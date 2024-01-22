A video of a young mother holding her twin daughters in her arms has gone viral on social media

In the TikTok post, the mother, Tiffany Khan, opens up about passing her matric year for her babies

Many South African netizens were touched by the post, expressing how emotional Tiffany's journey made them

A young mother worked hard to pass her matric exams for her twin daughters. Image: @tiffany_auria_auriel

Being a teen mom while striving to balance your academic priorities is a turbulent struggle that Tiffany Khan knows all too well.

Mom juggles babies and books

The young mother of two took to social media to share how she dedicated her matric year to her twin daughters.

In a TikTok video, she is seen holding her two adorable daughters as she shared that there wasn't a single exam that she wrote where she wasn't thinking about her girls.

Mzansi shows young mom love

Doing well in your matric is already challenging, and to face those challenges with two babies in need of your care and attention - and still succeed - is an achievement of its own, worthy of applause.

Many netizens were touched by Tiffany's post and reacted with heartfelt comments praising her for being a good mother despite unfavourable circumstances.

Liesle Everts responded:

"Congratulations to you and Deago ❤️."

patriciafilander said:

"Congratulations to the strongest woman ❤️."

jay_mey00 replied:

"I know I'm not the only one watching this video like 10 times over I'm super proud of you✨️❤️❤️congratulations ones again."

Cinda_Freak'n_Rella commented:

"Babies, your mommy is a Warrior. This is a big win. May God grant you the wisdom to fight each battle with a Warrior. You deserve all the best ."

Danisha Scrimnger commented:

"Congratulations babe you have me in tears manI went through the very same in my matric year and your kids are always your motivation ❤️."

Gelesca wrote:

"Well done Tiffany! You have really defeated everyone’s negative idea of young moms - since day one! You deserve this more than anyone! ♥️."

robss.leigh said:

"This made me cry, because WOW ‼️ You did that!!!"

