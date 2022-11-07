Who is Smash Afrika? Age, wife, qualifications, businesses, career, profiles

Smash Afrika is no new name in the streets of South Africa. He is a talented television and radio presenter better known for co-hosting the Mzansi Magic music show Massive Music. He has hosted various radio shows starting from Yfm in 2013. He has also co-hosted En Route 6. In 2015, he co-hosted the show Point of Order. So, how well do you know him?

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Smash Afrika is a talented television and radio presenter better known for co-hosting the Mzansi Magic music show Massive Music. Photo: @smashafrika on Instagram (modified by the author)

Source: UGC

The radio presenter recently bagged a new TV show role titled Switch Your Space on eTV. The show entails home makeovers that are carried out around the country to give families with challenges a home makeover. Smash is delighted to be part of the team that is restoring hope to many South Africans.

Profile summary and biography

Real name Afrika Similo Mdutyulwa Stage name Smash Afrika Year of birth October 31, 1988 Place of birth Bloemfontein, South Africa Age 34 years in 2022 Nationality South African Gender Male Famous as Radio and television presenter Facebook @Smash Afrika Instagram @smashafrika Twitter @smashafrika Sexuality Straight Marital status Married Kids One

Where is Smash Afrika from?

The media personality hails from Bloemfontein. Smash Afrika's real name is Afrika Similo Mdutyulwa. The respected radio presenter was born on October 31, 1988. Smash Afrika's age 34 years in 2022. The star attended the University of the Free State.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Smash Afrika's real name is Afrika Similo Mdutyulwa. Photo: @smashafrika on Instagram (modified by the author)

Source: UGC

Smash Afrika's career

The media personality has always had a soft spot for music. His love for media and music was kindled on campus radio while still doing his undergraduate at the University of the Free State. He worked for a few years on campus radio before relocating to Johannesburg in 2011. After that, he joined Voice of Wits and started co-hosting YFM's Afternoon Drive Time show with Tholi B from 2012 to 2014.

He then started hosting his early breakfast show at the station from 03:00. In 2016, he stepped up to primetime and started hosting the breakfast show Smash and Grab.

Smash has also co-hosted the reality show Ground Zero. In 2016, the radio personality appeared as a DJ on the eTV drama series Hustle. In 2017, he bagged a co-hosting job on Mzansi Magic Friday night music show Massive Music with Lalla Hirayama. The music show entails studio performances from artists, weekly music charts, and interviews.

In 2018, he joined the iconic 5FM, where he hosted Live At Night from 7 to 10 pm weekdays. He has garnered a huge fan base as Radio Host.

Smash is also a remarkable MC; some events he has graced include Sneaker Exchange, Black Coffee's Block Party, Rocking The Daisies, Major League Gardens, Channel O's 20thBirthday, Homecoming Africa, Fact Durban Rocks 2017, and Amstel Boomtown.

Smash Afrika's businesses

The radio personality appeared as a DJ on the eTV drama series Hustle. Photo: @smashafrika on Instagram (modified by the author)

Source: UGC

The radio personality is the founder of African Urban Nights. The corporation is geared towards celebrating African fashion, music, food, and art in urban spaces. He is also the co-founder of the start-up fashion brand October Thirty First.

Who is Smash Afrika married to?

The radio star is currently married, though in the process of a divorce. Smash Afrika's wife is known as Kefiloe Mdutyulwa. The couple got made it official on February 2020. Kefiloe is the daughter of singer and actress Rami Chuene. The couple are parents are one child.

On October 30, Sunday World reported that DJ Smash Afrika applied for a protection order against his wife, Kefiloe Mdutyulwa. This happened after she allegedly smashed his car windows with an unknown object out of rage. According to the police statement, Smash was chilling at home with his child when it all happened.

It was his wife; she started taking their daughter's clothes and the baby, who had been with the father all along when she was not in the house (sic),

She came back and started collecting her glasses as we are in the process of divorce. She then went inside the house to collect other items, and she started breaking the glasses, other kitchen appliances, and bathroom mirrors.

She went outside and broke (sic) all my vehicle windows, took my car keys, and threw them at my neighbour.

The total value of the damaged goods is about R30 000.

Smash Afrika is one of the most talented media personalities in South Africa. His great talent and personality have seen his career skyrocket to greater heights.

READ ALSO: Elana Afrika biography: Age, children, husband, nationality, career, profiles

Briefly.co.za recently highlighted the life of Elana Afrika Bredenkamp, a celebrated award-winning radio presenter and actress. The media personality wears many hats; she is also the Founder and presenter of SA's #1 parenting podcast, Parent & Baby Brunch.

Elana is also a stage & commercial performer and a TV presenter. Her talent and vibrant personality have made her a highly sought-after master of ceremonies in South Africa. Catch a glimpse of her life here.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News