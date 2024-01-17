A video of a young boy casually walking into preschool like a seasoned professional has gone viral, sparking laughter and jokes online

The kid, pockets casually in hand, doesn't even break stride when greeted by his teacher in the amusing clip

The internet erupted in amusement, with jokes about his tax evasion skills and his potential as a high-powered CEO adding to the fun

A boy amused netizens with his chilled walk into preschool. Image: @mama_hosi

There were no tears or tantrums from one young chap on his first day back at preschool after being away on school holidays.

Boy confidently enters preschool

A hilarious TikTok video posted by @mama_hosi captured the little boy sporting shorts and a shirt as he casually walks into preschool with his hands in his pockets, almost like an unbothered grown man would.

Even when one of his teachers tried to warmly welcome him back, the boy just continued walking as he made his way to class.

Mzansi cracks jokes at boy's calm nature

Netizens were entertained by the child's calm and nonchalant demeanour as they responded with jokes in the comments section.

One person even said the boy was probably capable of tax evasion and misappropriation of funds.

MaMbulazi | Spirituality wrote:

"Mnikeni i- tender lakhe bandla."

Glam_Majesty commented:

"Can you do it with Big Zulu's Imali Eningi please ."

MaMbulazi | Spirituality said:

"This one is capable of tax invasion and misappropriation of funds. To top it all he is under lifestyle audit ."

cola4722 commented:

"Une Polo lakhe elithi yena lona."

Miss Avo Sidlai replied:

"Sangena isigelekeqe!!♥️."

kholiswanonkwelo said:

"I love the confidence man mmese kyavuka ukuthi phela mina ngiyi nana ."

