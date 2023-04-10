A lady has showcased her traditional attire fit for a queen, the dress has gone viral and people are loving it

The tailor-fit dress is seen to highlight all the right places and fits Lethu Thusi, who is known to be a fitness fanatic, like a glove

South Africans were inspired not only by the design but also by the colour and the overall ensemble she put together for a function she was attending

Lethu Thusi goes viral for traditional attire. Images: @xlethu_flexers/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Lethu Thusi went viral on TikTok after posting a video of herself wearing a traditional outfit to a function. The video has nearly 6 million views and 300,000 likes.

People were amazed by the colour choice and how the pink popped against the brown, which was used as the base colour; there were also touches of blue. Thusi also just wore hoop earrings with no other jewellery, allowing the dress to be the "centre" piece of the day.

She said:

"Kodwa angishadile ngani"

Netizens are speechless after a KZN woman shows off an impressive outfit

People were amazed by Lethu Thusi's design and how beautiful the piece looked. However, many said only a few would be able to pull off the outfit, while others wanted the designer's details so that they could get the same dress.

Here are some of the comments:

@Mrs Loyalty said:

"To us who watched more than once "

@katlehomacholo528 commented:

"The most gorgeous dress I have ever seen in 2023"

@Simthando02 said:

"Can I have your tailors contacts

@Princess.mpl commented:

"Yoh the walk and mzimba also playing their part"

@Brianna Nomju said:

"I love this dress, thanks for the ideas "

@Precious commented:

" I watched it more than once so beautiful"

@Badza said:

"Can I have the full picture of a dress please, so beautiful"

