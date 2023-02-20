A woman shared her sweet love story on social media, from how it began to how it's currently going

She posted four pictures that captured the milestones of her five-year relationship that started in the DMs

The Twitter post about her beautiful relationship went viral, and Mzansi peeps said her love story gave them hope

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

A woman shared her relationship story with her social media followers. Image: @mckobola

Source: Twitter

@mckobola posted about her flourishing relationship on Twitter. She celebrated being with her husband for five years and marked the occasion with four pictures.

Woman celebrates her 5-year relationship on Twitter

The woman, through her snaps, shared that her relationship with her bae started in the DMs. They have since gotten married and had a baby. Their modern-day romance made people believe they could meet their soulmates on social media.

See the Twitter post below:

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

SA tweeps react to woman's love story that started in the DMs

People congratulated the woman on her beautiful family in the comments. Some ladies jokingly said they would no longer ignore their DMs because they wanted to meet their husbands.

@BlackAn65843366 said:

"Congratulations. Many will never have a ring on their fingers, most enjoy being soldiers."

@its_martin0 stated:

"He can mess up now."

@ItsHer_Nessa mentioned:

"To be an exclusive lady. Congratulations baby. You’re really deserving of a kept promise."

@AmandaLee_M1 asked:

"It started in the DMs? Congrats! You have created a beautiful family ❤️"

@Lizelle_becca added:

"Sesi, you deserve this and so much more. Bask in all of it. Congratulations."

@wozanimkhize shared:

"I love to see this."

@RTmmane suggested:

"Guys let’s go respond to DMs, I saw another testimonial yesterday. That means this Twitter doesn’t only have scammers neh."

@Lucious42293216 wrote:

"So long as they keep on ignoring their DM, they will keep on posting congratulations messages in people's TL."

From cheap McDonald's meals to Rolex gifts on Valentine's Day, London couple shares heartwarming story

In a similar story, Briefly News reported that Valentine's Day was a full-circle moment for this couple who had been through hard times together.

In a recent Twitter post, the girlfriend shared that the couple had met at a wedding and started dating shortly after exchanging numbers and DMs.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News