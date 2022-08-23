80+ classy Umbhaco Xhosa traditional attire for men and women in 2023

Every region has outfits that are unique to its culture and tradition. In India, you find saris; in Kenya, there is Maasai kanga; in Nigeria, you will come across Agbada; and in South Africa, there is a variety of beaded and brightly coloured clothing. This article looks at the best classy Umbhaco Xhosa traditional attire for men and women to wear to formal and informal events.

Stylish Xhosa traditional wear. Photo: @rural_stepmom, @yondimakeupartist, @mojabengndebele (modified by author)

South Africa has a multi-coloured culture, and each of the tribes in the region is distinguished by their unique fabric and pattern. The Xhosa people used to wear red and orange ochre as their traditional colour. In modern South Africa, they also wear white outfits decorated with black bias binding.

Classy Umbhaco Xhosa traditional attire for women

There are limitless unique Umbhaco dresses designs one can opt for when looking for elegant Umbhaco Xhosa traditional attire for ladies. Below is a comprehensive Xhosa attire catalogue featuring the latest styles. The photos are from the latest social media posts of talented South African designers, models, and ladies with great taste in the latest fashion.

R-neckline flare midi dress

A brown round-neckline flare midi dress. Photo: @xhosadresscode (modified by author)

Keep it decent in the hot summer weather with a brown flare midi attire. A round neckline makes the simple design elegant and stylish.

Black and white maxi Umbhaco

Black and white maxi Umbhaco. Photo: @xhosadresscode (modified by author)

Black and white is a neutral colour combination you can wear to any occasion. Finish the look with a matching headpiece, necklace, and sandals.

Short-sleeved A-line maxi attire

Short-sleeved A-line maxi attire. Photo: @xhosadresscode (modified by author)

A-line ensembles are the best if you are searching for a style that will flatter your body shape and size. The maxi length is ideal for church or family events.

Elegant red midi dress adorned with black-beaded strings

Elegant red midi dress adorned with black-beaded strings. Photo: @xhosadresscode (modified by author)

Make a bold fashion statement in a red and black striped Xhosa ensemble with white dots. Embellish the attire with nicely arranged beaded strings on the shoulders and chest. Complete the look with a red headpiece and matching black shoes.

Tiered red high-waist skirt with a black long-sleeved top

Tiered red high-waist skirt with matching black long-sleeved top. Photo: @xhosadresscode (modified by author)

Layered A-line skirts have made a comeback in 2023. Wear with a matching and well-fitting top for a sleek and stylish appearance. You can have a headwrap and sling bag made from Xhosa Umbhaco designs to match the skirt.

Key-hole white flare maxi with Grecian neckline

Key-hole white flare maxi attire. Photo: @xhosadresscode (modified by author)

Create a memorable red carpet moment with this elegant flare maxi gown. All the attention is drawn to the keyhole feature on the chest to give you a vibrant appearance. This design is so good that you do not need to accessorize it with anything else.

Black and white mini-flare ensemble

Black and white mini-flare ensemble. Photo: @xhosadresscode (modified by author)

Take your Xhosa style to a new level with this mini-flare ensemble. The outfit is ideal for any social event and the choice for the hot summer weather.

Plunging neckline party dress with long Juliet sleeves

Plunging neckline party dress with long Juliet sleeves. Photo: @iammamello_ (modified by author)

Juliet sleeves are flattering, and they make all dress designs look great. Yellow is a vibrant colour and makes you ready to party in your gorgeous skater dress.

Two-piece maxi A-line skirt and matching bare-back top with spaghetti straps

Maxi A-line skirt and matching bare-back top with spaghetti straps. Photo: @mayalo_omhle (modified by author)

The high summer temperatures should not take away your freedom to rock a black maxi ensemble. An A-line dress with a matching bare-back top will do the trick.

White strapless mermaid midi dress

A white and black strapless mermaid midi dress. Photo: @odwa_nyawose (modified by author)

Strapless fishtail dresses offer a timeless fashion that is here to stay. Find a well-fitting dress that will accentuate your best features.

Long Juliet-sleeved maxi ensemble for plus-size ladies

Long Juliet-sleeved maxi ensemble for plus-size ladies. Photo: @xhosadresscode (modified by author)

A flare maxi dress is a perfect choice for plus-size ladies if you do not want to show your curves. Black and white is always the go-to colour for any occasion, and the Juliet sleeves add elegance to the attire.

Layered high-low with slash neckline

Layered high-low attire with a slash neckline. Photo: @amberleighsz (modified by author)

Expose your gorgeous legs in a stylish double-layered high-low ensemble. A slash neckline makes it more classy. This unique Umbhaco Wesixhosa black and white dress can be accessorized with a matching bracelet and a shoulder cover made from black beads.

