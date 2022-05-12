A video of a mom and daughter sounding happy about looking sad has been doing the rounds on social media

In the clip, the two are seen looking into the camera with sad faces as they used a filter that manipulated their faces to appear as though they were crying

The confused parent inquires about the strange facial distortion to which they both share a good laugh

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A playful mother and daughter gave social media users the chuckles after sharing a video of themselves playing around with a funny filter.

The funny video was shared on Instagram by user @nonto_r and shows the cute pair looking rather sad as they used a filter that manipulated their faces to appear as though they were crying.

A baby girl played a trick on her mommy using a strange filter. Image: @nonto_r/Instagram

Source: Instagram

The mother can be asking, “Why is it doing this?” to which they both laugh in amusement.

South African netizens responded to the Instagram reel post with light hearted comments as well as assumptions that the baby girl was behind the trick on her confused mother.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Check out the cute commentary below:

dumi_mkokstadsa reacted:

“Kodwa yini.”

xongonzukiso

“My love.”

2ly_k shared:

“My heart was breaking for nothing.”

faithandfitness_2lee wrote:

“Laila akaguganga.”

transform_with_the_speelmans asked:

“Nikhalelani?”

Busimhl replied:

“isnap chat kodwa.”

twitterino.nomndayi reacted:

“She is your twin stru.”

maxwellmaxin.daniel said:

“I hope someone has already seen what kind of gogo he has married. Beautiful gogo.”

Viral video of mom and daughter dancing, Mzansi reacts to cute duo

In more cute mommy and daughter stories, Briefly News previously reported on one local mom who proudly showed that you're never too old to learn new tricks. @Bonzz04 took to Twitter to share an adorable video of herself dancing with her beautiful daughter.

The pair took to their local neighbourhood corner and captured the sweet moment in the middle of a street. The ladies broke it down to a sultry afro-beat song and definitely had Mzansi's gents mesmerised by their swaying hips.

The fun-loving mom cutely captioned the post:

"The last one, Momma bear participated, it's enough..."

Source: Briefly News