kids' wear.

Baby Smoove has been rapping since he was seven. Photo: @alrcrc on Twitter (modified by author)
Baby Smoove's net worth

The rapper's exact net worth is not known, but various sources estimate it between $100,000 and $1 million. His primary source of income is hip-hop music.

Does Baby Smoove have an Instagram account?

The rapper has an Instagram account and has over 384,000 followers on the platform as of November 2022, although he rarely uploads posts.

What happened to Baby Smoove?

In early 2022, the rapper was trending on Twitter after his mugshots went viral on the platform. It was alleged that the artist was arrested and charged with hiding guns. However, no formal communication has been made regarding the matter.

Baby Smoove has had a slow but steady rise in the hip-hop industry. Rap fans should expect to listen to great lyrics from the upcoming artist.

