An Ekurhuleni woman and her bae stunned Mzansi with their TikTok video of how they levelled up in their life

They shared how they started off selling fast food in the township before moving on to better and greater things

The lovely couple was applauded by TikTokkers who loved their elevated status

A couple that started selling magwinya and kotas has stunned Mzansi with their glow-up. Image: @nonku.mlovw

Source: TikTok

A stunning couple that started selling kotas and magwinya from the bottom shared how far they have come from their humble beginnings.

The couple shared images of where they were at the beginning and where they are currently, and their glow-up is nothing short of amazing and inspiring.

The couple's glow-up on TikTok stuns and inspires netizens

The Vosloorus, Ekurhuleni babe trended on TikTok after posting images of her and her bae before and after they elevated in their life. @nonku_mlovw's video was viewed 487K times and is a beautiful love story that is truly inspiring. The caption indicates that the couple started selling kotas and vetkoeks in the townships. The following pictures show how they have received employment and are doing well for themselves. It is always encouraging when a couple starts working in a country where the unemployment rate continues to soar. Watch the beautiful transformation in this video:

Couple's levelling up applauded by South Africans online

Netizens gushed over how beautiful the couple looked and could not stop themselves from throwing flowers and being inspired by them.

User4616638683329 is one of them.

"It doesn't matter how you started. What's important is how you finish. You started at a low pace but finished at a high pace because you knew your destination."

Lindokuhlelushab3 stanned the couple.

"This is a relationship I've been searching for my entire life."

Buhlebezulu Skhonde commented:

"I love you guys. You are a true example of love and inspiration to us all."

Momo added:

"The glow sana."

Pee Kay said:

"I wish you nothing but love and more success."

