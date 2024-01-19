Bhekumuzi Mnisi from Kwamhlanga in Mpumalanga dedicated his time to ensure he passed very well for the National Senior Certificate examinations in 2023

the young man spent sleepless nights and sacrificed having a girlfriend to ensure he achieved top marks despite his grandmother dying

South Africans praised his dedication and hard work and washed him a prosperous future

Bhekumuzi Mnisi received praise for performing in the face of challenges. Images: Amanda Quill

Bhekumuzi Mnisi, one of Mzansi's top matric performers for the National Senior Certificate examinations 2023, sacrificed a lot to ensure he achieved high grades.

The young man sacrificed friends and mjolo and persevered through losing his grandmother to come out tops. Siuthg Africans were proud of him and gave him a virtual standing ovation.

Kwamhlanga pupil sacrifices social life to excel

According to TimesLIVE, Bhekumuzi's mother, Maria Masemla, gushed over how proud their family was of their top achiever. She recalled how he lived a life that excluded friends and even had a girlfriend. He also spent a lot of sleepless nights studying, and when it was time for him to wake up, he would ask his mother to wake him up if he couldn't do so himself.

Masemola said she would joke about how she wanted him to bring a girlfriend home for her to have a makoti and did not see him having many friends while in school. Bhekumuzi himself stated that he was inspired to push by his grandmother, who always motivated him to study even harder. She died before seeing him reap the fruits of his success.

Netizens praise Mnisi

Netizens on Facebook lauded the young man for his tireless efforts in passing his matric examinations.

Pamela Mndawe said:

"This is what I told my 15-year-old son, who is doing grade 10 this year. I wish he could listen."

Sirr Bravoe praised the mother.

"Real parenting. Some parents think that letting their children do as they wish is love, and that's not true."

Katleho Mokotjo said:

"Way to go, young blood."

Masonwabe Mduba added:

"Wishing you all the best for making your family, school and South Africa proud."

Esme Roodman remarked:

"Good values and morals. This child will go very far with such an awesome role model. Congratulations."

