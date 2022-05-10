A gent took to social media to share a photo that proved to be a real conversation-starter online

He shared a photo revealing a life-size portrait of a couple in a bedroom, saying no cheating could take place in such a space

While the image is very hard to miss, many netizens claim that it's still not enough to curb someone from infidelity

A social media user @yourniggahscott shared a photo of a larger-than-life portrait of a couple in a bedroom, which had Saffas cracking jokes.

The Twitter post shows an aesthetically pleasing bedroom with a huge portrait placed at the head of the bed. @yourniggahscott captioned the post:

“There can never be cheating here.”

South African netizens were quick to flood the post with their 2 cents on the post, with many sharing that even a large lovey-dovey photoprint was not enough to stop a tempted man or woman from cheating. Others even made note of a CCTV camera installed just above the large image.

Check out the post and some of the spicy comments below:

@KayMahlatsi shared:

“What? Why? What's gonna stop him? Definitely not that pic.”

@Ohtes_Peace reacted:

“Akazi impilo lomuntu. Myeke.”

@fluffypuffza responded:

“The CCTV camera ended me.”

@elnuevodanny said:

“I remember the first time this pic was posted. Everyone was busy saying "nwye nwye wallpaper won't stop nothing" and I was just there like, do you not see the camera tho?”

@romanbuso21 commented:

“Where there's a will, there's a way.”

@miss_gates_ wrote:

“Men are capable of anything... Next thing he'll tell you it's his sister.”

@Karabo04654304 reacted:

“There is always a plan when come to cheating. We can put a curtain there.”

