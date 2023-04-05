A video of a lady with albinism has left social media users stunned after she showed her style transformation

In the now-trending clip, she is seen going from a bare face to a glammed-up look with gorgeous yellow twists

The video, which has over 12 million views on the platform, earned her compliments from viewers

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Every skin tone is beautiful, and for Mony-Love Mbanzoulou, looking fab is anything but impossible!

The albino beauty recently wowed fans with her glam transformation in one video with 12.9 million views.

Photos of the albino lady. Credit: @monylovembanzoulou

Source: UGC

In the video, she starts with a bare face and her tresses flying free.

However, by the end of the video, we see her looking chic and fabulous with a glossy-lipped makeup look and a chunky twist hairstyle in yellow.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Her impeccable makeup, hair, and earrings made her look completely different.

Check out the video below:

Check out some comments by impressed social media users below:

Dirt stated:

"Flabergasted ate and left no food for me."

Taelove90

"I wanna learn how to do that. You are the bomb."

Screenshot of some comments. Credit: @monylovembanzoulou

Source: TikTok

Wigging out: Widest wig ever recorded takes internet by storm, sparks controversy

An unusual yet stunningly impressive sight has captured the internet's attention as a video featuring the world's widest wig measuring 2.58m, continues to go viral.

Guinness World Records shared the now-trending clip via its Instagram page, stirring up a flurry of reactions across social media.

In the video, the lady who created the wig, Dani Reynolds, is seen wearing the extremely wide hairpiece, which measures 2.58m (8 feet 6 inches).

Lady who carried braided hairstyle for over one year undergoes impressive transformation

If you think a month is too long to carry a braided hairstyle, a story of a woman carrying her hairstyle for over 12 times that duration will have your jaws hanging.

Instagram blogger @nigerianbraids stunned social media users after sharing a video of a lady carrying cornrows braided hairstyle for over a year.

In the video, the hairstylist cuts off the aged braided hair, which appeared to have been matted. This was only after the client had given the go-ahead.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng