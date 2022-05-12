A few Mzansi Police officers have tried to help citizens out by creating self-defence tutorial clips on TikTok

TikTok account @captainmahabeer is where the clips are shared, and most recently they did a hijacking one

Seeing the action that went down left Mzansi peeps praying for the lives of those who actually try this

Mzansi Police are trying to share tips that could help citizens in crisis situations. Their latest self-defence tips when getting hijacked have left the people of SA praying for their safety.

The people of Mzansi do not expect much from their Police force. So, when they started sharing tips on TikTok, all they could do was watch with peeping eyes.

TikTok account @captainmahabeer is where the action is going down. The most recent hijacking video shows one how to disarm a hijacker who has a gun. Tricky work, officer!

“Don't forget to follow and like our videos on self-defense. #copscombatacademy #crime #southafrica #robbery #hijacking #selfdefense #KZN #cartheft #guns #violence #savinglives #counterattack”

The people of Mzansi cringle while watching the clip

While people understand that the Police are just trying to help, telling someone with no self-defence experience to disarm a gunned hijacker just from watching a short TikTok clip is Ludacris.

Take a look at some of the comments:

@ said:

“I tried it and now I'm watching this video from heaven ”

@ADAMHUB TV said:

“I tried it, it works it’s a shortcut to heaven ”

@072 lenyora said:

“Difference between acting and reality life”

@Dalisoul G Ali said:

“Don't think is easy in that situation you even forget your name.”

@Saleem Hoosen said:

“What about the other 3 guys that have their finger on the trigger and pointed at you ”

