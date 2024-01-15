A Mzansi couple's journey from humble beginnings to car ownership becomes a viral love letter in a TikTok post

The video captured each step; walking, taxi rides, Bolt trips and the woman's unwavering support, culminating in her sweet "passenger princess" status in their new VW Polo

Their story warms hearts and reminds us that love makes the ride, no matter the wheels

A man thanked his bae for standing by him from walking together to having a car. Image: @the_khumalo.s

Source: TikTok

A young Mzansi couple whose journey from walking to riding in their car has been captured in a viral TikTok video has tugged at heartstrings.

From sidewalk sweethearts to Polo princess

From humble walks, taxi rides and Bolt requests to his triumphant moment behind the wheel, a young man documented his girlfriend's unwavering support in a TikTok video, each clip a testament to their shared road.

The footage shows how the man's girlfriend was his walking partner, taxi partner, Bolt partner and finally, passenger princess.

His final video, where she smiles as the passenger princess in his new VW Polo car, is more than just a celebration of wheels; it's a love letter to her steadfast presence.

Mzansi reacts to the sweet post

The couple's heartwarming story is a reminder that growing together in love is beautiful and that the journey is just as sweet as the destination. Having someone by your side makes it all the more magical.

Mzansi netizens were touched by the couple's genuine and sweet journey as they responded with sweet commentary.

Amahle Zondi responded:

"Please print your name on that seat belt."

Nenzy nee replied:

"The fact that you were there during the purchase shows he's grateful u were patient with him ."

swaivy commented:

"Uthenge iPolo run my sister Ngiyadlala hun he's a good man."

khanyisiledlamin41 commented:

"Marry her bro ."

igby❤️ said:

"Bafo headrest must have imamas name printed on itusebenzile bafo ."

BlacSA replied:

"The fact that she trusted and loved him when he had nothing."

