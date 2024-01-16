A TikTok video has gone viral in South Africa, capturing the comical clash between a group of dancing students and a strict security guard

The girls' groovy routine gets abruptly interrupted by a frantic warning and a dash to silence the music before the guard's disapproving presence arrives

Netizens are cracking up at the guard's serious demeanour and the panicked scramble, sharing their own relatable res memories

A security guard was not impressed by a group's res party. Image: @neochakela0

Source: TikTok

The party was cut short when a group of friends jamming to some good music at res were caught by a strict, no-nonsense security guard.

Security guard shuts down res party

A hilarious TikTok video shows three girls dancing to a vibey song in their student residence kitchen.

They demonstrated a fun synchronised routine before another girl came rushing into the kitchen, signalling them to run as the security guard was on the way.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

The unimpressed man is soon seen entering the room as he wastes no time to switch off the phone that the video was being recorded on.

"POV: You live at res there's noise restrictions after 10pm," the funny post was captioned.

Check out the priceless moment in the video below:

Strict security guard has SA busting

Many netizens couldn't help but joke about how serious and uptight the young security guard was in the TikTok video.

Wakeupmrwest commented:

"I remember this gent, yoh we couldn’t drink in peace."

Charity responded:

"Ufike esefuthe amakhala."

Miss Are said:

"He looks young to be this uptight ."

Mondeeeeeeeeeeeeee!!!!⭐❤ replied:

'The other hun as she entered saying' malume malume malume' ."

Nhlanhla Ngwenya replied:

"'Umthetho aw'vumi' ."

likhanye❤_ commented:

"Not me realising that "malume" is my neighbour Kanti unjena yooh!"

badboylanii said:

"Wakwata ngathi uzothi kukami la ."

Tiktokker elated as dad fetches her from res

Briefly News reported that a young Mzansi student took to social media to share the joy of her father buying a new car.

In a TikTok video, @boityboits shared a short vlog of herself moving out of her res room and the excitement of having her father fetch her in his newly bought car.

In the post, @boityboits shared that for the past four years, she had witnessed other students being fetched by their parents while she had to use public transport to get back home for the holidays.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News