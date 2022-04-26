A young man took to social media to share his smart way of how to relieve the pain of heartbreak after a failed relationship

In a video, he presents his idea in written text where he shares that he and his bae will deposit R500 a month into a joint account

He goes on to explain that the one who gets cheated on walks away with the money and Saffas agree with his idea

Heartbreak can be such an intense experience that some scientists suggest it feels the same as physical pain. To relieve this ache, one young man has come up with a smart idea of creating a heartbreak fund for his relationship.

Mzansi has commended a young gent's idea on how to deal with heartbreak. Image: @its_yo_boy_oratile/Instagram

Source: Instagram

In a video shared on TikTok, @umfana_rsa is seen simply sitting on a couch with text on the clip that reads:

“We date, we both deposit R500 monthly into a joint account. The one who gets cheated on walks away with the money. Heartbreak Insurance Fund (HIF).”

South Africans appear to be fans of his innovative idea as many have shared funny comments in agreement.

Check out the video as well as what Saffas had to say:

JJ Roets commented:

“Man just changed the game.”

Sandile Sibiya remarked:

“Haibo ngabubamba ubabe kunini esho lento kant akasho ukuty isinxeohezelo lesi iheee hai amagalz asile.”

Tofoluxe ka Zulumotto said:

“Washa.”

Nthati reacted:

“Winner takes all bruh.”

Rubi commented:

“Makes sense.”

TVW16@1 shared:

“That will be my next one.”

fentse_mothibz responded:

“Increase it to R2k... I’m with you. Lol was just thinking of this. Great minds think alike.”