Double-layered bell-sleeved midi-ensemble with a backslit

Double-layered bell-sleeved midi ensemble with a backslit. Photo: @xhosadresscode (modified by author)

A double-layered bell-sleeved midi-dress is the ideal style to wear if you are attending a semi-official event and want to rock a Xhosa garment. The design is also perfect for weddings or church events.

Strapless double-pocket jumpsuit

Strapless double-pocket jumpsuit. Photo: @xhosadresscode (modified by author)

Upgrade your jumpsuit game with a nicely designed white attire. The double pockets give the ensemble a flattering appearance. It is a great outfit for summer outings.

Long-sleeved pleated peplum top with a scoop neckline

Long-sleeved pleated peplum top with a scoop neckline and matching pants. Photo: @xhosadresscode (modified by author)

Fitting pants and a matching peplum top are great at flattering your figure. You can wear this amazing outfit at your graduation or any important social event where you are the centre of attention.

One-shoulder Juliet-sleeved and pleated skater dress

One-shoulder Juliet-sleeved and cutout skater dress. Photo: @xhosadresscode (modified by author)

Upgrade your skater dress look with a one-shoulder Juliet-sleeved attire. Cutouts are the new seasonal trend that you should incorporate in your outfit to stand out.

Two-piece butterfly-sleeved top with matching pants

Butterfly-sleeved top with matching pants. Photo: @xhosadresscode (modified by author)

Two-piece attires are the new trend this season. Get fitting pants that draw attention to your curves. Enhance the shine with a butterfly-sleeved top.

Backless mermaid dress with a Grecian and plunging neckline

Backless mermaid dress with a Gracian and plunging neckline. Photo: @xhosadresscode (modified by author)

Get ready for a summer outing with a backless mermaid ensemble. The plunging neckline creates an elegant and stylish look.

One-shoulder party dress

One-shoulder party dress. Photo: @xhosadresscode (modified by author)

A one-shoulder party dress makes you the ultimate party girl. The black Juliet sleeve compliments the already great ensemble, making you the go-to fashionista.

One-shoulder maxi A-line ensemble

One-shoulder maxi A-Line ensemble. Photo: @xhosadresscode (modified by author)

This A-line attire minimizes your hips and thighs, making it an ideal style if you do not want to outline your curves. It is also ideal for all weather. During the cold, you can put on a matching coat.

Chic black and white midi flare dress

Chic black and white midi attire. Photo: @poste.rcreations (modified by author)

Upgrade your fashion game with a well-fitting midi flare ensemble. Become the centre of attention with stylish sleeves.

Off-the-shoulder mermaid attire with elegant sleeve extension

Off-the-shoulder mermaid attire with elegant sleeve extension. Photo: @mojabengndebele (modified by author)

Mermaid dresses are a great fit if you have an hourglass figure since they define your natural curves. The off-shoulder feature creates an elegant and classy look.

Peplum-fishtail skirt with a plunging neckline and ball-sleeved top

Peplum-fishtail skirt with a plunging neckline and ball-sleeved top. Photo: @zama_mj_mabanga (modified by author)

Embrace your amazing curves with a perfectly designed figure-hugging fishtail skirt. The side peplum feature from the waist helps flatter your shape, while the plunging neckline top draws all the attention to the amazing outfit.

Stylish butterfly-sleeved gown

Stylish butterfly-sleeved gown. Photo: @sleek_afrik_ (modified by author)

Dress to impress in this modern Umbhaco for ladies design. The outfit is fit for all women since you do not have to worry about your size or shape. The dress design attracts attention to the entire outfit.

Puff-sleeved blue skater dress with a boat neckline and double pockets

Puff-sleeved blue skater dress with a boat neckline. Photo: @yollar_m_(modified by author)

Rock a plait but elegantly stylish blue skater ensemble. The boat neckline and puffed sleeves enhance the attire's glamour.

Two-piece Umbhaco attire with an A-line maxi skirt and ribbon strapless top

Two-piece Umbaco attire with A-line maxi skirt and ribbon-shaped strapless top. Photo: @rural_stepmom (modified by author)

Create a simple yet classy design in an ankle-length Aline skirt with a ribbon-shaped strapless top. The outfit does not outline your curves, and the attention is drawn to your upper body, making it a perfect choice for all ladies.

Modern Xhosa traditional attire for men

Xhosa men have a variety of Umbhaco designs to wear. They can wear a three-piece, a two-piece, or a T-shirt with patches/patterns of Xhosa fabric. Here are a few of the styles they can choose from.

Black T-shirt and pants with white wraparound Umbhaco

Black T-shirt and pants with white wraparound Umbhaco. Photo: @yourworship_zoe (modified by author)

This outfit is ideal for modern traditional Xhosa events like lobola. A black T-shirt and pants with white Umbhaco fabric give you the ultimate Xhosa culture vibe.

