A TikTok dancing video has gone viral on social media in a brilliant demonstration of bringing all races together in unity.

A TikTok video of high school girls dancing in their uniforms sparked admiration among netizens. Image: @janesiggy

Mzansi high school girls break it down on the dancefloor

Three high school girls are shown in the video uploaded by user @janesiggy, dancing flawlessly while wearing their uniforms. Not only are the girls' fantastic dance moves what make this video unique, but also how different races came together to celebrate dance.

The TikTok clip begins with the three girls standing in their school uniforms. As soon as the music starts, viewers are drawn in by their synchronisation and confident moves and their unique uniforms. One girl was dressed in leggings were the other two were dressed in long skirts.

The video has gathered over 336.9K views with thousands of likes and comments.

Watch the video below:

SA adored the duo's display of unity

Many people loved the video and applauded for breaking the stereotype, while others were amazed by their uniform.

Ikee said:

"@Adene digital creator na this kind I go buy for you."

Moni_ca said:

"I love the skirt for it’s beautiful."

LuxBillie added:

"I love these skirts."

Odirile Goitseone Mathe commented:

"Smooth."

3 High school girls rock TikTok with their dance moves

Briefly News previously reported a similar story of three girls who danced in their school uniforms.

The TikTok video begins with the three girls standing in their school uniforms, showcasing a mix of cultural backgrounds.

