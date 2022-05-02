A lady is going to get herself into a lot of trouble by taking things from other peoples shopping baskets

TikTok user @nonnybae_sa has entertained the people of Mzansi with her creative shopping clips, but she almost caught a warm one

The people of Mzansi cannot get enough of these clips, however, they are worried for the woman’s safety

Some people take chances that could turn ugly when done to the wrong person. A lady has been casually taking goods out of other people’s trolleys and putting it into her own.

Social media trends have people doing some strange things, but grocery shopping from other people’s goods is something that could really cheese someone off.

TikTok user @nonnybae_sa has been sharing hilarious clips of her stealing goods from others’ baskets. The way she just casually walks up to the trolley and selects her item, as if nothing is wrong, is everything.

One of her most recent clips involved a Checkers 60 shopper who did not have time for her nonsense. LOL, sis almost caught a hot cheek!

“Reply to @rio___6 this one almost hit me!!! #nonnybae_sa #maveriick_mujii #ericsibiya”

The people of Mzansi feel the good sis is going to get herself into trouble

While the videos are hilarious, peeps can’t help but think that this lady is running out of chances. A grumpy shopper is coming and best believe they ain’t going to take this lightly.

Take a look at some of the comments:

@shawtywithanafro said:

“That "yooh" came at the right time”

@Mamseey1 said:

“You should've taken it back wena next time uthathe lze ibe eyakho yezwa”

@siphosethu said:

“You had it been not he is not at work, surely you were going to get your roughly sweets❤️”

@promiseharmony0 said:

“I cannot stop laughing hey”

