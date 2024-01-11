A young boy's Christmas unwrapping goes viral for his emotional reaction has gone viral on TikTok

The footage shows him receiving a PS5 and his tears of overwhelming gratitude that leads to a heartwarming hug from his parents

This video is melting hearts across South Africa, showcasing the special bond between a child and parents who understand his unspoken dreams

A boy was overcome with emotion and gratitude upon receiving a PS5. Image: @slizozom

Source: TikTok

In a viral Tiktok video tugging at heartstrings across the internet, a young boy's Christmas morning takes an unexpected turn.

Boy weeps upon receiving PS5 game

He tears through wrapping paper, anticipation etched on his face until the object of his wildest dreams spills into view: a PlayStation 5.

But the reaction that follows isn't the ecstatic, fist-pumping joy one might expect. Instead, tears well up in his eyes, spilling over as he gets up to warmly embrace his parents, expressing his gratitude.

Watch the emotional video below:

SA touched by the boy's reaction

The clip showcased a glimpse into the special connection between a child and the parents who understand the language of his desires.

Many netizens were touched by the precious moment and praised the boy for being so appreciative.

user6677499351536 said:

"Sengyakhala namingyakubongisa mfanana ."

Mazeh replied:

"Ncooow waze wajabula umkhwenyana bakithi."

MaGabhisa said:

"uNgyabonga wakhe usuka ekujuleni. full of emotions ❤️❤️."

Thando Cebekhulu commented:

"May your pockets never become dry❤. You are truly the best parents❤."

Palesa Masoka responded:

"I love this child. He really appreciate ✨."

userNonhlanhla Ngwenya wrote:

"Sengiyakhala manje nam ngiyamubongela umfana bazali bakhe ."