Three-piece Xhosa Agbada

Three-piece Xhosa Agbada. Photo: @xhosaattire (modified by author)

Three-piece is a versatile fashion choice for men since each piece can be worn individually, giving the option to have three different looks. Black with white patterns is a great colour for any social occasion. This Agbada design is a great fusion of Western Africa and Xhosa fashion.

A black T-shirt with white Xhosa patterns and black Khaki trousers

Black T-shirt with white Xhosa patterns and black khaki trousers. Photo: @Somaguda (modified by author)

Solid neutral colours like black are ideal for stylish male looks. Add a touch of Xhosa fabric and patterns to the T-shirt for a cool appearance.

Stylish white henley shirt with black trousers

Stylish white henley shirt with black trousers. Photo: @sifumamel (modified by author)

Black trousers complement numerous henley shirt styles for men. You can choose a shirt with a slash neckline or with stylish round buttons. The black line pattern should compliment your style. For an elegant appearance, wear a henley shirt with slashes on the sides or one with pockets.

Two-piece turtleneck shirt and pants

Two-piece turtleneck shirt and pants. Photo: @kgaboserakalala_artist (modified by author)

Xhosa traditional wear for men has been evolving from the normal skirt. Give your traditional style a modern upgrade with this two-piece turtle shirt and matching trousers. Each of the pieces can be worn with other outfits.

What do you wear to a traditional Xhosa wedding?

The Umakoti (bride) is the centre of attention during a traditional Xhosa wedding. Here are some of the best Xhosa bridal dress designs you can wear on the big day.

Maxi tangerine gown with raglan sleeves and surplice neckline

Model Zozibini Tunzi in a maxi tangerine gown with raglan sleeves and a surplice neckline. Photo: @weddingideas_sa (modified by author)

Say goodbye to the normal white wedding and instead try this gorgeous tangerine and brown gown. Put on a matching headwrap and rock complementing earrings like the lovely Zozibini Tunzi in this picture.

Blue strapless corset with a floor-length skirt

Blue strapless corset with a floor-length skirt. Photo: @saziiafrika (modified by author)

Go all traditional in a blue strapless and long skirt. Complete the look with a matching iqhiya headwrap. The groom should wear a man-skirt/umbhinqo and an Ibhayi shoal made from the same Umbhaco material as the bride.

Strapless body-hugging and tiered mermaid gown

Strapless body-hugging and tiered mermaid gown. Photo: @yondimakeupartist (modified by author)

Shine on the big day in a head-turning strapless tiered gown. Embellish the outfit with black beads and put on a matching head wrap. You do not need to have other accessories when wearing this elegant attire.

Juliet-sleeved fishtail gown

Juliet-sleeved fishtail gown. Photo: @lejeans.boutique (modified by author)

Xhosa black and white weddings are common but unique. A fishtail gown is always the best choice for the bride. Add elegance with Juliet sleeves and a white train extension. The train can be detachable or sewn from the waist.

Xhosa royalty in a layered mermaid gown with long tulle sleeves

Layered mermaid gown with long tulle sleeves. Photo: @sihlenako_photography (modified by author)

Having the best clothes is the key to a vibrant wedding. Take your mermaid gown style to the next level with long tulle sleeves. The groom should wear plain black trousers and a matching white shirt with a slash neckline and complementing black patterns.

Strapless gown with asymmetrical hem

Strapless gown with asymmetrical hem. Photo: @traditionalafricanweddings (modified by author)

Say goodbye to the normal long wedding gowns with this strapless high-low gown. For a more traditional experience, put on a matching headwrap, necklace, and bracelets. The groom can wear a man's skirt and a two-piece coat with Xhosa fabric patches.

Exquisite Umbhaco bridal attire

Exquisite Umbhaco bridal attire. Photo: @carolphotography8 (modified by author)

A brightly coloured Umbhaco gown with multiple layers is every Xhosa bride's dream wear on their big day. Create a traditional fairytale wedding with a bell-sleeved white and black floor-length gown. The groom should keep it simple in a black T-shirt and white man-skirt.

Peplum tulle gown with a double-sleeved Umbhaco fabric bodice

Peplum tulle gown with a double-sleeved Umbhaco bodice. Photo: @winona_za (modified by author)

Add glamour to a white tulle gown with an Umbhaco fabric bodice and black satin around the peplum hem. The double-sleeved feature and matching headwrap add glamour to the unique wedding gown.

