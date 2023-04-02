A lovely paramedic stunned South African men with her cool Amapiano dance moves. A nanny left social media users in stitches when she mocked her employer's workout routine.

A boy sleeping in class was pranked by his classmate with loud applause, and the video left Mzansi in tears. A new graduate from Pretoria showed off her modelling skills when she catwalked on the stage before collecting her certificate.

A beautiful paramedic caused a stir with her cool dance moves and a nanny was caught making fun of her employer's workout routine. Image: TikTok

A one-year-old boy who can barely stand-up joined the viral ZoTata Amapiano dance challenge in an adorable video.

1. Gorgeous paramedic stuns with amapiano dance, SA men go wild over TikTok video

South Africans enjoy dancing, and it's not unusual to see citizens busting moves at groove and their workplaces.

One Emergency Services worker @nodolifeilds hopped on the dancing trend and shared a video doing an amapiano dance.

The lady recorded her performance while on duty standing outside an ambulance. The video got more than 206 000 views, and most of the comments were from men shooting their shots. The woman effortlessly danced to an amapiano tune, and her natural beauty was fully on display.

2. SA domestic worker mocks employer's workout routine, viral TikTok has Mzansi laughing

Online users were thoroughly amused after watching a woman get made fun of by her domestic helper. People were in stitches as they saw the woman work up a sweat, much to her domestic worker's amusement.

Netizens thought the video of their playful bond was heartwarming and flooded the comments to share their happy memories about nannies.

A video posted by @ayandorikay1 shows the lady jumping rope as part of her workout. Throughout the TikTok, the creator's helper pops in and out behind her while copying her moves to make fun of her.

3. SA pupil in deep sleep while in class gets pranked with loud applause by schoolmates, Mzansi in tears

One school kid dozed off while in class and ended up becoming the victim of a prank. The schoolboy's classmates reported a video of the creative way they chose to wake him up.

The video comments were filled with people laughing at the sleeping kid's expense. Many people thought the kid in the video was also relatable.

A video posted by @emmajoorqii on TikTok shows how some classmates chose to wake up a sleeping boy. In the video, they all start applauding, and when he wakes up, the pupil joins in on the fake applause.

4. Pretoria graduate catwalks on stage before collecting qualification, video goes viral

Getting a tertiary education is a privilege in South Africa, and very few people get the opportunity to further their studies beyond High School.

One woman was overjoyed on her graduation day and made the most of the few seconds on stage before she was awarded a qualification.

The woman wore a beautiful soft pink dress with high heels and strutted across the stage like a pageant queen fetching her crown.

5. 1-year-old who can barely stand performs ZoTata amapiano dance, TikTok video goes viral

A little boy went viral after he proved that he could dance even though he couldn't walk yet. The baby got excited by the ZoTata song by EeQue, Justin99, and PCee and unleashed fire moves.

His video, posted by @missminadaily, was a success on TikTok and gathered more than 433 000 views 39 000 likes.

People could not get enough of the baby's off-balance amapiano dance and loved that he was pointing his finger while shaking his tiny body.

