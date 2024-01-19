A TikTokker posted a video of his sister's journey from finding out and being honoured as an NSC 2023 Top Achiever

His sister, Xoliswa Nkabinde, who attended KwaThintwa School for the Deaf was awarded top achiever in sign language

Mzansi flooded the comments section with love, celebrating with the proud older brother

The TikTokker posted a proud moment showing his sister finding out that she would be honoured as an NSC 2023 Top Achiever. Source: TikTok/@luvuyo_mtshali

There are numerous older siblings who are sharing their pride in younger siblings passing or doing well in matric. TikTokker @luvuyo_mtshali couldn't contain his pride and shared his sister, Xoliswa's, journey as she was awarded an NSC 2023 Top Achiever in South African Sign Language.

Proud brother posts video on TikTok

@luvuyo_mtshali posted the video, which soon went viral, showing his sister in tears as she got the call to attend the ceremony on 18 January. The video shows her hugging her mother, getting up early to head off to the ceremony, and eventually shaking the hand of Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga as she received her award.

Heartwarming response

The internet was taken by his pride his little sister shared their congratulations to her and celebrated the love she received from her older brother in the beautiful video.

Nozibusiso was inspired:

"This is so beautiful, congratulations to her"

Chulu was in tears:

"Y’all are making us cry, congratulations love "

Nomzamo Mtungwa wrote:

"Man, I saw her on Facebook, beauty with brains. Ma'am, congratulations ❤. Samthandi."

Carly loved his tribute to his sister:

"This is so beautiful ❤️❤️❤️❤️ praise the living God!"

Matshegofatso got emotional at the sight:

"Why am I crying right now? Congratulations, baby!❤️"

Lefalane commented:

"Congratulations to her, beauty with brains "

Her achievement touched Samukelisiwe Miya-Dlamini:

"Congratulations watched her and all the other kids on TV, and when I tell you goosebump?!"

Buyisile Tsebe wished her a beautiful future:

"Congratulations to her. May this be the start of her beautiful journey, and may she thrive."

Ofentse was obsessed:

"Tears of joy in my eyes right now. I've watched this 100xCongratulations Nana ❤"

