An ANC member of parliament, Boy Mamabolo, trended after he was seen kissing another woman

Mamabolo's raunchy video went viral on X, and Mamabolo saw nothing wrong in what he did

Netizens criticised him for kissing another lady even when married

Boy Mamabolo smooched a TikTokker in a video that went viral. Images: @BoyMamabolo/Twitter and bendaloo/TikTok

African National Congress's MP Boy Mamabolo is in hot water after a steamy video of him kissing another woman went viral. Although Mamabolo denied anything was wrong with the video, netizens were in a tailspin because the woman in the video was not his wife.

ANC MP's kiss goes viral

@SthembiD posted the video on X, formerly Twitter, in response to Mamabolo's tweet celebrating his wife. The video has been making the rounds since it was leaked on social media and has caused a stir. In the video, Mamabolo is seen wearing an ANC T-shirt and sitting next to a woman, who is also wearing an ANC shirt. Mamabolo is locked in a kiss with her and pulls away. The woman looks heartbroken that he stopped kissing her, but he promises that he is coming back.

According to The Citizen, Mamabolo confirmed that the video was real and that the woman was not his wife. He denied cheating on his spouse and claimed that there was nothing wrong in kissing the woman, believed to be @bendaloo on TikTok. He added that he did not intend to hide his actions as he thought there was nothing to hide. Watch the video here:

SA unamused by Mamabolo

Netizens were unmoved by the picture he posted with his wife and tore into him.

Kwena Molekwa said:

“She has no choice. If she wants to maintain this lifestyle, she will suppress her hurt!”

Raisibe wrote:

“Women, let’s work for ourselves so that men don’t play us for worldly materials. A lavish lifestyle is our downfall.”

Kg King El wrote:

“Comrade, the damage is done already. Please focus on fixing it rather than acting all holy. The poor wife is hurting more than you realise.”

Radio DJ Thwasa said:

“And women will be preaching tall, dark and handsome to us. Just get your money right, bro. These women want nothing but money.”

Pina said:

“Some boys never become men.”

Cyril Ramaphosa kisses old women

Similarly, Briefly News reported that ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa trended for the wrong reasons when he kissed magogos.

The president went viral after videos of him dishing out kisses to elderly women made South Africans cringe. Many believed that the ANC was desperate for votes.

