Therese Benade aka (Therese Bam): age, family, career, profiles, net worth

Therese Benade, commonly known as Therese Bam, is a South African actress and writer. She is best known in the film and theatrical industry for playing Cherise van Tonder in Home Affairs and Annete in The Piano Player.

South African actress and writer Therese Benade. Photo: @Therese Bam on Facebook

Source: Facebook

The actress has been in the entertainment industry for over a decade. Her incredible acting skills have made her a household name across Mzansi.

Therese Bam's profile summary and bio

Full name Therese Benade Known as Therese Bam Date of birth 9th March 1977 Age 45 years as of 2022 Birth sign Pisces Place of birth Estcourt, KwaZulu-Natal Nationality South African Residence Cape Town, Western Cape Ethnicity White Languages English, Afrikaans Gender Female Sexual orientation Straight Height 5 feet 5 inches Parents Unknown Siblings Unknown Relationship status Married Husband’s name Chris Bam Education University of the Free State, Estcourt High School Profession Actress, Writer Years active 2002 - present Awards and nominations Golden Horn Award Social media Facebook Twitter Instagram

Therese Bam's age and early life

The talented actress was born on 9th March 1977 in Estcourt KwaZulu-Natal. She is a South African citizen by birth. The Home Affairs actress was brought up in Estcourt, where she spent part of her life. However, she was taken to London, where she stayed for one and a half years before moving back to Cape Town, South Africa.

Therese Bam’s family and relationship status

Therese Bam with her husband, Chris Bam, and their son. Photo: @Therese Bam on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

The Home Affairs actress was born in a family of 3 kids. She is the youngest of them. However, details about her parents and siblings are out of the public. Regarding relationships, Therese Bam's husband is called Chris Bam. The couple tied the knot in a glamorous wedding in 2017, and they have a young son together.

Therese Bam's education and profession

The Kampterrein actress has a brief educational background. Her early childhood education started in Bloemfontein, where she attended a junior school. She then moved to Estcourt High School, where she graduated and qualified for university. She later proceeded to the University of the Free State, where she took a Bachelor of Arts degree in drama and theatre arts. This has been pivotal in her acting career. Here are Therese Bam's TV shows and movies.

Project Title Year Role Kompleks 2020 Amanda Brink Lui maar op, Belinda 2019 Sharon Geldenhuys Kampterrein 2017 Runaway actress Dryfsand 2007 Charlotte Besserman Home Affairs 2005 Cherise van Tonder Villa Rosa 2004 Astrid Skilpoppe 2004 Elise Meyer Song vir Katryn 2003 Katryn The Piano Player 2002 Annete – Bar Lady Suidooster 2002 Glenda

All of Therese Bam's TV roles have played a major part in helping her build a successful acting career in the South African film industry. Besides acting, she is also a writer with books like Kites of Good Fortune and Anna out in the market.

Therese Bam's baby and pregnancy difficulties

Therese Benade with her son. Photo: @Therese Bam on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

In an interview on kykNET’s Tussen Ons Medies with Dr Darren Green, the actress opened up about having had difficulty conceiving a baby. She talked about her pregnancy journey with her husband, Chris Bam. After several failed IVF attempts, the couple finally managed to have a baby boy, born on 18th August 2021.

Therese Bam's Instagram

Therese Benade, a South African actress. Photo: @Therese Bam on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

The Home Affairs actress is active on social media using her Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts. She never shies from giving her more than 6,800 followers a glimpse of her personal life. She shares photos of her husband and children, work-related posts and her photos. Her Facebook page has over 7,000 followers, while her Twitter account has over 1,000 followers.

Therese Benade has had a successful career in the acting industry for over two decades. Fans should expect more of her great talent on their screens.