Peplum one-shoulder butterfly-sleeved gown

Peplum one-shoulder butterfly-sleeved gown. Photo: @lobola_brideprice_documentary (modified by author)

A one-shoulder butterfly-sleeved gown is a go-to style if you are looking for a simple yet classy design. The peplum feature flatters your shape and gives the illusion of larger hips.

Bell-sleeved square neckline tulle gown with tulle ruffled hem

Bell-sleeved square neckline tulle gown with ruffled hem. Photo: @asiphe_madyibi (modified by author)

This gown provides the ultimate classic bridal look with a touch of Xhosa tradition. Turn your big day into a fashionable affair that you will live to remember.

Unique Umbhaco Xhosa traditional attires

Umbhaco clothing is frequently made of brightly coloured and intricately patterned fabrics. If you are looking for a unique outfit, you can check out these Umbhaco Wesixhosa pictures to download and send to your tailor.

Yellow with black stripes off-shoulder

Yellow off-shoulder with black stripes. Photo: @umbhacoxhosa (modified by author)

The off-shoulder design adds a contemporary twist to a classic piece. This gown is appropriate for a variety of occasions, including weddings, traditional ceremonies, and other formal events.

Blue and yellow design with a matching headgear

Blue and yellow design with matching headgear. Photo: @umbhacoxhosa (modified by author)

These bold and noticeable styles are ideal for casual settings such as afternoon parties and evening outings.

White and light blue A-line maxi attire with a red headgear

White and light blue A-line maxi attire with red headgear. Photo: @umbhaco.com (modified by author)

Due to the way, it drapes away from the body from the waist down, the A-line maxi dress is a versatile style that looks good on a variety of body shapes.

Short sleeve A-line maxi dress

Short sleeve A-line maxi dress. Photo: @umbhaco.com (modified by author)

The A-line maxi dress design is one of the simplest and most elegant. Accessorize with a necklace and flat shoes.

Red and black combination maxi dress

Red and black combination maxi dress. Photo: @Xhosa Brides (modified by author)

There are numerous designs to choose from, and you can never go wrong. If you like the colours red and black, then a few white prints or sports will help to brighten up the design. This Umbhaco Wesixhosa for Umgidi ceremony design is ideal for a plus-size woman.

Black mermaid dress with a golden tail

Black mermaid dress with a golden tail. Photo: @umbhacoxhosa (modified by author)

When it comes to highlighting the feminine figure, the mermaid gown has always been one of the best styles for ladies.

Red top with a maxi skirt

Red top with a maxi skirt. Photo: @umbhaco.com (modified by author)

These long skirt design is suitable for a variety of occasions and can be worn to a party or any other casual setting.

Peplum dress

Peplum dress. Photo: @Xhosa Brides (modified by author)

Peplum dresses are among the best designs for hiding your tummy. This is an excellent choice for a formal occasion.

Matching bridal attire

Matching bridal attire. Photo: @Xhosa Brides (modified by author)

There are numerous Umbhaco Wesixhosa designs and pictures for married couples to choose from. You can choose a perfectly matching outfit in a variety of colours.

One-shoulder dress with a split

One-shoulder dress with a split. Photo: @Xhosa Brides (modified by author)

One of the unique designs that is currently popular is the hip-high split dress. You can wear this to a wedding or a friend's birthday party. Accessorize it with silver or gold shoes and a clutch bag of your choice.

What is an Umbhaco?

Umbhaco is a thick and soft cotton fabric used for making traditional Xhosa clothing. The cotton fabric is very durable and is often applied in modern fashion.

What special clothes do Xhosas wear?

How do you dress like a Xhosa? The traditional Xhosa outfit is made up of different pieces that have unique importance. The ensemble includes a blanket or shoal (ingcawa), a beaded headdress (iqhiya for women), and a skirt (ankle-length for ladies). Women also wear beaded necklaces, collars of multi-coloured beads around the neck, beaded bracelets, and earrings.

What is makoti in Xhosa?

A makoti is a newlywed woman or bride. They wear special and symbolic attire during the wedding.

What does a Xhosa bride wear?

A Xhosa bride (makoti) wears a black doek (iqhiya) around their head. The iqhiya is tied and dipped low to slightly cover her eyes as a sign of respect to her elders and in-laws. She also wears a long ankle-length skirt known as Ijermani to show that she is no longer a girl.

Makotis also wear a shawl or blanket around their shoulders to show that their responsibilities are to nurture and protect. The thick scarf or towel (uxakatha) worn around the waist protects her fertility.

What is uTsiki in Xhosa culture?

uTsiki is a traditional Xhosa ritual where the new bride eats goat meat and drinks sour milk from the family she is getting married into. The special ceremony is done to welcome the makoti into the new family.

Classy Umbhaco Xhosa traditional attires are increasingly being embraced by South Africans for all events. Choose an outfit that suits the occasion from any of the above styles.

